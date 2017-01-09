Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
It sucks that in recent years, and really ever since Odell was drafted, the Giants are a team that is always in the news now. We used to fly under the radar and the only thing we would be on the TV for is because Eli had a funny face after an interception.
Just sucks that Odell has taken this franchise hostage because of his talent. Someone needs to reel him in. And quickly.
Hopefully he uses this as a learning experience.
I truly don’t think Odell is a bad guy at all. He is just very immature and very emotional, and those two things are certainly tied together.
He got his first taste of the true big stage yesterday, and unfortunately, he fell flat on his face. His postgame actions were almost certainly a result of embarrassment.
And let me say this: Amani Toomer may not have been a flashy, athletic freak like Beckham, but Toomer doesn’t drop those passes yesterday.
Here’s to hoping Beckham gets his head screwed on straight, because I absolutely think his struggles yesterday were 99 percent mental.
The good news is he is still just a kid. Hopefully, he uses the long offseason to reflect, and he’ll come back more focused than ever next year.
Yeah, somebody get him off the team quick before he breaks any more records wearing our uniform. :-/
jfunk, you really think he isnt a problem? Take the blue goggles off man. We all know he is an amazing talent but he is an immature player and a baby. Punching a hole in the wall so everyone can see it? When is that okay?
Yeah he is breaking records. Great. Guess what, maybe if he caught two of those balls yesterday, we are still playing next week. Completely changed the momentum of the game. So defend him all you want. I see the reality here. Great player who is causing distractions way too often.
What really stinks about it is he showed so much growth last week against Washington. All of the emotional progress he made this season was essentially erased yesterday.
Right. And the issue is, people want to make excuses.
And im done hearing he wants to win so bad, blah blah. They all want to win. Difference is, the other 52 players dont act like children.
Odell does.
Again he is an unreal football player but he is hurting the organization whether youre willing to admit it or not
Not much to say than what has already been said but I do want to bring up two points:
1. The Green Bay defense is atrocious and I expect the Cowboys to hang 35 points on them before the 4th quarter. This is a defense that, even before injuries, gave up 500 yards and 42 points to Kirk Cousins.
2. It should be a biting indictment of the offensive scheme and/or play calling that a squad with Eli, OBJ, etc. etc., were held to 13 points by a defense that consisted of the Wisconsin equivalent of Unai Unga, Trevin Wade, Greg Hones, Jayron Hosely and Marvin Austin.
Eh, I really, really don’t think Dallas is that good. I think their record was largely the product of a terribly weak NFC this season.
I expect Green Bay to do the same thing to them as they did to us.
Aaron Rodgers in a dome right now = big trouble.
I think that game comes down to TOP. If the cowboys run the ball and keep it, Rodgers wont have it enough times to outscore them
Dallas is not very good but the GB defense is atrocious. Like 2015 Giants defense level bad. They will easily give up 5 or 6 TDs. I don’t know what kind of junk the Giants were pushing as offense yesterday but there isn’t a single DB on the Packers that can cover any of the Giants wide-outs. I stand by that statement.
Im with you Chicago. Eli picked them apart in the first Q.
JPP – ‘I’m not signing a one year deal”.
Hankins said he spoke to GM Jerry Reese earlier today. He came away feeling they want him back.
– Per Jordan Raanan
Still leading towards franchising JPP.
I said it a couple of weeks ago no chance he is takingg a team friendly deal. He is going to be looking for possibly his final huge payday. Everyone is making resigning these guys easier than it is going to be.
Yep. And I don’t blame JPP one bit. The dude showed he can still play at a high level this year.
Absolutely. It’s a business for these guys. JPP is going to want Vernon money. Anyone who thinks otherwise loves in fantasy land
And one more thing on defending Odell antics after the game last night.
Could you defend him today if he broke his hand or had some serious damage done after he punched the wall?
Thanks for the early mock draft Coach C. I needed that. And if we draft a guy named Taco I will be extra happy.
I don’t mind the boat trip. He will learn that it opens up things for the media to attack. I have a bigger issue with the things he does that he clearly wants the public to see. The whole net fight, make up, and proposal. No shirt on before the game, the cleats, punching a hole, head butting a locker. These aren’t “a passionate guy being upset”, he wants these things to get out so that people will talk about how badly he wants to win. It’s an act. I think this team needs to bring in a solid veteran who can start calling players out on this team, even if it’s behind doors.
Odell is the reason this offense did anything this season. So I’m not saying give him his walking papers, but he does need some discipline and has to start being called out on things. We thought Cruz would do it, but he was on the boat with him. I don’t want Cruz on this team next year. Skills are diminished, and doesn’t provide the veteran presence we need. Thanks for everything, but I wish him well on his future endeavors.
Great post.
Also – “Hankins a top target for Reskins”
— Per JP Finlay
1st Round – Notre Dame -Tackle – Mike McGlinchey
2nd Round – Norte Dame – Guard – Quenton Nelson
3rd Round – Nortwestern – OLB – Anthony Walker
4th Round – Oklahoma – DT – Charles Walker
5th Round – Tennessee – OLB – Reeves-Maybin
6th Round – San Diego State – Corner – Damontae Kazee
7th Round – University of Miami – WR – Stacey Coley
Free Agent – Tennessee – WR – Josh Malone
Free Agent – Texas A&M – WR – Josh Reynolds
Free Agent – University of Miami – DE – Chad Thomas
Free Agent – Oregon- TE – Pharoah Brown
Free Agent – Rutgers – OLB/DE – Darius Hamilton
Nelson isnt coming out. He is returning to ND.
Ethan Pocic – LSU or Dan Feeney – Indiana next up.
McGlinchey too.
Will Tye numbers on the year . . .
48 catches … 396 yards … 8.2 per catch … one TD
I know he has straight-line speed, and I suppose that can be considered a measure of athleticism. But the numbers don’t lie. He had his one big moment yesterday. But that was it for 2016. I’ve seen every catch he’s ever made. Till that grab against Green Bay he’s never once wow’d me with his ability to break tackles or elude a defender or get deep.
LOL at all these Odell comments…
Tragic
You arent concerned at all about his attitude and maturity?
Free agents go with the money. That’s how the world works. Now sure, if it’s close then other factors can play a role. But by and large they take the highest dollar. Same as you or I would in our jobs.
Remember the Justin Tuck deal? Raiders gave him $11,000,000 over 2 years … after Reese low-balled him at $6,000,000. What would any of us do for and extra $5,000,000? JPP is our priority. No question. But we’ll still have to come close to the market value for him. Which is why I believe he gets the tag like T&R says.
I think you have to Tag him and hope you win it all next year. Thats how i see it. We dont have anyone behind him even close to ready to be OV’s partner in crime
You lay the tag on … then make him play an entire year worrying about getting hurt. All the while negotiating a long term deal. That’s our leverage.