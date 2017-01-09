Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I’m mad at Odell too but lets not go overboard. I honestly could care less if he throws a fit after a game. And the d-bag no shirt stuff was lame but had no effect on his drops. he just choked plain and simple.
Let’s hire him a PR/Social Media Manager. I’m with whoever said that he secretly wants to be disciplined. And the Giants don’t need to be d!cks about it. Just tell him we aren’t that team that puts stuff out on social media during the season.
This person’s job duties will most notably be to make him realize that what he is putting out there makes him seem like a d-bag to 98% of the world.
I’m not in tune with millenial fashion but I’m pretty sure wearing Timbalands on a boat is never ok. this person could be like “Odell, I realize those giant boots match your hair but it is never ok to wear Timbalands on a boat. Also you can’t post stuff like that because it is a distraction to your teammates. And you just proved you can’t be a social media posting king and show up when it counts.”
I think sometimes though, its just too much about him. All the attention has to be on him. And again, I think he the best WR in the league.
The problem is he went to Florida, then chokes in the game then punches a hole in the wall. It all snowballs. And the thing is, he didnt take any responsibility for his drops. NONE.
It’s not that the Bieber Boat Ride affected their play. No one is saying it did. But if you’re going to pull a stunt like that then you can’t show up small on game day. If you do, then you’re going to get pounded in the media. This is why it was so incredible that they did it. They asked for it … hell, they begged for it. Now they have to live with it. Ahoy matey.
JD,
HELL NO!!! Odell will NEVER have Adam PacMan Jones or Ezekiel Elliot(for that matter) problems off the field. That same attitude and maturity you speak of is what drives him to greatness. He’s no efff’n Dez Bryant!!! He trains like an animal and wants it more than you and me will ever know. In the history of the NFL, no other WR has his overall production after 3 years!!! The HISTORY OF THE GAME…Think about that for a minute. Better yet, Google Randy Moss numbers in his first 3 seasons. And remember Randy is 6’4 and ran like a gazelle in an offense that would simply throw jump balls to him anywhere on the field.
Again, youre missing the point. No one here is arguing his talent.
And no he isnt either of those dudes, he is becoming TO.
When your team has to answer questions about you after the game, its a problem.
No one in this organization has the balls to say, “Odell…TIME TO GROW UP”.
And it needs to happen, quickly.