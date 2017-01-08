Giants Vs. Packers: Wild-Card Preview & Prediction

The New York Giants will look to begin their playoff run on Sunday at Lambeau Field when the visit the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs. Let's take a look at the matchup.
Opponent: Packers (10-6)
The Packers enter the wild-card round red hot, having finished their regular season on a six-game winning streak. That streak had much to do with the play of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers enjoyed another stellar campaign in 2016. He finished with a 65.7 percent completion rate while throwing for 4,428 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 104.2 passer rating. He also got it done on the ground, rushing for four touchdowns.
Containing Rodgers will the be the key to victory for the Giants but that is a tall task. The Packers wide receivers are also enjoying successful seasons as Jordy Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
Davante Adams enjoyed a break-out season, catching 75 passes for 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Randall Cobb battled injuries most of the season but crushed the Giants in Week 5 with nine receptions for 108 yards. He is questionable with an ankle injury.
The Packers defense proved to be a strong unit despite a depleted secondary. They finished sixth in the NFL with 40 sacks and will look to get after Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry enjoyed successful seasons in rushing the passer. Matthews finished with five sacks while he battled injuries and Perry accumulated 11 sacks.
Running the ball against the Packers will be tough but rookie Paul Perkins can be the X-Factor and the reason why the Giants offense gets on track. The Packers played a lot of two-high safety looks in Week 5 because the Giants struggled to run the ball.
If Perkins can run effectively, it will open up the passing lanes for Manning, who has had his fair share of success against the Packers in Green Bay. He's the only opposing quarterback to beat the Packers twice in a playoff game at Lambeau Field.
Containing Rodgers in the pocket and stopping the run are the keys on defense while running the ball with efficiency and keeping Manning upright are the keys on offense.
Prediction: Packers 24 Giants 20
It really could go either way. Playoff games are fun like that but no team has found an answer to containing Rodgers in the pocket and he is on fire, tossing 18 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last seven games.
The Packers have a stout run defense and the Giants are still figuring out their offensive line. Their pass rush ability is concerning, seeing as Manning has not handled the blitz well this season.
The Giants will make it close, but the Packers are surging and the Big Blue offense hasn't scored 20 points in their last five games. Their season ends, but with a promising look toward the future.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Football, Green Bay Packers, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Paul Perkins
Defense and QB play wins playoff games. We will rise or fall on the arm of Eli Manning.
The key to this game is this: Can Eli play from behind early without pressing and putting the ball in places it shouldn’t go? As good as the Giants D is, they do give up early scores and adjust afterwards. IF Eli plays for the long haul and doesn’t force the issue I think the Giants can hang around in this game long enough to steal it. But if it’s Packers 7 Giants 0 late in the first quarter and Eli forces a 3rd and 8 to a high-lowed TE and it ends up a pick that leads to a Packer score–it will get away from the Giants quickly.
My advice to Eli: In the first half of this game, a fourth-down punt is a good play if the play isn’t there.