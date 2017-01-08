Giants Vs. Packers: Injuries & Inactives

The New York Giants will look to make a statement on Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Here's a look at the injuries and inactives list for both teams:
Giants
Defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and Owa Odighizwuwa (knee) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) are the injury-related scratches for the Giants on Sunday. Berhe was expected to clear the concussion protocol on Saturday.
The non-injury related scratches include tight end Jerell Adams, offensive lineman Will Beatty, running back George Wnn and linebacker Ishaq Williams. This is the second week in a row that Adams has been ruled inactive. Larry Donnell will replace him as the backup to Will Tye.
Packers
Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) are the inactives due to injuries. Rollins had a nasty neck injury in the Packers NFC North-clinching victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
The non-injury related scratches include wide receiver Trevor Davis, tackle Kyle Murphy, defensive tackle Christian Ringo and quarterback Joe Callahan.
Also…
Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jerell Adams, Nat Berhe, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Owa Odighizuwa
I can’t believe that 2017 Pro Bowl TE Jerell Adams is a healthy scratch. Looks like rumors of the demise of the Clownell were exaggerated !!! A frozen, slick turf … this is a recipe for a head dive.
3 TDs for Donnell today?
Game MVP?
A legend is born. But seriously, it is a chance at redemption. I’m wishing him well.
As long as we only throw it to him in the endzone, where there’s no chance he spends any time in the field of play with the ball in his hands, I’m OK with it.
All three playoff games this weekend have been lopsided blowout wins…
If this game follows that trend, I sure hope we’re on the right side of it.
Blowouts and boring, lousy football.
Well less than an hour to go. And it’s been a hell of a ride. 11-5 … whoda thunk it?
not ready for this season to end
this defense has been special
Landon Collins is having what may be looked back on 5+ years from now as the breakout season that heralded the best Safety ever career
Verno, Snacks, JackRabbit, DRC
nicknames everywhere you look
and then there is Odel, Victor, the emergence of a 5th round RB and our erstwhile QB, fresh off the worst season of his career quite possibly
let’s see him rise like Lazarus
“Lazarus, come forth,” and Lazarus came forth, alive, and was again among his friends. The sickness was for the glory of God, for they saw the Lord’s great power. It is the same power of the Lord which wakens all people, when they die, into the life of the other world. “I am the resurrection and the life,” He said.
Eli. Amen.
Just an observation … but if Jerell Adams is a healthy scratch then it’s pretty clear we’re looking for a TE once the season ends. Be it FA or draft, I pretty much guarantee we’re seeing a new face or two in the mix.
This has been exhibit A for why the NFL has gone crazy trying to protect the QB. Miami and Oakland games would have been completely different if they had their guy. You would be able to say the same thing about Houston, except their QB situation is self-inflicted so it doesn’t count.
Everybody in Indianapolis should be fired for losing the division to those guys with Andrew Luck at the helm.
Well, one thing is for sure. The Giants won’t lie down like Miami has today.
So far three snoozefests. Maybe it’s the gods giving Goodell what he deserves.
I won’t be on the game thread. But remember this: Aaron Rodgers has NOT been a great frigid-weather quarterback. Perhaps he’ll change that today, but the Giants have a history of taking down “great” quarterbacks who were considered far better than Eli and were treated like demigods by the media prior to the game.
And out of all 16 games … only the first Washington one was a clownfest. That’s incredible.
Jeez another thread. crank’n them out today
Repost for haha’s
Herb says:
January 8, 2017 at 3:51 PM
Donnell active out of desperation for red zone production, or Adams injury lingering?
Reply
Herb says:
January 8, 2017 at 3:54 PM
Just treated myself to some high quality micro beers for the occasion. Praying for happy drunk and not the drinking away the pain drunk
Reply
I really want to see Rodgers crying today. Please make it happen Giants.