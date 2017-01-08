Giants Vs. Packers: Injuries & Inactives

The New York Giants will look to make a statement on Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Here's a look at the injuries and inactives list for both teams:
Giants
Defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and Owa Odighizwuwa (knee) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) are the injury-related scratches for the Giants on Sunday. Berhe was expected to clear the concussion protocol on Saturday.
The non-injury related scratches include tight end Jerell Adams, offensive lineman Will Beatty, running back George Wnn and linebacker Ishaq Williams. This is the second week in a row that Adams has been ruled inactive. Larry Donnell will replace him as the backup to Will Tye.
Packers
Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) are the inactives due to injuries. Rollins had a nasty neck injury in the Packers NFC North-clinching victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
The non-injury related scratches include wide receiver Trevor Davis, tackle Kyle Murphy, defensive tackle Christian Ringo and quarterback Joe Callahan.
Also…
hats off to the dude who has the onions to use Hosely in his screen name… LOL
I have broken my own rules. I am listening to those idiots Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, and Terry Bradshaw beat the negative drum about the Giants WRs down in Miami on their day off and how if the Giants lose today, we can all blame them for the loss. What a bunch of maroons. Nothing will give me greater pleasure than the Giants winning and defeating the anointed one so these Giant-haters can shut their collective pie holes.
Welcome aboard. Is Hosely even in the NFL these days?
Absolutely not.
I haven’t felt this fired up and confident for a long time. I can almost taste the victory already.
i’m in full blown anxiety mode
Haha me too. So good to actually be able to feel the playoff anxiety though. I think Odell comes through big w/2 TDs. Like someone said before, we don’t turn it over we win.
This speaks for itself . . .
http://nypost.com/2017/01/07/how-giants-reliance-on-rookies-shows-split-from-coughlin/
I’m so nervous..
Eli please just don’t turn the ball over.
20 minutes!
Anyone else nervous ???
I’ll sweat through my shirt as usual.
Funny Dirt mentioned superstitions, I am loaded with them regarding the Giants:
1. I CANNOT wear any Giants related garb, every time I do, they lose. This also applies to my wife and 4 kids.
2. I can only drink vodka, no other alcohol, otherwise they lose.
3. My wife is not allowed in the same room as the one I watch the game, she is voodoo.
Same with me for #1. Seems like everytime I wear my #10 jersey we lose.
Yuck…this puff piece on Rodgers is annoying. He is extremely cocky, and he certainly has the right to be, but it’s still annoying.
The greatest sexually ambiguous QB of all time.
Idk man…Olivia Munn is certainly a first round draft pick.
Who he oddly won’t marry …hmmmm.