Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Does anyone have any insight why Tavares King didn’t see more action during the year? He had a fine pre-season. Then he disappeared. Any idea what happened?
Coughlin whispered into Mcadoo’s ear.
I’m glad the boss men are finally taking a stance on something relating to Odell.
You guys questioning his work ethic is laughable though. I said he was one of the hardest workers not THE hardest worker. He chokes in a playoff game and all of a sudden it’s because of his work ethic. I’ll chalk that up to day after hysteria. Not only is he usually the best athlete on the field (maintained by work) but his routes are crisp and he gets in and out of cuts like lightening. Players get days off. They can’t be practicing 24/7.
Please provide examples of him being one of the hardest workers and not someone who was gifted with unbelievable athletic ability.
Now that the season is over I’m glad we at least had a wild card game to watch. Team provided some real ups and downs this year. Glad to watch some young guys take big steps forward (thanks Landon Collins). But I am not as optimistic about next year as some other on here. There is something severely wrong with our offense. All those one Possession wins can go the other way next year (just ask Denver). We went 11-5 but also played some really bad teams that stayed in the game with us.
Looking forward to debating about offseason moves with you guys. Hopefully the site remains as active in a month as it does today. As far as I’m concerned, free agent and draft season started at 8pm yesterday.