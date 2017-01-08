Giants Vs. Packers: 4 Players to Watch

The New York Giants travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in an NFC wild-card matchup, looking to jump start their run for Super Bowl LI. Here are four players to watch during the game:
RB Paul Perkins
The rookie will likely be the starter on Sunday but that doesn't necessarily dictate he will be the one with the most carries. Depending on the game script, Perkins could see limited touches but with the way he's been running, that doesn't seem like it will be the case.
Perkins has taken over the backfield and can be the key to the Giants offense finding success against the Packers, who will likely play a lot of two-high safety packages. Consider the rookie the X-Factor for the Giants in this game.
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
If Perkins is the X-Factor, that makes Beckham Jr. the trump card. Not many teams possess a player with Beckham Jr.'s unique talents and the Giants will likely feature him heavily against a banged up secondary.
Ladarius Gunter will likely be the one to line up opposite of Beckham Jr., which gives the Giants a major mismatch. The problem is there will likely be a safety over top for help. Regardless, the 24-year old will have many eyes on him in his first career playoff game.
If the Giants want to be successful in containing the Packers offense, they will need to stop the run. That's where Harrison comes in. Known as the league's best run stuffer, Harrison will need to be on top of his game on Sunday.
One reason why the Packers found success against the Giants in Week 5 was because they rushed for 147 yards, which opened up the entire offense. Without Eddie Lacy or James Starks for the Packers, the Giants will look to stop Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael.
QB Eli Manning
It remains to be seen whether "Playoff Eli" will show up, but he, like Perkins, can be an X-Factor in why the offense can succeed. He has had his fair share of playoff success, especially at Lambeau Field.
Both of Manning's Super Bowl rings had to run through Green Bay and he is the only opposing quarterback to beat the Packers at home in the playoffs twice. The Giants are hoping to make it three on Sunday.
Also…
I hope Mac doesn’t hold back today. Perkins needs to be out there 90% of the drives. Jennings bogs this offense down. OBJ should also be returning punts. We are gonna need all the points we can get. Pull out all the stops. Go Giants!