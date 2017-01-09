Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Why is Dallas only a 4 point favorite. The last time these two teams played, Dallas put up 30 points and ran out the clock during 4th quarter when the score was 27-6. I think they break 35 points and sit Dak and the starters by the 4th. The Packers defense is awful.
WOW…and like that’s ONE HELL OF AN IMPRESSIVE STATEMENT…isn’t it…LOL
Today I heard over 4 hours of Giants fans ALL continuously saying pretty much the SAME COMPLAINT about Odell…call after call after call.
NO WAY IN HELL was JR or Mac’s statements impressive in my book. NO WAY!!!
I guess you have never raised any children. SPANK THE BABY…he is a talented and extremely gifted VERY spoiled brat. Everyone wants the BEST for him and that truly includes ME as well. But his act is getting OLD. …really, really OLD.
Odell is getting enough flak from fans and media. What Reese and Mac said was perfectly fine. It was to the point and didn’t overblow the situation. Not sure what you want from them. There is no need to pile on the kid.
http://giantswire.usatoday.com/2017/01/09/new-york-giants-admit-time-search-eli-manning-replacement/
There’s going to be some competition for all that Syracuse and Boston College talent . . .
http://giantswire.usatoday.com/2017/01/09/jacksonville-jaguars-hire-former-new-york-giants-tom-coughlin-front-office-spot/
They also hired Doug Marrone as their new head coach. I guess he’s getting into that Syracuse pool from the top down. I’m betting big money that not even those two would want Ryan Nassib when he becomes a free agent/finished his NFL career this off season.
OH MY LORD….GIVE ME A BREAK…
I’m NOT dising you guys….BUT. if you honestly believe is getting too much flack then you know NOTHING about spoiled gifted children….NOTHING!!!!
To directly answer your question, I wanted JR, Mac AND EVEN Mr. Mara to say: “Hey this is a professional JOB. you are getting PAID A LOT OF MONEY to be here and your fellow players broke their butts to HELP GET YOU TO THIS GAME. GROW UP. Its NOT ALL ABOUT YOU!!!!!”
And for all we know, this may be exactly what they said to him in private. No football coach or owner worth any beans would ever call out their players in public. Remember Chip Kelly?
How do you know they haven’t talked about this to him in private? Whatever happened to “keeping it in house”?
Our defense and OBJ being otherworldly are the primary reasons we were even playing that game. He busts his butt too.
This isn’t directed at you Hunter but people make me laugh. For years we complained about the Coughlin country club. Where players came to hang out, collect a fat check and not care about what happened on Sunday. Where’s the fire? Where’s the passion? This was our lament. We get a fiery and passionate player and are crucifying him because he doesn’t fit squarely into our vision of fire and passion. Get over it people. He showed tremendous growth against Norman Week 17 and he’ll grow from this too. People need to get off their high horse and think of the stupid harmless ish they did when they were 24 and move on.
Perhaps it would soothe people of the Giants flogged him in public? Perhaps Mara can call a presser and put Odell over his knee while Reese and Mac break out the paddle on the kid?
Well, the Giants lost IN THE PLAYOFFS and therefore confirmed all of the stupid analysis of this team that has appeared here and elsewhere among their fans, and now that negative view will certainly return in spades.
I think I’ll take a sabbatical for a while. Saying something positive will just be characterized as Pollyannish. Enjoy your winters of discontent. You’ll feel better after free agency and the draft.
JPP says …
“Those guys got what they deserved,” Pierre-Paul said of last year’s free-agent class. “I have a family. We’ll sit down and talk about the process. This is a business. I don’t work for free.”
Honestly, I get the business thing. And everyone has a right to make as much money as they can. But please … stop the “family” routine. You’ve made almost $34,000,000 so far. I think your family is out of danger. And you clearly haven’t worked for free.
The cynical part of me would say to Reese “We knew you were going to move Flowers off the left side this offseason, I said as much this spring. WTF did you need another year of evidence that he can’t play there!” But the more rational part of me says “better late then never.”
2 cents on Odell. This offense has about 10 major problems. He’s not one of them. He’s deservingly getting some sh-i.t today because when you’re a celebrity off the field and you have a bad game fans will give it to you. Matt Harvey gets the same s-hi.t. from Mets fans. I didn’t really care one way or another about the Miami trip but I will admit it looks bad if you play poorly. So……..don’t take day trips there during the season next year. Lesson learned. Try not to let your emotions get the best of you during games. Get your thumb healthy so you can get back to having the best hands in the NFL. Other than that he’s not a concern of mine. Fans get their panties in a bunch when athletes don’t act the way you want them to act. #13 will be just fine.
Oh and another lesson to Odell. Figure out whatever Rob Gronkowski does that lets him get a free pass from the fans for partying non stop (fans actually seem to like him more because of it), and do that.
^^^This