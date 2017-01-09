Giants’ Ben McAdoo: ‘We Made Some Progress’

The New York Giants (11-5) have finished their season but not before winning the most games than they had since the 2008 season when they went 12-4. Giants head coach Ben McAdoo believes they made progress but still have a lot of work to do.
The Giants were knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday following a 38-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Having reflected on his first season as a head coach, McAdoo believes the Giants have laid the foundation for a successful future.
"I think we made some progress," said McAdoo on Monday. "We'll get better and have a chance to evaluate everything and use that for fuel for success for the future."
While winning the Super Bowl was the goal, the Giants can say they have made progress toward achieving that goal. After two straight seasons finishing 6-10, the Giants finished 11-5 while dealing with adversity on and off the field.
One disappointment throughout the year comes on the offensive side of the ball. Many thought the offense would continue their strong play but they failed to meet expectations and McAdoo plans on taking a look at everything in order to determine where they can improve.
"We obviously fell short from an offensive prospective," said McAdoo. "We need to go back and take a look at the film, do the scheme evaluation, do the personnel evaluations and look at everything that's involved."
The Giants have put the pieces in place to have a successful immediate future and they plan on using Sunday's wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers as fuel for next season.
"I feel that we built a solid foundation for the future and made progress towards our goal," McAdoo told reporters. "We have a bad taste in our mouth right now but that's got to fuel us moving forward."
Also…
1. It is time for Reese to start thinking about the next long-term QB.
2. Flowers might end up being a bust. He does not have the innate skills. He won’t be in a Giant uniform for more than two more years.
3. Reese needs to find a tight end
4. Reese needs to keep JPP
5. Cruz is done.
6. If all of the above, then perhaps F55 will earn a little more of my respect.
When asked about Flowers, JR clearly stepped down from the “Ereck is our franchise LT” to “We’ll evaluate whether or not he should switch positions”. There is hope yet.
I think it’s two-fold. This will light a fire under his lazy butt. Maybe he comes to camp a new man. If not, then they move him. Basically he’s been put on notice. Much of what happens now is up to him.
At this point I just don’t see how he can be a left tackle. Even if he works on technique, Peppers and Matthews got around him like he wasn’t even there. For Eli to actually get up look him in the face and basically say “what the hell” you know it’s bad. The Dallas game where a bunch of third or fourth stringers were abusing him might have been the game where Reese might have woken up about his LT.
I just don’t see what else we can do at the position. Very limited options in FA or the draft. It wouldn’t surprise me if he got another year just because we have no other options.
It really pisses me off watching him sit back instead of engaging his man.
To be honest I think they move him. Maybe to ROT … maybe to ROG. And scramble for something at LOT. They gave this experiment a more than fair shot. He just can’t play the position. I just wish he was a fanatical worker so we could rule out lack of effort.
Reese has his hands full this offseason. It is a thin market. On defense he has to decide what to do with JPP and Hankins. Whoever he signs the other one needs to be replaced. Even if he signs both we need another pass rusher. Needs to address linebacker, but he won’t. It will be back to the bargain bin here. Also needs to get a free saftey. I know people are high on Thompson but that’s a tough injury and usually leads to more problems. He also only played a quarter of football, so he’s still a rookie next year.
Offensively, good luck. Tight end and running backs can be had in the draft because those positions are deep. I think Flowers moves to right guard. Mac can run those dives then since Flowers should be able to move his guy. But then we need two tackles. Reese always does well when he can pay the top ranked free agent at a position of need. His record at getting quality guys on a bargain is scary.
Ray K. “Says”
The season is over, it was far better than I thought it would be.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that we need to rebuild our O/L via free agency and the draft. As hard as our O/L tries we are we will struggle with our current line up.
Ray K.
I hope everyone saw our tight end of the future last night if we are smart.
OJ Howard was responsible for the first touchdown with a great block and went for over 100 yards and a touchdown.
Think JR was watching?
Been saying It for about a month now. I’d like to grab Howard in the first round. At 23 we have a legit shot at him too.
I agree and Tye would be good depth. Nothing wrong with him as the number 2 tightend
I like Adams as a #2 TE with Tye as more a move TE/H-Back.
Right thats a good call Eric.
Well we supposedly have an excellent H-back type. And Tye is no blocker … which is a critical H-back skill. I think we go after a professional TE … then decide who gets the back up role. My money is on Adams. This is based solely on potential since he was a healthy scratch in favor of Clownell.
I’ll say it right now … Tye isn’t on the roster next year.
Starter … New Guy
#2 … Jerell Adams or Matt LaCrosse
#3 H-back/TE combo … Will Johnson or Nikita Whitlock
I think I recall Adams missing some practice with a shoulder injury, then put in limited practices before the game. So I wouldn’t necessarily call him a healthy scratch.
That would actually be a good sign.
Agreed. It certainly seemed like up until the playoff game he was getting increased snaps until he missed the skins game with the shoulder injury.
WEEK SNAPS
13 18
14 21
15 27
16 40
Howard looked great catching and blocking and could be a difference maker, but that LB Reuben Foster is like a heat seeking missile. He’s a monster. I did not get to see much of him in coverage, but he sure looked tremendous moving forward either in pursuit or rushing the passer. This draft is not as deep as last year’s and there are some positions that are bereft of NFL talent, but we have an opportunity to really do something in those first 3 or 4 rounds.
