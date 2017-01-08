Giants Vs. Packers: Injuries & Inactives

The New York Giants will look to make a statement on Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Here's a look at the injuries and inactives list for both teams:
Giants
Defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and Owa Odighizwuwa (knee) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) are the injury-related scratches for the Giants on Sunday. Berhe was expected to clear the concussion protocol on Saturday.
The non-injury related scratches include tight end Jerell Adams, offensive lineman Will Beatty, running back George Wnn and linebacker Ishaq Williams. This is the second week in a row that Adams has been ruled inactive. Larry Donnell will replace him as the backup to Will Tye.
Packers
Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) are the inactives due to injuries. Rollins had a nasty neck injury in the Packers NFC North-clinching victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
The non-injury related scratches include wide receiver Trevor Davis, tackle Kyle Murphy, defensive tackle Christian Ringo and quarterback Joe Callahan.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jerell Adams, Nat Berhe, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Owa Odighizuwa
LOL….Krow its going to be OK. Every time I experience a brutal season ending defeat, like I just did, I always think of flipper freaking anderson running into the tunnel and say to myself “this hurts….but its not THAT bad.”
Guys who need to be cut immediately… Rainey… Jennings … Rainey … Donnell … Rainey … Beatty … Rainey … Oh, and Rainey.
LOL………I would add Rainey to your list
Watching post game on MSG
Not sure who is putting out the articles being tweeted by G101 on the sidebar there but it’s cringey and a bit embarrassing seeing “Packers lean on bad refs” in the title. The refs weren’t the problem tonight.
it was actually Dan lol. They were pretty bad dude.
Now all we need is Odell to get popped for a drug test and the story can be complete. But at least he impressed everyone running around lambeau shirtless in pregame. CLOWN
McAdoo she n DRC”he has a thigh” thanks coach don’t we all
Thanks for making it correcting me about DRC’s contract. Yes, Spag’s will remain with the Giants.
Krpw…..I completely agree with you +10000% OBJ lacks maturity. He did better with growing up until that STUPID trip. But NOW he should just go share a moldy sleeping bag with pretty face Justin for the rest of the off season…….LOL!!!!
Eli and Odell coming up on the post game if your not watching and your interested in hearing it
Eli will say nothing and Odell will come off as a fool.
Wondering if obj blames his thumb or whatever. Please cute wade I now he’s backup but dude stays giving away TDs more than Oprah gifts on her show
… and Rainey
……and Rainey
Rainey is HISTORY…BOOK IT!!!!