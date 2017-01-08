Giants Vs. Packers: Injuries & Inactives

The New York Giants will look to make a statement on Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Here's a look at the injuries and inactives list for both teams:
Giants
Defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and Owa Odighizwuwa (knee) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) are the injury-related scratches for the Giants on Sunday. Berhe was expected to clear the concussion protocol on Saturday.
The non-injury related scratches include tight end Jerell Adams, offensive lineman Will Beatty, running back George Wnn and linebacker Ishaq Williams. This is the second week in a row that Adams has been ruled inactive. Larry Donnell will replace him as the backup to Will Tye.
Packers
Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) are the inactives due to injuries. Rollins had a nasty neck injury in the Packers NFC North-clinching victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
The non-injury related scratches include wide receiver Trevor Davis, tackle Kyle Murphy, defensive tackle Christian Ringo and quarterback Joe Callahan.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jerell Adams, Nat Berhe, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Owa Odighizuwa
Whatever … the D has packed it in and I can’t blame them. Specials suck and the offense is bottom of the league. ODB comes off as a punk. Our big superstar parties out and the fails like a b1tch. Awesome.
well gentlemen
good season
not great, but good
lets see what the offseason brings
‘
go Yankees
If mac runs the ball once, unless its like 2nd and 1, he should be fired.
Well, this loss isn’t on Eli.
model really tarnished his rep today
Disappointing…….we missed JPP, DRC and of course OBJ. Can’t hold it against JPP or DRC, but OBJ……I hope this game knocks our own DIVA down a few notches
Embarrassing performance but still a good season overall. 11 wins and we’ve got a lot to build on here. A legit threat at TE, another pass rusher, a WR, and maybe even a LB for once should be our focus in the offseason. Gonna need another good offseason from Reese but it’s not impossible.
That shows how stupid our guys are… watching a live ball.
Nice return Odell … keep running to Mismi you b1tch.
What a clown show.
Odell did fail Krow, I agree…..but this entire offense is vomit inducing. The whole thing needs to be re-worked. Our hof Qb needs to start making plays. The dump offs and the throws into the turf 30 times a game are getting really old.