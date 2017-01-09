Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
And by the way…..you ALWAYS see ME using the word PATIENCE around here. But I honestly hope that Odell’s twitter account gets completely bombarded with nothing but pure rage and demands for him to START GROWING UP until April.
The problem the Giants are going to have with JPP is that he’s a really good all-around DE. Solid against both the run and the pass. But early in his career we thought he was the next Michael Strahan … and he’s not. He’s a cut below. And that means he’s going to come in lower than Vernon. My guess is that he’s a $13-14 million a year guy. But the top is more like $17 … and you know everyone always thinks that’s what they should get.
It only takes one desperate team to offer him a contract $10-15 million more over 4 years. How does anyone turn that down?
i’d probably be plenty ok if we tag him and someone signs him away from us. but i’ll also be super excited for the day I see a pig grow wings!
Jordy Nelson 2 fractured ribs.
The GRONK doesn’t do that DURING the season and especially BEFORE a PLAYOFF GAME!
I don’t give a SH!T about the boat trip…I NEVER SAID A SINGLE WORD ABOUT IT.
Its the IMPRESSION…and like want was also said here. What if he broke his hand punching that hole in the locker room wall. So NOBODY here would be saying HEY ODELL..GROW UP????
yeah, i agree with these two points even though one is a derivation of the other.
there is nothing “technically” wrong with the Miami trip, but I don’t think anyone here would argue that optically it looks terrible.
i also don’t think that anyone here would argue the very unlikely scenario that those guys sat in one of their yacht cabins and had a 6-hour tape study session. and that is exactly WHY it looks so optically bad, because instead of putting in time/extra time/overtime, they are galavanting with some j[erkoff second rate celebrity.
and i hate this “its a long season” bullsh[t… give me a break. these guys get the fluffy white glove treatment now with the current CBA. they essentially have “off” from not until what- May?! yeah, such a long season. boo hoo for them!
says:
January 9, 2017 at 1:33 PM
I would love to have Anquan on this team.
You mean like being the veteran leader on a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in over 20 years committing two personal fouls in the playoff game?
Not picking on you, but sh|t gets intense sometimes. Even for the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year.
One more leftover thought from yesterday: is there anyone here willing to disagree that the defense looked a bit worn down in the second half yesterday?
But MAN was it sweet playing most of those guys for 60 minutes to knock Washington out of the playoffs. In fact, I’d bet Belichick had his guys stage a full contact, 60 minute intrasquad scrimmage this weekend, because that momentum and rythym is just so friggen necessary. Allegedly.
Been thinking the same thing about the D being gassed and the unnecessary play/ wear and tear that took place last week
I’d say the wear and tear came from their usage during the entirety of the season. JPPs injury was likely a result of the ridiculous number of snaps he had. We need to give these guys more rest.
Random, but King looks like a keeper. I was thinking maybe Dominic Hixon esq. A depth WR that can also fill in for a start or 2 a year and make a play and has Eli’s trust. He looks like a smoother athlete then Lewis too. I’d hold onto him.
Indeed. Nice size, legit deep speed. Could be very useful depth.
JPP is going to get paid by us. Probably OVER paid!!!!! OHHHH NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!
It’s O.K. to overpay stars. It’s when you overpay the Will Beattys of the world when you get in trouble.
Jenkins, Vernon, even Snacks, wait till you see what their cap numbers rise to this year. All 3 were overpaid by us and all 3 were worth it. JPP will be worth it too.
Krow for such a liberal you’re awfully reactionary when it comes to players getting paid by rich white guys. The kid showed us what we needed to see from him this year. On and off the field. Time to OVER pay the man.
Word
And because we have the franchise tag, we have leverage. So he’s not going to break our necks. I think they come to a nice fair agreement. Even if it involves a brief holdout in August to get there. But it probably won’t even get to that point.
Hunter go take a gander at youtube and all of Gronk’s partying antics, he is also a mainstay on TMZ. Dude gets a pass. Odel took one boat trip with Justin Beiber and had a $hit game, big f’n deal. Really if we are to believe that Odel torpedoed the whole season in one game we have even bigger problems. Also thanks for the 1947 Mister Rogers morality lesson.
This board has gone James Jones today. Now back to football, I am glad you mentioned King Nosh, I said this same thing earlier. I think he is a faster version of Hixon though.
Def has a bit more speed. And it says something that Eli looks his way when he’s on the field.