Coach C,
Is the Foster kid a first round talent? Or would be able to grab him later?
Foster looks like he would be gone before 23. Watson helped his case doing well against an Alabama defense again. Hopefully some of these QBs do well at their pro days, because i don’t see us taking a QB that early, and it would allow some other players to drop to us. Howard looked like a star last night, and has showed up during both national championships
I’ve been on the Reuben Foster bandwagon for over a month. He’s THE perfect guy for us. A true 4-3 MLB from hell. But he’s long gone by 23 … and I mean longggggggggg. For Reese to get this guy he’d have to be very creative. We’d have to move up a good 10 spots … at least.
Most mocks have Foster gone in the top 10
If he somehow dropped to 23 Giants should sprint to the podium.
He’s my dream pick … but this dream isn’t coming true.
I don’t think we can address the OL in the draft. Even if we get one of the few legit OTs available none of them are considered an instant starter. And I don’t think we’re all that thin at OG. Jerry isn’t the answer. But we do have some guys on the roster who might be. But for OTs … I’m afraid it’s free agency where the pickings are mediocre or a mid-round project.
We could work a trade. I know some names have been tossed about. I wouldn’t mind Staley depending on price. I’d kick the tires on Gosder Cherilus. Not sure why no one is bringing him up. He’s a UFA … 32 … and plays ROT. His 2016 salary at TB was a reasonable $4,5000,000.
OJ Howard would not surprise me at #23. A true TE would be a 2-birds-1-stone sort of thing. The problem is that he’s the only TE worthy of a #1 pick so a team might reach.
I keep seeing Cherilus getting owned/raped by bull rush/speed combo DE’s.
Maybe I’m mistaken.
Staley would be such an upgrade. And because JR would not be giving away a top ten pick (Apple not withstanding) The front office might be willing to step out of it’s self imposed box and get something done.
But yeah, unless JR has a kid from a small school that has avoided the radar, there is nobody in the draft who offers instant gratification.
But if ownership wishes to keep playing football past New Years day, something major has to be done with the offensive line.
JD,
Our posters are correct. Foster was perhaps thought to be a top 20 pick before last night, but the championship game may have vaulted him into the top 10. And I agree with whoever said he is perfect for us. He could play any of the three LB spots in a
4-3. No one else in this draft brings what he does, but the two other guys I thought have that type of versatility are Jalen Reeves Maybin 6’0 230 from Tennessee and 6’1 225 Steven Taylor from Houston. Maybin had an injury that could push him down to round 4-5 range while Taylor is a round 5-6 guy.
Nosh.0 says:
January 9, 2017 at 7:22 PM
If only Odell just came out and said he likes to grab women by the p-u-s.s.y we wouldn’t be having this discussion about him.
Ok, so didn’t the “Donald” tell everybody when talking to that entertainment tonight smuck the same….never mind. So after football, Odell should run for president.
jdimauro36 says:
January 10, 2017 at 8:14 AM
I hope everyone saw our tight end of the future last night if we are smart.
OJ Howard was responsible for the first touchdown with a great block and went for over 100 yards and a touchdown.
Think JR was watching?
ANSWER: Hell Fkn NO……………….And even if he was, the dude is blind to tight end talent. And every one he drafts cant block. Boss was the only one who could catch. But he had to be given the Rhodes Scholar course in blocking by Coach Pope.
Who should have NEVER been let go. Along with the Unicorn.
The stupid SHALL BE PUNISHED. Fact of life.
I’ve seen a million Odell Beckham Jr’s. through my time in sports and life in general.
Emotional, semi selfish. The head issues are a dime a dozen. Head cases with talent are tolerated. But this kid is no criminal. He’s simply immature.
It will pass. The JPP of tight ends might have been a tad immature. As was D’montre Moore. Neither had anywhere near the talent. Neither was a proven game changer. Give it a rest. And remember when you were twenty something.
Yeah, I know. EVERYBODY was so mature and had rare talent.
Well I am 24. So basically the same age as Odell. Granted not a global icon or worth millions of dollars.
But even I cringed when he was doing the whole kicking net thing. I get we all mature at our own pace but if i feel weird about it, its an issue.
Was not comparing you to him JD. Odell is as “high strung” as a Doberman Pinscher.
Despite being known for going for the jugular, their also Energetic, Fearless, Intelligent, Loyal.
I’ll try not to be his apologist. But he’s a talented kid with plenty of scratch.
Expect the worse. But again, he has quality parents. He’ll land on his feet.
No doubt. I dont think the kid is a bad person or anything.
I just think the spotlight has gotten to him. The one handed catch made him a superstar overnight. Thats a lot to handle, no doubt about it. Especially for a kid his age.
He HAS to be better next year. If is still pulling the same crap next season, we will all have to start questioning whether he is more of an asset or a liability.
The only saving grace on Reuben Foster is that a lot of teams don’t run a 4-3. He could drop a little … but it’s be like to 12-15. We’d still need to package up picks to get that slot. Something like a second and a fourth. Maybe one pick this year and the other next. But a lot has to fall right … and Reese would have to act.