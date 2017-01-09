Giants’ Eli Manning: ‘Learning Situation’ for Younger Players

The New York Giants season ended on Sunday after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the last wild-card game of the playoffs. Quarterback Eli Manning believes this to be a learning curve for a young team.
For many players on the Giants roster, Sunday's wild-card game was the first time they had ever experienced something like the postseason in the NFL. Manning, having been there before, knows it takes time for a young team to get playoff-ready.
"It’s always disappointing, but it’s a process," Manning told reporters after the loss. "When you have a young team like we do, a lot of guys making the playoffs for the first time, I think you have to look at it as a learning situation for those guys on how to deal with this."
The veteran quarterback played well on Sunday despite not getting any help from his wide receivers. They dropped multiple passes and two that could have gone for touchdowns early in the game.
Even through the drops and missed opportunities in the first quarter, Manning doesn't believe that the specific opportunities they missed early took anything out of the team.
"I don’t think it took anything out of us. We would’ve liked to have gotten touchdowns there, but that’s football," Manning said. "You keep playing and I thought we hung in there tough."
With the 2016 season over, Manning will now head into the offseason in order to prepare for his 14th year when the 2017 season rolls around. He showed Sunday that he can still be a sharp thrower but the Giants need to get him help on offense.
What the Giants do in the offseason has yet to be determined. They will have a strategy heading into the free-agency period and the draft in April but they will have to make improvements if they want to make a deeper playoff run in the future.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I’m not really into excuses but I am into facts or possible facts. I think Beckham never recovered fully from the hand injury earlier in the year. He changed his gloves mid game. Saw him staring at his hands multiple times. Struggled to catch balls all year. It’s one thing to one hand it in shorts before the game. It’s another to do it at game speed with crazy dudes chasing you. Even tougher if something’s not right.
(Olivier Vernon nods…)
OK … picking 23rd. And with free agency coming up in March … 9th I believe … what can we do?
1) Free agents worth a look include WR Kenny Britt, TE Jack Doyle, OG Larry Warford, and 4-3 OLB Malcom Smith. I would be happy signing one of them.
2) Keep our own FAs. JPP is a must and our #1 target … Hankins runs a close second. I’d also resign Leon Hall for depth.
3) Draft to fill in as many gaps as possible after free agency. Primary areas of need … TE, LB/Edge, RB, WR2 and OL. It’d be hard to put them in any sort of order since we’re deficient in all those areas.
Yeah I guess left tackle should be number one on our list since we have beatty?
^ should not be on the list
As for WR we may be looking in the draft but we could be looking in house. Lewis flashed some as did King who brings 4.47 speed. Darius Powe intrigues. He was on the PS this year. He’s 6’3 220lbs and ran a 4.45 at his pro day.
The tackle market is thinner than a model on a month long Coke bender.
Which is why I didn’t name any as a target. There’s just nothing out there. And despite needing one … we can’t magically make them appear.
The draft is short in them too. Just a bad year to need OTs.
Even more reason why Reese should have shored that up last off season. He gambled and lost on Flowers.
Since this is about our young guys…
Eric S says:
January 9, 2017 at 9:10 AM
Man people are killing Shep? Why? He’s a slot receiver on a team that can’t run the ball and sees nothing but 2 deep safety looks all day every day. Of course he’s not going to get a ton after the catch. If you guys were expecting Shep to be Cruz circa 2011 you’re crazy. Cruz was a freak athlete both quick and fast. That’s rare. Different offense too. Shep is more Steve Smith. Quicker than he is fast. Since we’re having fun with numbers lets go.
Bear in mind that Shep was a rookie 2nd rounder.
Amongst WIDE RECEIVERS he was 36th overall in catches. Do the math. There are 32 teams in the league. 32 teams with a number 1 and number 2 WR. He produced on the high end for a number 2 WR. As a rookie.
Amongst WIDE RECEIVERS he was 47th overall in yards. Again producing as a number 2 receiver and doing so from the slot which is a difficult position.
Tied for 9th overall in tds and 2nd overall amongst all rookies.
He was far from a problem this year. And he should only get better.
Cruz was an issue. Tavarres King showed what a legit speedster can do opposite OBJ. Too bad he didn’t get more opportunities during the season to seize the spot.
I love Cruz. He was a key piece to Lombardi #4 but he’s done. At least with us.
As I said before the season began, this was going to be a building year during which a very young team and inexperienced Head Coach learned a lot while readying themselves for a run at the title in 2017-2018. We just need another good off-season and we’ll be in good shape. I judge the season a success and enjoyed it immensely. And as I’ve also been saying, Eli Manning is NOT done. He can no longer carry us like he did in 2011, but he can still help win a championship. We’ve got a 2-3 year window and now we need this team to open it and jump through.
I have to admit that I really don’t care much about the rest of the playoffs because I’ve grown to hate a lot about the NFL, most certainly the officiating. If I have to choose a team I’d most like to see win it would be the Chiefs, both because I kinda like them and because it would cause gnashing of teeth in Philadelphia.
Atlanta vs. KC … the least obnoxious Superbowl possible.
I could enjoy watching that! Nearly every other match up is going to make me vomit.
It will be very hard for them to win since they have a coach that caused all of the Eagles problems, since solved.
