Jason Pierre-Paul Headlines Giants’ Key Free Agents

The New York Giants finished their 2016 regular season with a record of 11-5, the most wins since they won 12 in 2008. But, with their season over following a 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, they must now turn their focus to the offseason.
The Giants have a few key players that are set to hit free agency when the time comes. Let's take a look at which players currently on the Giants roster will be heading to free agency.
Pierre-Paul's one-year, $10 million deal expires and the Giants will have to re-negotiate with their 28-year-old defensive end, only this time it will be different. Pierre-Paul isn't looking for a one-year deal.
Pierre-Paul is seeking a multi-year contract but it doesn't necessarily have to be from the Giants. Both parties would like it to be but if Pierre-Paul doesn't get the offer he is looking for, he may walk.
The defensive tackle has enjoyed four solid seasons on the interior of the Giants defensive line. Unlike Pierre-Paul, this will be the first time that Hankins hits the market as an unrestricted free agent.
Hankins makes a nice duo with Damon Harrison and the two have had a tremendous impact in helping the Giants get one of the best run defenses in all of football. The Giants would like to keep both but may have to choose one or the other.
Other…
Hankins and Pierre-Paul make up the big contracts but the Giants have a lot of players that will become unrestricted free agents. Linebackers Keenan Robinson and Kelvin Sheppard will both become free agents. They both played solid enough to warrant another deal.
Tight end Larry Donnell is in the final year of his contract but it would not be surprised if the Giants let him walk given the emergence of Will Tye and Jerell Adams.
Defensive backs Leon Hall, Trevin Wade and Coty Sensabaugh will all be free agents. Sensabaugh likely has the higher upside but Hall showed diversity in his ability to play safety as well as cornerback.
Long snapper Zak DeOssie is eligible for free agency but there should be no reason the Giants let him walk. He has been with the Giants since they drafted him in 2007.
Linebacker Mark Herzlich might be another guy with tenure that Big Blue brings back. He didn't play many snaps on defense but is a valued piece of the special teams unit, playing more snaps there than any other player on the team.
The Giants are still ways away from signing any players but this offseason will be a big one in terms of who they re-sign and who they let test the market.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Coty Sensabaugh, Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, Leon Hall, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Trevin Wade, Zak DeOssie
Is it just me, or is Riley Reiff the same player Pugh is? Touted for being versatile, but not exactly a beast at one spot.
I think that rings kind of true. A decent player. Versatile. You would like him on your team.
He’s an average player with experience at both sides. Probably his best attribute is that he can play all four OL positions except center. Of the hundreds of UFAs this year, the guy who graded out the highest of any free agent regardless of position on some of these efficiency charts is Andrew Whitworth. Do we take a one or two year flyer on a 35 year old OLT? The only other tackle who looks intriguing from a metrics standpoint is Ricky Wagner the big kid from Baltimore. He’s intriguing. A guy who was a good college player but was not highly regarded entering the pros but has exceeded expectations. Not sure if he can play left. FYI our own Leon Hall was graded highly.
I hope we retain Hall. He’s excellent depth. And he broke Jordy’s ribs … that has to count for something.
I wish I could get a line on what the market will say to JPP. Sintexo has the Sportrac estimate. And while it seems low at $8.3 million they do have concrete examples. Plus there’s the whole injury scenario. It’s going to be a very interesting negotiation.
So Jordan Ranaan made an interesting point in his latest article about players who may need to either be cut or restructured, specifically DRC.
I know, i know I have killed this topic but hear his idea out. He mentioned trading DRC instead of straight cutting him. Interesting idea. I dont know what we could get for him but he is at least a #2 corner on other teams.
I wonder what that would warrant on the trade market. But if the Giants do intend on not bringing him back, trading him for anything is better than a straight cut.
So trading one of our best defensive players in exchange for a chance of Reese selecting another bust. The only ones talking about DRC are beat writers. If anyone has earned their contract it’s DRC. And his cap reduction is no where near what most of the non productive players would be.
I am 100% convinced DRC will be on the Giants opening day 2017.
I have to entirely disagree with this. What I saw in Apple is an athletic kid who is very raw and not yet ready to start. The Packers targeted him often and with success. It just hasn’t clicked for him and I would rather the team stay with DRC for one more year. A corner that can man-cover tall receivers, is a ball hawk, and has tons of veteran savvy is not something you find on the open market.
I know that fiscal responsibility is important, but I’d love to see DRC back here. Having three legit corners is not a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity. Plus he’s been a soldier and a real solid player since he’s been here, especially during the times when there wasn’t much to get excited about.
Absolutely.
Since we are well under the salary cap, DRC is under contract for 2017, why on earth would you cut one of your best defensive players?
Completely lost to this being brought up on multiple occasions.
http://www.espn.com/blog/new-york-giants/post/_/id/50618/victor-cruz-drc-among-several-big-financial-decision-for-giants
Again, his salary cap number is not the same as what he is being paid. And I agree even the 9 million cap number is a steal for what he has done for us. But there is a reason why people in the business have been writing this ever since Apple was drafted.
