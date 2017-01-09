Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Also lets all be clear about something.
ODELL IS NOT ROOKIE.
This is his third year in the league. This stuff shouldnt be happening anymore. Sorry
I read an article once that talked about the alarming rate of busts with highly paid … and highly drafted … interior defensive linemen. Basically it contended that it was so incredibly difficult for these huge guys to keep in shape that once they got their hands on guaranteed money the temptation to back off their arduous training regimen was too tempting to resist. The result was mediocrity … or worse.
That makes sense with how big those guys are. Keeping off the wait (relatively speaking for people that giant) and keeping up the borderline super human strength it takes to play there must be a LOT of work.
I love big Hank but we should let him go. JPP is going to cost a lot (rightfully so.) Let’s put Hank’s money toward the OL/TE positions in FA and draft some D-Linemen. MHO of course.
I think you have to cycle the top paid positions. That means continually drafting DEs and DBs because you can’t pay them all.
Krow that comment makes an awful lot of sense , reality vs fan rawness at losing a favourite or highly productive player
this place went nuts when we drafted a CB in first round though haha
Lots of thoughts on the season and the Packer game but I thought I would touch on just one play that personified not just this season but the outlook for the next year as well. Despite an 11-5 record that cannot be denied we knew eventually that the offense was going to cost us. While the OLINE is the main culprit (specifically having the worst Left Tackle in football protecting the blind side of a non-mobile, 36 year-old QB who is turnover prone) the inability to put up points in a “scoring league” was a flaw that could not be contained forever. The one play I will point too shows in many ways why that flaw existed and in many ways speaks volumes into whether it will be fixed in a meaningful way by a stubborn GM.
This play was early in yesterday’s game and was the beautiful seam pass to Will Tye that went for 50 plus yards. It should have led to a TD and perhaps altered the game psychology if we gained a nice edge while Rodgers was still cold. The play itself is unique in that I can’t recall a successful seam pass just over the Lbs (with zero safety help) in quite some time and yet it should be there each and every game. This along with a strong running game is the scoring remedy of seeing a Two Deep Safety Look week in and week out because of OBJ. Tye in this case made a nice catch and did his best with YAC despite his lumbering speed and lack of any open field moves. That play in the hands of a true NFL Quality Tight End might go all the way and be something you go to over n over again until the defense provides safety help, which then isolates their corners on OBJ on sideline routes. Enough to say that’s maybe worth 14 points a game just that route alone with a truly talented tall TE.
Bigger picture, however, it was not there all season because Will Tye is not a quality Tight End and unequivocally is not starting for any other team in the league and is debatable on making half the rosters. He is slow, late off the snap on most plays, has ZERO AND I MEAN ZERO ABILITY TO RUN A PRO ROUTE AT THIS LEVEL. If you review the majority of Eli’s worst passes of the year they were in fact thrown in his direction while he was isolated on a LB getting zero separation. That doesn’t excuse Eli but makes the need for a quality Tight End obvious to everyone but our GM. As I’ve stated in a cap league I s buy into the constraints and LT’s don’t grow on trees but to be honest good pass catching Tight Ends with questionable blocking skills kinda do grow on trees and are not cap breaking to sign. Oh, yea Will Tye is a terrible blocker making his roster spot as starter more egregious in regards to the ability of the GM.
Throw in that other teams with good QB’s and WR’s will stockpile TE’s too offset the two deep safety look you have to wonder what the heck JR is thinking. The Pats (yea the team that averages 12 wins a season for 10 plus years) has a strategy of overpaying for TE’s rather than WR’s. Perhaps you give JR a pass because this is a new strategy to stop OBJ???? NOT!!! This is year 2 basically of the league saying we are not going to let him kill us. That’s on top of the Giants hiring McAdoo a West Coast guy for offensive coordinator and Head Coach whose entire philosophy demands a great Tight End. Throw in that Eli can make that seam throw as he did for years killing any number of teams before OBJ was on the team.
As usual I sit and wonder what in the heck the GM is smoking for two straight years to allow this issue to get to the pint that Will Tye is your TE with OBJ as a threat. Is this more of the JR I’m the Smartest Guy, my book says you cheap out at the position regardless if the league has figured you out??? As I’ve stated many times it’s not a coincidence that Eli has never ever had a quality LT in his long career, nor have we had a decent LB in the same time period. We were 11-5 this year with plenty of games that could have gone the other way…..Does JR step up and solve this issue or does he look at his rings on his hand a stay true to his belief that his system of ranking player importance is the end all despite the results on the field? More than any player or plays next year that question may have the most impact. IN A NUT SHELL CAN JR “ADAPT” TO PUSH US OVER TO A CHAMPIONSHIP????
Is this a trick question !!!
