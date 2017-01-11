Giants Must Likely Decide Between Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

One of the sad truths that the New York Giants and their fans must face is that the front office will likely have to decide between re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Signing both doesn't seem financially feasible.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will have roughly $20 million is cap space when the free agency period hits. Big blue will likely restructure some deals, even cut some players to add more money, but it doesn't appear they will have enough money to sign both Pierre-Paul and Hankins.
Plenty. In good financial health. Will be over M. I'll do an analysis post in next week or so. https://t.co/fKGq4FowLi— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 11, 2017
Pierre-Paul told reporters after the Giants' wild-card loss on Sunday that he is seeking a multi-year contract and that he would not sign the franchise tag should the Giants apply it to him.
Everyone saw what happens when Pierre-Paul is out of the lineup. After tearing a core muscle and undergoing surgery to repair it, Pierre-Paul missed the final five games of the season including the wild-card game.
While the run defense was still stout, the pass rush numbers fell drastically. It also hurt fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon, who accumulated just 1.5 sacks after Pierre-Paul got injured.
Pierre-Paul's deal will likely be larger than Hankins' because defensive ends get paid a whole lot more than defensive tackles do. Hankins has played well throughout his career with the Giants but didn't have a strong of a season as he had in previous years.
Pro Football Focus graded Hankins at 47.1 for the 2016 season, which was good for 73rd out of 125 interior defensive linemen. The Giants may decide to plug in Jay Bromley or Robert Thomas next to Damon Harrison if they don't retain Hankins.
It will be a tough decision for the Giants to make but the Giants must sign at least one of them. Pierre-Paul might be the more expensive player but he's had a bigger impact on the defense.
That isn't to take away from what Hankins has done as a strong interior lineman but the drop off is much larger after Pierre-Paul leaves the area void.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Anything Joe Buck and/or Troy Aikman says I usually just go with the opposite. So that means we are keeping DRC!!!!!
Those 2 are so terrible on so many levels it would take me a while to rant about it. However DRC has been toughing it out for us and playing through injury for years. He even tried to get back in the playoff game when he could barely bend his leg. The day those 2 lose the “Game of the Week” slot is a day the NFL’s quality as a product goes up.
Also JPP will get tagged. How big of a baby he is about it is up to him. If he wants a long term deal the Giants will give it to him. It won’t be overpaying but he will get plenty of $ to “feed his family”. If it gets ugly I totally ok if he holds out into camp because once those paychecks stop coming he will have a change of heart and start saying things like “I had to show up for my teammates” etc. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that but either way he will be on our team next year.
Hank is a goner unfortunately.
If anyone is interested, Coach Mac will be on WFAN shortly.
Can someone summarize what he is saying? Specifically, with regards to personnel moves for the future.
I have a problem with JPP being so strict on his contract demands.
Listen, the Giants could not have been nicer about the hand thing. They pretty much let him make as much money back from the franchise tag this year. Then they have him another 10.5 million guaranteed this year.
Remember JPP, you blew up your hand. Not the giants. They brought you back with open arms. So to say you wont take a franchise tag which automatically throws around 16 million in your bank account is pretty ballsy
I agree with you. It’s probably his agent telling him what to say for negotiating purposes. My guess is they get a deal done after he is tagged and this is just the beginning of some posturing. However worst case scenario (that doesn’t include more fireworks) is he holds out for a while and then comes back and plays under the tag. Either way as fans we are good.
He’s just playing the negotiating game right now..I don’t blame him. When it comes time to make a deal and he gets tagged, there’s no way he’ll let ~$16 million guaranteed just go down the drain. I wouldn’t take these demands too seriously right now.
Players very rarely let their hold outs drag to a point where they’re losing a considerable amount of money. The last I can remember is Kam Chancellor, who seemingly was much more adamant about getting a long-term deal than I believe JPP is. He tried to play that game up until about week 3 when he was losing like $250,000 per week (or around this amount – not entirely sure).
Bottom line is, there’s just too much to lose by not playing.
Spotrac has us at ~$43 million in projected cap space before any cuts and restructures. We’ve got room to play. I know Ranaan said $20million JD, but I think he forget to include cap space that gets rolled over.
