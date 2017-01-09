Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Mello that’s good perspective. I’m mostly mad about him choking but will not feel that way for long.
The media is out of control and have been blowing things out of proportion with him since the Norman fight. I think he should tone down the social media a little (during the season) because it’s just so lame. But even that doesn’t really matter. Look-at-me people annoy me but we all know he is one of the hardest workers out there. He just choked in his first playoff game. My guess is it won’t happen again.
I am sorry but this narrative that he is one of the hardest workers out there and wants to win more than anyone else is tiresome and just plain wrong. You know who was at the building last Monday watching Green Bay film – Eli Manning.
Odell was on a boat in Miami.
So no Odell isnt “one of the hardest workers out there” and no “he doesnt want to win more than anyone else”.
The show is bigger than the game for him. And the show better be starring him or he isnt happy.
Its that simple.
It’s hard not to agree with you on this. But more to the point, if you’re going to do knuckle headed things off the field, at least be prepared to play on the field.
Well said JD. Beckham is a stud. But the hardest worker narrative is old. Vernon was the one we heard running extra laps after practice, and that’s after he got paid. Eli is in there on off days, even our olineman are at camps in the summer to get better (it hasn’t worked, but they tried). Beckham is worried about his commercials, goin to Europe and posting YouTube videos that show how athletic if he is.
It’s all about their “brand” nowadays. Beckham is a great player, and a grown man. No need to make excuses for him. Hopefully he smartens up this offseason. We will hear all summer how much more mature he is now. Hopefully he is, because he can be an all time great.
Except Flowers who obviously doesn’t need help with his technique.
Hasn’t worked on it yet and has been handed the LT spot the past two seasons. Way to light a fire under him.
They better be done with the Flowers experiment. He is not a LT. That is clear.
When he didnt get help last night, he got Eli killed. The kid doesnt touch the DE until he is already touching Eli. Time to move inside or to RT.
Yes William gives us that beautiful analysis of our offense by blaming it all on Will Tye. That might be the best post I’ve seen in over a decade on this board. You nailed it dude. Every bad throw Eli made was to Tye might be my favorite line of all time. Again, I’m no Tye apologist, but you guys railing against him can’t see the forest for the trees. He’s a second or third tight end. Should not be starting. End of story. An HB/FB type. Yes we need a legitimate two way tight end. But you have an immobile QB playing behind a supbar line, with only one legitimate down the field threat on the outside. You have a right guard masquerading as a left tackle, a questionable right guard and right tackle, and a running game that is strictly A gap runs behind a line suited to zone blocking. And you blame it on an undrafted free agent TE from Stony Brook?!! Eli’s bad throws are a result of trying to force balls into tight windows, misjudging the ability of receivers to make mid route adjustments, and trying to make something special happen when he should just throw the ball away.
Start talking about offensive solutions, but that would mean being up to speed on FAs and potential draft picks. I doubt we will get a cogent response, so here you go. FA tackles include Whitworth and Reiff, with Zeitler the best OG in FA. Possible trade targets could include Joe Staley and Joe Thomas. Draftable offensive linemen at tackle include Cam Robinson, Ryan Riemzcyk (although he just had hip labrum surgery), Garett Bolles, and a sleeper in Taylor Moten from Western Michigan, pretty slim pickings. Only a couple good offensive guards led by Dan Feeney of Indiana and Dorian Johnson of Pitt. WR is a mixed bag but most like Mike Williams, Corey Davis, JuJu Smith Schuster, and Cooper Kupp. Kupp plays like Eric Decker. This is the year of the TE with all shapes and sizes. OJ Howard, Bucky Hodges, David Njoku, Evan Engram, Jeremy Sprinkle, Jake Butt (pre injury), and Michael Roberts lead the charge there. Also, a deep class of RB including Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Wayne Gallman, etc and a few sleepers like Bryan Hill from Wyoming, Elijah McGuire of Louisiana, the kid from San Diego St. whose name escapes me but is the all time leading college rusher, and Aaron Jones of UTEP. Mix and match and maybe we solve our offensive problems. Or we simply cut Tye.
You don’t think at least part of the problem may be the scheme? I would have gone all in on a Kevin Killdrive offense yesterday. Line up the Giants in a 4 wide set and have them all run go routes. There is no way that the Packers defensive back can cover any of them with single coverage.
I think Coach just pointed out that scheme is also an issue when referencing our run game which consisted primarily of A gap runs with a line better suited towards zone blocking.
Tye is merely a scapegoat. As Coach points out he’s a depth guy not a starter. No shame in that from a UDFA out of Stonybrook. But Donnell was/is awful and the staff never fully trusted Adams this year. I still believe we may have a player in Adams but I’d be happy if we grabbed OJ Howard at 23.
Lost in all of the Odell talk is one Tavarres King. Maybe a simple personnel adjustment with him over Cruz! after the bye week would’ve netted a better outcome this season in regards to the offense.
Good point. Maybe the coach needs to learn to put rookies on the field.
Id say overall MacAdoo has done a solid job coaching up and playing the young guys. Night and day from the Coughlin philosophy. But yeah, would have liked to see more of King this year even if he’s a journeyman. Sometimes those guys just need the right opportunity.
I think our loyalty to Cruz and hoping/wishing he could recapture the magic led us to giving him such a long leash. I’d say Cruz is done here. It’s a shame because he was so lethal from the slot.
Does anyone have an idea what type of contract Hankins might get?