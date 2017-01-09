Giants’ Ben McAdoo: ‘We Made Some Progress’

The New York Giants (11-5) have finished their season but not before winning the most games than they had since the 2008 season when they went 12-4. Giants head coach Ben McAdoo believes they made progress but still have a lot of work to do.
The Giants were knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday following a 38-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Having reflected on his first season as a head coach, McAdoo believes the Giants have laid the foundation for a successful future.
"I think we made some progress," said McAdoo on Monday. "We'll get better and have a chance to evaluate everything and use that for fuel for success for the future."
While winning the Super Bowl was the goal, the Giants can say they have made progress toward achieving that goal. After two straight seasons finishing 6-10, the Giants finished 11-5 while dealing with adversity on and off the field.
One disappointment throughout the year comes on the offensive side of the ball. Many thought the offense would continue their strong play but they failed to meet expectations and McAdoo plans on taking a look at everything in order to determine where they can improve.
"We obviously fell short from an offensive prospective," said McAdoo. "We need to go back and take a look at the film, do the scheme evaluation, do the personnel evaluations and look at everything that's involved."
The Giants have put the pieces in place to have a successful immediate future and they plan on using Sunday's wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers as fuel for next season.
"I feel that we built a solid foundation for the future and made progress towards our goal," McAdoo told reporters. "We have a bad taste in our mouth right now but that's got to fuel us moving forward."
1. It is time for Reese to start thinking about the next long-term QB.
2. Flowers might end up being a bust. He does not have the innate skills. He won’t be in a Giant uniform for more than two more years.
3. Reese needs to find a tight end
4. Reese needs to keep JPP
5. Cruz is done.
6. If all of the above, then perhaps F55 will earn a little more of my respect.