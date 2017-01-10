Giants’ Jerry Reese Doesn’t Think Offense Needs a Fullback

The New York Giants had a very successful season going 11-5 but one concern throughout the entire season was the performance of the offense. The run game struggled for most of the season and many attribute it to the lack of a fullback.
Giants general manager Jerry Reese told reporters on Monday that the offense doesn't necessarily need a fullback. The team put H-back Will Johnson on the injured reserve list before the 53-man roster was set before the season started, which means he would stay there the entire season.
While many teams don't feature many plays to a fullback, the position is vital to a strong running game. The Giants could have used the help of a fullback but Reese didn't feel it was a necessity.
"There are a lot of teams that use tight ends in different ways and not carry fullbacks," said Reese on Monday. "This offense doesn’t really have a lot of plays, you would play five or six plays a game."
While the fullback wouldn't be featured heavily in the offense, it could have still helped the rushing attack. Johnson is known for his strong ability to block but he was not allowed to return from the IR.
With so many problems on the offense, Reese said he and the coaching staff will evaluate the offense and decide if a fullback would truly help the unit as a whole.
"The thought was, ‘Why carry a fullback if he is only going to play five plays a game?’," said Reese. "But, we will look into that as we move forward and see if that is something that we need to have."
The Giants have some soul-searching to do on the offensive side of the ball. They finished the regular season as the 25th ranked offense in total yards and failed to score 20 points in their last six games.
Flowers Numbers for 2016
– 59 pressures allowed (2nd most among all tackles)
– 92.7 pass-blocking efficiency (52nd out of 61 tackles)
– 4 sacks allowed (T-28th most)
– 8 hits allowed (T-7th most)
– 47 hurries (3rd most)
–48.5 overall grade (59th of 81 tackles)
–39.4 pass blocking grade (71st of 81 tackles)
–78.2 run blocking grade (27th of 81 tackles)
Essentially, he sucks. But we all knew that.
And people wonder why we freaked out about not picking an LT. I’m about 99% sure the score would have been the same whether Apple was in the lineup or not last Sunday. I cannot say the same if we had a different LT in place of Flowers.
It’s hard to project, but I’m not sure we are in that game without Apple. He had a very good rookie season, and was essential to our 3 CB coverage and permitting DRC to move inside. He played up to his draft stock, IMO.
I know he did but it’s not about that. Nobody who was upset draft night was upset with Apple the player. And Apple probably will be a very good corner for a long time but on the spot if I have to choose a 3rd CB or an upgrade over Flowers, I know where I’d rather go.
And honestly if Reese did his job better than this would have never been an issue. He failed at fixing the oline for far too long and then gambled on his bust and Newhouse to be enough. A lot of people bring up Penn, Okung shouldn’t have left the building, Thomas or Staley were obtainable during the trade deadline and Reese still balked.
The 3 defensive signings saved Reese for now but if he can’t replicate the same job this offseason for the offense then it’s time to move on.
Didn’t Apple give up the Hail Mary and the long throw along the sidelines that set up the first TD? Not that it matters since the offense couldn’t score more than 13 points against the worst defense in the playoffs (with 7 points coming due to brain-dead play calling by McCarthy). Hell, the Giants could have had Deion/Mike Haynes/Darrell Green and it wouldn’t have made much of a difference since the offense can’t put the ball in the end zone.
Wow, he’s far worst than we thought and we were pretty harsh on him to start off.