Cleveland is going to have to overpay some guys. Hankins played at Ohio State, wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a Snacks-like deal from Cleveland to return to Ohio.
Read through a mock draft today where this guy has us picking Deshaun Watson at #23. I know the initial reaction for me was “uhh. what?” but he made a pretty logical case for it.
- Basically, Eli is one of the weaker spots on our team, when compared to the defense and some of our playmakers on offense
- Eli is a year older than Favre was when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers
- Reese mentioned the other day to the media that they’re starting to plan for who the next QB will be
I don’t necessarily agree with the pick, but I thought it was very interesting. Thoughts?
I think we could definitely pick a QB this year. However I am really hoping it is not with our 1st round pick and not Watson. He is a fantastic college QB. But as a highly paid GM (which I’m not) it would be terribly irresponsible to use a 1st round pick on a QB that doesn’t huddle up and is not a pocket passer. Is there a chance he is good in the NFL? Yes. But the success rate of QB’s that don’t huddle up in college/aren’t pocket passers is very low. I’ll be interested to see how Marriota comes along next season as defenses adjust to him.
I’d wait until next year at the earliest to bring aboard his successor. In this day and age you need to maximize guys on rookie deals. The Giants aren’t going to push Eli out the door. I’d say barring injuries or massive fall off in play, Eli will play out the remaining 3 years of his deal. Grabbing a 1st round QB in a weak QB draft seems like terrible asset management. And anybody you draft after round one will basically sit for 3 years out of a 4 year rookie deal. Giving you one season of a cost controlled tryout. Nah. I’d rather go all in for a SB while Eli is here. Maybe next year you look to trade down and stockpile picks for 2019 or 2020 that you can use to go all in on a QB of the future.
Eric I was about to post the same thing re: rookie deals. Just wouldn’t be good business. You have to leverage those rookie deals. Cheap, talented players on their rookie deals is one of the most important assets in today’s NFL. Besides it’s not like he’s a strong bet to become a good NFL QB. Nowhere near a Luck or Rodgers-type guy.
I know Coach C mocked DE Taco Charlton to us at 23. I’ll take it for the name only. A Dline featuring Snacks and Taco? Come on. Too good to pass up. They could do their own show “Dinner with Taco and Snacks”. Make it so JR.
That was one of the crappier interviews Mike F has done.
Was basically nothing.
They didnt trash the plan is basically what I got out of it.
I know Reese said they would start to assess the future at QB, but I can’t see us taking a QB early, especially in this draft. Hoping it means they will be scouting QBs big time next year, and the plan this year is to find some play makers on offense, and strengthen the O line. You know, minor details that would help a veteran or rookie QB
Yeah I don’t want to draft one till next year or the year after. But I can see them getting one at the end of the draft to become our backup to FINALLY replace that guy from Syracuse with no sleeves. Unless they really like Josh Johnson as the backup.
Unless you have a high draft pick to spend on a blue-chip QB prospect or catch lightning in a bottle like the Cowboys did, it is a bad idea to expect your rookie QB to start on opening day (which is what they’d be doing if they waited until 2018 to draft one). Giants already need a backup QB since the chances of Nassib staying in the NFL are zero. Might as well pick someone in Round 3 with a bit of un upside.
If they draft one next year, wouldn’t he be able to sit behind Eli for at least a year?
If they draft a QB in 2018 he’d be sitting for 2 years behind Eli.
Let JPP walk. Dude obviously forgot really quickly who stood by him after nearly losing a hand. He’s never lived up to the elite status people love to pin on him. He had one great season where he had 16.5 sacks. Rather see them draft a stud LB and use the money to bring in someone new or re-sign Hanks. Liked what I saw from Okwara (think I spelled his name wrong) at the DE position in JPP absence. Losing him won’t be the end of the world IMO.
If we lose JPP we wont be a playoff team next year. End of story.
Okwara flashed some potential but so did Kerry Wynn as a rookie and he’s nothing more than a quality depth player. Nothing wrong with that either as Wynn was UDFA. I’d pump the brakes on the Okwara bus. Still has a long way to go to even sniff JPP territory.
Couldn’t disagree more. JPP is way more crucial to this teams defense than Hankins