And as you say, the West Coast offense is predicated on using the TE as a short range target when teams play 2 deep. Brent Jones, Brent Celek, Jay Novacek, Mark Chmura, Shannon Sharpe, etc. etc.
i’ve been saying this (perhaps not as well) for a while now …
McAdoo’s offence needs a good pass catching TE and a pass catching RB (Vereen)
We cheaped on Martellus Bennett after stealing him from Dallas on a cheap deal, and havent drafted a good TE since Kevin the concussion Boss
So no one wants to comments on the putrid offense that could only muster 19 points a game sine October? And against some of the worst NFL defenses like the Browns, the LA Rams (the Lams?), and the Packers.
see above
Isn’t every other post about the horrendous offense?
Bromley flashed a couple of times this season. That one play yesterday where he blew up the center and was 5 yards in the back field before the running back got the ball comes to mind.
We can find a Hankins replacement. He is a one trick pony. Very good at that trick (stopping the run) but he got no pressure. A DT who can penetrate would help in the passing and running game. I understand making your strenght stronger, but I just don’t think Hankins ever came up on the other teams scouting report.
What always drives me crazy is when a free agent signs a back-loaded, essentially fake contract. You know … the 5 year $100,000,000 ones that pay an un-guaranteed $40,000,000 in the final year. They can beat their chest about that huge contract they signed … but they’re never getting the money.
JD,
My perspective is not lost on Odell. To me, this is all stupid fans and media talk. One of my good friends played in the NFL. In our random conversations, he would always get a good chuckle about guys being a distraction to the team, locker room, organization, etc. Inside the locker room, there’s a mutual respect for every man there. Nobody that plays(teammates) really cares what you do away from the facility. That’s all management and the head coach. But he continued, every guy knows what it takes to stay in the league and if said player doesn’t meet that standard they accept they will be replaced. So this talk of guys mentoring one another really doesn’t exist unless those guys are friends. Taking it a bit further, guys telling other guys cut the BS doesn’t happen either.
I’ll also add you’re very wrong. The best thing to happen to Odell was not the catch against Dallas. The best thing that happened to Odell was losing to GB yesterday.
The point is, he is becoming TO. And pretty soon he’ll be Shockey where we lose total control.
The show is more important to him then the game.
The cleats, all the BS, just needs to stop.
I can’t buy this. Sherman calls out the Seattle offense all the time. Talib goes after special team players. The Denver defense almost fought the offense in the locker room after the season. Players call other players out all the time.
I believe the distraction talk is blown up by the media and fans, but the majority of guys don’t like losing. I don’t think the Giant players blame Odell for the loss, but you can bet that during preseason Odell might make some plays and start talking and that Giants secondary will have no problem reminding him of his game yesterday.
Seattle is probably the exception to this because Seattle is what all professional teams should aspire to be. They have a close knit locker room and you either buy in to the program or bye bye.
Talib, are you kidding me. That guy is nuts. You know he shot a guy, right! He should’ve been ejected for that face mask in the Super Bowl. It would not surprise me at all if Talib becomes the next Aaron Hernandez. I would take Odell everyday and twice on Sunday over that guy! (pause)
Not at all saying I want Talib. Just stating that players call teammates out all the time.
Our TE issue is a leftover from the Coughline Era. The college trend is for “catch first” TEs in a spread offense. That’s what’s being produced now. We’re still looking for a blocker. This means we either use a high draft on a rare two-way prospect … or spend big on one in free agency. We haven’t done either in a very long time. Hence … Will Tye.
I’d take a catch first tight end who could do something after the catch. The ones who can’t block or run with the ball trend isn’t working for the giants
It’s also the ongoing problem of Reese not getting personnel to match the scheme. ie him and Coughlin never being on the same page and now us running an Offense that requires competent TE’s to catch passes down the seem and not having 1 person that can do that. Mind boggling.
We had the 8th best offense last year scoring 27 points a game in 2016. Can’t blame 2017 O on coughlin anymore.
a guy who cant do either???
meant as a witty redundant retort to Krows post.
But, really is it me or is JR a bizarre dude that he can deny this team a REAL NFL TE for 2 straight years….yes Donnell busted on you but you knew that within 5 games way before the trade deadline, Verreen is down, you do nothing???? Just go with Tye???
I’m sorry but did you just use Will Tye as an example of a blocking TE? You are going to get roasted on this forum.
This Odell stuff is getting overblown. Teammates don’t care if he punches a wall. They care whether he shows up at game time. Yesterday, he didn’t.
After watching yesterday’s game (which reiterates my thought throughout the season), I’m convinced that our primary offensive problem is at WR. Not that we don’t have talent – Odell and Shep are extremely talented. My issue is that I think we have 3 slot receivers. Odell is great, but he is really the most productive when he’s running slant routes across the middle. We also top out at 6’0″ with a QB who is prone to throwing high.
I’d like to see us get an outside receiver with some size (replacing Cruz). Keep Odell at the X, get the new guy at the Y, Shep at the Z.
All that is to say, in Round 1 of the draft, I’d be pretty excited if Corey Davis is still sitting there at 23.
I hope you guys can tune in WFAN right now….if you are out of range for using the radio, the show is also live on the web. But Mike F is saying the SAME THINGS that most everyone here has been saying about Odell.
He will also have Eli on his show at 5:00 P.M. today as well.