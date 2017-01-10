Giants’ Jerry Reese Doesn’t Think Offense Needs a Fullback

The New York Giants had a very successful season going 11-5 but one concern throughout the entire season was the performance of the offense. The run game struggled for most of the season and many attribute it to the lack of a fullback.
Giants general manager Jerry Reese told reporters on Monday that the offense doesn't necessarily need a fullback. The team put H-back Will Johnson on the injured reserve list before the 53-man roster was set before the season started, which means he would stay there the entire season.
While many teams don't feature many plays to a fullback, the position is vital to a strong running game. The Giants could have used the help of a fullback but Reese didn't feel it was a necessity.
"There are a lot of teams that use tight ends in different ways and not carry fullbacks," said Reese on Monday. "This offense doesn’t really have a lot of plays, you would play five or six plays a game."
While the fullback wouldn't be featured heavily in the offense, it could have still helped the rushing attack. Johnson is known for his strong ability to block but he was not allowed to return from the IR.
With so many problems on the offense, Reese said he and the coaching staff will evaluate the offense and decide if a fullback would truly help the unit as a whole.
"The thought was, ‘Why carry a fullback if he is only going to play five plays a game?’," said Reese. "But, we will look into that as we move forward and see if that is something that we need to have."
The Giants have some soul-searching to do on the offensive side of the ball. They finished the regular season as the 25th ranked offense in total yards and failed to score 20 points in their last six games.
Marcel Reece sure couldn’t have hurt. Just sayin.
If Peppers somehow fell to us, we shouldn’t just run to the podium, we should fly. I live here in NJ, kid is a stud.
I’m interested in seeing how his offseason goes. Does he try to put on weight to help his stock at linebacker?
I can buy the no fullback excuse if there was a tight end who can block on the team. Was chef all the games this weekend and noticed fullbacks opening holes for running backs, especially in the red zone,, in all of them.
But Reese knows better than every other team that carries a fullback, or quality tight ends.
Well there is probably a spot you for you in the front office if you can forecast when their blocking TE/ FB gets hurt or any other position for that matter. You probably can hold out for a pretty penny too!
Johnson got injured in preseason. More than enough time to pick up a fullback
Looks like Jerry’s gonna draft the best two way TE at 23 then. Welcome to New Jersey, OJ Howard.
“This offense doesn’t really have a lot of plays, you would play five or six plays a game.”
I guess we weren’t imagining it after all. Maybe time for a better offensive strategy.
I hope he meant plays involving the FB… otherwise the first round of the playoffs is the farthest we’ll ever get.
Worded poorly but I think he meant only 5-6 plays that would call for a fullback. But yeah they didn’t vary plays all that much in the run game prior to the bye. They seemed to add more after the bye.
If there are only 5-6 plays sitting on the diner menu mac has in front of his face they be:
1) Throw to odell
2) Shotgun draw
3) Punt
4) Slants
5) end around to shep or odell
6) Kneel down
Haha. You forgot: Have Rashad run into Interior linemen’s rear.
You forgot the fly pattern into double coverage.
yeah so they must not include punt and kneel on the play call sheet
its just a given
Nah… kneeling isn’t a given because the other team has the ball late in the 4th
Maybe you get Eli out of the shotgun and put him there with a fullback and running back. I don’t think I saw a play action pass all season.
Play action is pretty useless when you can’t run the ball though.
Hoping a fullback would open some holes to run through. Or even help out a struggling left tackle. Consistently in the shotgun doesn’t seem to have the defense guessing
Just to mention something.
Just because we may move Flowers to RT, doesn’t automatically fix our issues or make him a better player.
Now a move inside, may make it better but he could just be an overall oline bust
You know what you call NFL players that have talent but no desire to improve? Unemployed.
Meanwhile, Donald Penn, an undrafted left tackle in his 11th year in the league just made the Pro-Bowl.
If anyone is interested, Victor will be on WFAN now.
should be a very interesting interview
I hope some of you guys will comment on what was asked and what was answered.
So based on what we have seen the past few years in regards to mock draft accuracy, should we automatically eliminate any player that is mocked to us?
I would argue we all guess someone so random that it doesn’t even make sense.
Did anyone even really know who Eli Apple was on this site until his name was called that night?
With that being said, I will go with a big trade up in the first round for:
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Clemson.
Kill me now
Are you a Watson fan? Wondering if we are throwing out names of people there is no chance we would draft or people we hope for? If it’s hope, then the Giants will take Foster, Garrett, Allen, Fornette, or Cook. One can dream.
Haha no I am not a Watson fan. Im throwing out names of people we think we have no chance of drafting.
Like i said, I never thought Eli Apple was an option until he walked across that stage
Troll alert!!
Haha i think ive been commenting too long to become a troll.
I’d be happy to trade back. I’d be happy with 3 2nd rounders to fill out spots with talent. While you can always use another superstar, I think we’d do fine with a trade back for more quantity.
And to your point, it would be highly unlikely we find a superstar at #23
Victor Cruz Interview Summary
- Giants didnt trash the plan
- Odell needs to control himself more
- Odell is upset that reporters act like his friend and say one thing to his face and then write another (he should get thats the business their in)
- Giants are close to being where they need to be a super bowl champion
- He doesnt know if he will be back next year