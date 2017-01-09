Giants’ Ben McAdoo: ‘We Made Some Progress’

The New York Giants (11-5) have finished their season but not before winning the most games than they had since the 2008 season when they went 12-4. Giants head coach Ben McAdoo believes they made progress but still have a lot of work to do.
The Giants were knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday following a 38-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Having reflected on his first season as a head coach, McAdoo believes the Giants have laid the foundation for a successful future.
"I think we made some progress," said McAdoo on Monday. "We'll get better and have a chance to evaluate everything and use that for fuel for success for the future."
While winning the Super Bowl was the goal, the Giants can say they have made progress toward achieving that goal. After two straight seasons finishing 6-10, the Giants finished 11-5 while dealing with adversity on and off the field.
One disappointment throughout the year comes on the offensive side of the ball. Many thought the offense would continue their strong play but they failed to meet expectations and McAdoo plans on taking a look at everything in order to determine where they can improve.
"We obviously fell short from an offensive prospective," said McAdoo. "We need to go back and take a look at the film, do the scheme evaluation, do the personnel evaluations and look at everything that's involved."
The Giants have put the pieces in place to have a successful immediate future and they plan on using Sunday's wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers as fuel for next season.
"I feel that we built a solid foundation for the future and made progress towards our goal," McAdoo told reporters. "We have a bad taste in our mouth right now but that's got to fuel us moving forward."
Also…
Just a little note on the top OT in the upcoming draft …
06/22/2016 – The district attorney’s office has decided not to prosecute Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson and reserve defensive back Laurence “Hootie” Jones on drug and weapons charges, with the district attorney saying he didn’t want to “ruin the lives” of the two football players.
Prosecutor Neal Johnson cited insufficient evidence in court documents filed on Monday, but district attorney Jerry Jones told KNOE-8 he did not want to prosecute the men because of their athletic backgrounds. “The main reason that I’m doing this is that I refuse to ruin the lives of two young men who have spent their adolescence and their teenage years working and sweating while we were all home in the air conditioning,” Jones said.
Calls to the district attorney’s office by The Associated Press were not immediately returned. Robinson and Jones were arrested in the early morning of May 17 for the misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon in the presence of narcotics. Robinson also was charged with felony possession of stolen firearms. Robinson is an All-Southeastern Conference left tackle for the defending national champions. He’s projected as a high NFL draft pick going into his junior season. Jones is also a junior but has played sparingly. – AP Sports
“Carrying a weapon in the presence of narcotics. ”
Were the narcotics offended by the presence of the weapon?
Another issue we can’t overlook is the absence of a backup QB … much less a successor to the venerable Eli Manning. A pick has to be expended there. My guess is a 3rd. Then there’s the little matter of a kicker. The draft has a couple … and I suspect as early as 4th … more likely 5th.
So there might go two selections out of 7 … and I’d say well spent if they did.
In Gould’s defense, he was 10 for 10 on field goals. But he has limited range.
Steven Hauschka is a free agent, too. 89% on FG in 2016.
Keep Johnson around another year and pick up a UDFA project for the PS. This is supposed to be a weak draft for QBs. Eli has 3 years left on his deal too. Which means any QB we draft outside of the 1st rd we only be on a 4 year deal. Basically we’d have 1 full season to evaluate him as a starter before plunking down bigger coin. I’d like to draft Eli’s successor in either 2018 or accumulate picks for 2019 in an effort to go all in and move up for his successor. Gotta leverage rookie qb deals in this day and age.
Not content to let the Bieber Boat Boys **** up all the humiliation … Justin Pugh had this to say …
““They’re lucky that we didn’t go beat the Green Bay Packers,” Pugh told the New York Daily News. “If we were going to come to Dallas, we were going to beat them [the Cowboys] a third time.”
What’s that old saying? Better to be thought an idiot than to open your mouth and remove all doubt. Justin … we lost … STFU.
**** = H.O.G. … no idea why it’s censored.
Oh for sh*t’s sake, Pugh needs to shut the f up right now. Do you think Dallas is scared your piddly offense that scored a mighty 10 points the last time the two teams played?
Would anyone be interested in Branden Albert? Just looking at Miami, they drafted Tunsil last year. Plus they have Ja’Wuan James at RT at a lower salary. Seems like someone they could part with (annual salary cap hit of $10-11M).
Can he block? Then I’m in.
Not sure the Dolphins are eager to weaken their line just to slide Tunsil over. Maybe a deal could be made but it would be costly.
Maybe they are eager to cut $10M from their salary cap to plug other holes? Just looking to broaden the discussion of starting caliber LTs who could possibly be available.
I get it I just don’t think he’d be available. I’m not totally familiar with their cap situation though so anything is possible.
Gould was money on field goals but his inability to reach/kick through the EZ kills field position. And even when we were trying to grenade some kicks in there they were landing at the 10 and 15 yard line. I’m fine spending a late draft pick on a kicker especially in a draft everyone is saying does not have a large amount of talent.
I think whether or not we use a pick on a QB will just depend on who is there after the 3rd round.
Cam Robinson = Ereck Flowers… they might actually be clones
To be clear, I was commenting on their ability (see inability)… BUT WOW they look alike too
https://res.cloudinary.com/cmgverticals/image/upload/f_auto,q_80/h_535,w_400/v1463492657/Laurence-D.-Jones_nvxiid.jpg
http://wac.450f.edgecastcdn.net/80450F/1045theteam.com/files/2015/05/Ereck-Flowers.jpg?w=600&h=0&zc=1&s=0&a=t&q=89
“Tom Coughlin will have the last say on draft picks and free agent signings.”
Well, I hope the Jaguars like ignominy
BC, Syracuse and UConn players rejoice!!!
I bet we could trade him Flowers for Myles Jack
Nassib may have a job next year after all.
Come on, not even Marrone was dumb enough to pull the trigger on his own college QB. That alone speaks volume. However, I think the Giants may find a taker should they decide to trade Pugh for a high draft pick.
Tom Coughlin just read your post and said “challenge accepted.”
too many holes to fill to trade away a quality guard for a pick. Just don’t get the dislike for Pugh. He and Richburg are set on our line as far as I’m concerned. Flowers needs to slide over to RG. Hart showed promise but needs to make another jump next year. We need a competent LT. Doesn’t have to be great, just a solid pro.
I agree.
And the difference between Hart and Flowers – I have read in many places that Hart works his butt off. I bet not that he has a chance to be the starter going into camp, he will want to improve. Flowers seems like a guy who is just not interested in becoming better. I mean he doesnt touch the DE until Eli is being pummeled