Giants Vs. Packers: Injuries & Inactives

The New York Giants will look to make a statement on Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Here's a look at the injuries and inactives list for both teams:
Giants
Defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and Owa Odighizwuwa (knee) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) are the injury-related scratches for the Giants on Sunday. Berhe was expected to clear the concussion protocol on Saturday.
The non-injury related scratches include tight end Jerell Adams, offensive lineman Will Beatty, running back George Wnn and linebacker Ishaq Williams. This is the second week in a row that Adams has been ruled inactive. Larry Donnell will replace him as the backup to Will Tye.
Packers
Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) are the inactives due to injuries. Rollins had a nasty neck injury in the Packers NFC North-clinching victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
The non-injury related scratches include wide receiver Trevor Davis, tackle Kyle Murphy, defensive tackle Christian Ringo and quarterback Joe Callahan.