From everything I have read, I think we are all going to hear an unfortunate announcement at some point during the off-season
Well we played without him in our last game. We gave up 38 points.
And Eli Apple was targeted often and wasn’t able to hold up. Not because he wasn’t athletic enough but because he just isn’t ready.
I hope not… you don’t fire Ringo because you can get a cheaper drummer. DRC is crucial to this defense.
Just looking at this article, my guess is DRC and Vereen stay and everyone else is cut. If it were up to me I’d cut Vereen but that depends on who the next RB we acquire is. Especially if we do get McCaffrey (which we are perfectly lined up to do) Vereen would be gone.
I would cut Vereen anyway. I dont see the point of him being here. Paul Perkins can catch out of the backfield and thats the reason Vereen was here anyway. 4 million to him makes zero sense. Honestly, I would cut everyone running back besides Perkins and revamp the whole backfield.
And Eli Apple wasn’t the reason we lost that game. We lost because Cobb made Wade and Sensabaugh look like high school corners.
From that article both Cruz and Thomas seem like obvious cuts in my opinion
and JT, obviously beat writers are the only people saying this. JR isnt going to come out and say, hey we gotta cut DRC this year for salary reasons. That never happens.
I didn’t blame Apple for the game, I wasn’t just saying if he wasn’t playing it wouldn’t have made a difference in the score and that anyone besides Flowers starting at LT would have made a score difference.
I agree with the RB situation. Perkins in no Bell cow but the only one worth retaining.
And by beat writers, I mean if someone like Adam Schefter or Ian Rappaport say Giants might cut DRC then I’d be a little nervous. It’s hard to believe people like Graziano or Raanan even.
I didn’t say that Apple cost the Giants the game. The loss of DRC cost them the game. When DRC went out, the GB receivers, who supposedly couldn’t separate from the mediocre DBs that the Redskins have, schooled every corner on the Giants not named Jenkins. And yes, that includes Apple.
Vereen has 1 year left on his deal. I wouldn’t cut him. Let him play it out. I’d grab another young runner late though. Another shifty back with potential to carry the load should Perk get injured. This narrative seems to have taken hold so I will continue to try and dispel it. Perkins is not too small to be the bell cow. He’s 5’10 and 208lbs. Similarly sized feature backs include Shady McCoy, Tiki Barber, Barry Sanders, Jamaal Charles etc. He’s perfectly capable of carrying it 18-20 times a game. And no the 25 carry a game back rarely happens. That’s 400 carries over 16 games. That’s only happened 5 times in the NFL since they’ve gone to 16 games. The last guy to crack 400 carries was Larry Johnson in 2006 and it basically ended his career. Never the same after that.
JD, you really have a hard o-n for DRC. Cutting him would be criminally negligent. Guy is still the fastest player on our team.
I want him back.
But every time some one writes about it, I’m called crazy.
How many articles and/or tweets have i shown here saying the same thing? Its not like im the one saying it.
There is no way we cut DRC to save $4M. Raanan is just writing click bait because everyone knows all those other players are gone. He has to include someone controversial or no one will read the article. Also JR values the CB position too much to cut him. And we all know how he loves value. DRC is a steal at his salary.
See I disagree. And people here can back me up.
This topic has been brought up by multiple people(not just Ranaan) ever since Apple was drafted.
Again, I really hope they bring him back because like Chicago said, once he went out, the game was over on Sunday. He is still an animal and fast as all hell.
“People” don’t impress me nor should the impress anyone. He’ll be a Giant next year.
I would work to extend him honestly. He turns 31 in April. Doubtful he gets anything more than a 2 year deal on the market and certainly won’t make what he’s getting from us next season. Add another 2 years onto his deal to lower his cap hit and use him like we did Leon Hall. He could play the slot, fill in on the outside when guys are banged up or out. Fill in at FS. He’d be a Swiss Army knife in the secondary.
That isnt a bad idea either Eric. That could definitely work. But trying to extend him now when his value is pretty damn high may also make the backend of deal problematic. Remember that we have odell, collins, and others coming up in the next couple years.
Apple needs to get a better read on the game situation. He has to recognize when a particular move is likely to happen. Like with a few seconds left … etc etc.
On that play he was making sure he didn’t get burned on the 43 yard button hook and Cobb got behind him. Totally understandable.
He was also the one who let the GB receiver get behind on the Hail Mary throw. These are the kind of mistakes that newbie corners (especially those who were rarely challenged in college) will make. I expect Year 2 to be a step up but in case it isn’t, the Giants need to have DRC around.
Well I disagree on the Hail Mary.
go look at it again. Cobb pushes off on Leon Hall. Now they never call anything on those plays so I am not saying there should have been a flag but it should be known that Leon hall had it covered had not Cobb pushed him out of the way.
?@JordanRaanan Jordan Raanan Retweeted Larry
Look, I think they should keep DRC but…is it premium position? Plays in slot. Was on field for 66% snaps this yr not including playoffs