Cruz already saying he wants to be back.
Thats fine, but its gotta be at the Vet min and in a limited role behind odell, shep, lewis and king. Dont see that working out unfortunately
He’s holding this offense back at this point. Maybe he regains a little bit of his quicks and speed with an offseason focused on training and not rehabbing but I’m not holding my breath.
Me either Eric. There is a time to move on from every player, its time to move on from Cruz.
I wish we could have had one year with Odell and the old Cruz together. Would have been really fun to watch
Obviously it is hard to determine what we’ll do in the draft before free agency starts, but it’ll be interesting to see the strategy of Reese & Co. Do they try to cover up weaknesses on offense in the early rounds, or do they go for broke and bolster an already strong defense?
For me, if a top tier LB or DE came available that would be a steal at #23, it’d be hard to turn that down. Our defense is so close to being scary good.
They ran into the best QB in the world who happened to be scorching hot. We saw the true potential of them in the first quarter, when they were getting to Rodgers and sacking him. Unfortunately, pressure didn’t keep coming and they got torched. That’s the biggest – and arguably the only – weakness I see in our defense.
Eli is very diplomatic. The posts on here the last few days have been terrific. I agree with 55 in the sense that although yesterday was horrible to watch, the season as a whole was rewarding and the future looks good. I also agree with those who stated we learned a lot as an organization yesterday.
I also saw some good things yesterday. The team fought, and the defense scratched and clawed despite being given a short field numerous times. Eli looked sharp at times and his arm seemed refreshed the last two games. Tavares King was terrific. He served notice that no stage is too big for him. Paul Perkins can be a player in this league. Wil Tye is a good “move” TE/HB. And to whoever said he isn’t athletic, he ran a 4.48 at his pro day at 252 pounds. My friend actually helped run it, and texted me right after.
On the flip side, although he had a very good year, Brad Wing was not good yesterday and our special teams coverage was shoddy due to punts with little hang time and short kickoffs. I’ll chalk that up to the weather. Also, thought our play calling was not strong. We are conservative until we fall behind, and then we try to open it up. Works against some teams, but not others as we saw. Which brings us to the elephant in the room. Beckham needs some real direction. His dad was a receiver and mom a track star at LSU. they would sit him down and say enough. Forget the boat incident, running around on the field with no shirts before the game was a clown show. And the others all follow him. Especially Lewis, who was the first one in the receiver TD celebrations early in the year when he wasn’t playing. Beckham is perceived as a leader by some, but has no leadership skills. Which is a shame, because he’s ultra talented, wants to win desperately, and does work hard. Those close to him should encourage him to get in the weight room, and concentrate on eliminating focus drops of which he had 10+ this year. And I mean very catchable balls. The organization has given him far too much leeway due to his transcendent talent. And so has McAdoo. But I will tell you something. I have had the privilege of coaching 4 NBA and 2 NFL players at some point, and several have been what you could call eccentric or high maintenance. But those are precisely the kids who secretly want discipline, for someone to get after them when they step over the line. It has to be done fairly and consistently, but they eventually appreciate it and it brings the best out of them athletically.
We also need depth at DE, a stud LB, another S (I’m a Thompson fan but I’m not conceding anything to him until he puts in a fulls season). We need a big play WR with size, a dual threat TE, and several additions on the OL (and not Seymour and Farrell who JR brought in and summarily cut). My draft list / FA in no particular order is DE, OT, LB, WR, RB, S, TE.
Great post and I agree on all fronts. There have been a lot of rumblings surfaced about how the Giants organization is afraid to get in the way of OBJ because they don’t want to lose him.
I’ve tried to ignore that sentiment for a while now, but it shows on the field when he acts up due to things not going his way, and the Giants just seem to not do anything about it.
They have to recognize when he throws temper tantrums and does dumb $h.t like punch walls and bang his head against doors, it is a reflection on the franchise as a whole.
It’s about time they put their foot down, because it would greatly benefit both parties involved, as you mentioned.
2017 Draft
Taco Charlton DE Michigan 6’5 272
Garett Bolles OT Utah 6’5 300
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson 6’0 215
Josh Jones S NC State 6’2 210
Jeremy Sprinkle TE Arkansas 6’5 256
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Tennessee 6’0 230
Jalen Robinette WR Air Force 6’4 220
From what I’ve read, Bolles has a chance to be the first tackle off the board and likely won’t be available at our spot in the 2nd round. But I’d take this haul all day.
I’m taking a big swing with Sprinkle, since he was suspended from the Belk bowl for shoplifting. Which means going way beyond the $450 gift card to Belk they were given. But it seems like an isolated incident, and the kid represents terrific value in round 5. So would 6’5 270 TE Michael Roberts of Toledo who caught 15 TD passes this year. I’d still make a FA run at a tackle like Whitworth or Reiff. Read the back story on Garrett Bolles. Pretty inspiring. Most don’t know him, bu the kid can play. It’s only mock draft revision 1, so don’t pick it apart too bad!!
Ray K. “Says”
On September 1st if someone told me we would finish 11-5 and make the playoffs, I would have asked them what kind of dope they where smoking.
This season was beyond my expectations.
Granted it didn’t finish pretty.
We are building for the future, next season will be even better.
Ray K.