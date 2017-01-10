Jason Pierre-Paul Headlines Giants’ Key Free Agents

The New York Giants finished their 2016 regular season with a record of 11-5, the most wins since they won 12 in 2008. But, with their season over following a 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, they must now turn their focus to the offseason.
The Giants have a few key players that are set to hit free agency when the time comes. Let's take a look at which players currently on the Giants roster will be heading to free agency.
Pierre-Paul's one-year, $10 million deal expires and the Giants will have to re-negotiate with their 28-year-old defensive end, only this time it will be different. Pierre-Paul isn't looking for a one-year deal.
Pierre-Paul is seeking a multi-year contract but it doesn't necessarily have to be from the Giants. Both parties would like it to be but if Pierre-Paul doesn't get the offer he is looking for, he may walk.
The defensive tackle has enjoyed four solid seasons on the interior of the Giants defensive line. Unlike Pierre-Paul, this will be the first time that Hankins hits the market as an unrestricted free agent.
Hankins makes a nice duo with Damon Harrison and the two have had a tremendous impact in helping the Giants get one of the best run defenses in all of football. The Giants would like to keep both but may have to choose one or the other.
Hankins and Pierre-Paul make up the big contracts but the Giants have a lot of players that will become unrestricted free agents. Linebackers Keenan Robinson and Kelvin Sheppard will both become free agents. They both played solid enough to warrant another deal.
Tight end Larry Donnell is in the final year of his contract but it would not be surprised if the Giants let him walk given the emergence of Will Tye and Jerell Adams.
Defensive backs Leon Hall, Trevin Wade and Coty Sensabaugh will all be free agents. Sensabaugh likely has the higher upside but Hall showed diversity in his ability to play safety as well as cornerback.
Long snapper Zak DeOssie is eligible for free agency but there should be no reason the Giants let him walk. He has been with the Giants since they drafted him in 2007.
Linebacker Mark Herzlich might be another guy with tenure that Big Blue brings back. He didn't play many snaps on defense but is a valued piece of the special teams unit, playing more snaps there than any other player on the team.
The Giants are still ways away from signing any players but this offseason will be a big one in terms of who they re-sign and who they let test the market.
