Giants Vs. Packers: 4 Players to Watch

The New York Giants travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in an NFC wild-card matchup, looking to jump start their run for Super Bowl LI. Here are four players to watch during the game:
RB Paul Perkins
The rookie will likely be the starter on Sunday but that doesn't necessarily dictate he will be the one with the most carries. Depending on the game script, Perkins could see limited touches but with the way he's been running, that doesn't seem like it will be the case.
Perkins has taken over the backfield and can be the key to the Giants offense finding success against the Packers, who will likely play a lot of two-high safety packages. Consider the rookie the X-Factor for the Giants in this game.
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
If Perkins is the X-Factor, that makes Beckham Jr. the trump card. Not many teams possess a player with Beckham Jr.'s unique talents and the Giants will likely feature him heavily against a banged up secondary.
Ladarius Gunter will likely be the one to line up opposite of Beckham Jr., which gives the Giants a major mismatch. The problem is there will likely be a safety over top for help. Regardless, the 24-year old will have many eyes on him in his first career playoff game.
If the Giants want to be successful in containing the Packers offense, they will need to stop the run. That's where Harrison comes in. Known as the league's best run stuffer, Harrison will need to be on top of his game on Sunday.
One reason why the Packers found success against the Giants in Week 5 was because they rushed for 147 yards, which opened up the entire offense. Without Eddie Lacy or James Starks for the Packers, the Giants will look to stop Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael.
QB Eli Manning
It remains to be seen whether "Playoff Eli" will show up, but he, like Perkins, can be an X-Factor in why the offense can succeed. He has had his fair share of playoff success, especially at Lambeau Field.
Both of Manning's Super Bowl rings had to run through Green Bay and he is the only opposing quarterback to beat the Packers at home in the playoffs twice. The Giants are hoping to make it three on Sunday.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Damon Harrison, Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins
I hope Mac doesn’t hold back today. Perkins needs to be out there 90% of the drives. Jennings bogs this offense down. OBJ should also be returning punts. We are gonna need all the points we can get. Pull out all the stops. Go Giants!
Always the slight chance that today is the day that Mac reveals to the world an expansion of his offense that he has presided over the past few years. Of course, also a very solid chance that he continues the chess match mentality that has gotten the team this far. For that to work, as we all know, the Giants can’t get into that early deficit and try to play catchup
30-17 Giants.
Rodgers seen yelling at his teammates while throwing inaccurate passes.
Jerry Jones and Bill Belichick are annoyed by these developments.
first quarter will be huge
as I’ve been saying, if we are the defense that showed up against Dallas Detroit and Washington very good chance we win this one going away
if the D plays like it did against Pittsburgh and Philly (pretty well actually by most standards) we lose by 9-14 points
unless and until proven otherwise, can’t expect this offense to score more than 19 points, with 13 being the most likely amount
We MUST win. I’m not ready for a month of depression because my football season is over LOL.
21-17 Giants
https://youtu.be/mnLSvMZa3T8
Really good pump up video
In any event, it’s pretty exciting to be thinking about the Giants playing a playoff game this afternoon. Been quite a drought
To me, one of the biggest factors is the offensive line. We will only be able to expose
GB’s banged up secondary if Eli is given ample time to throw the bal. Their secondary is a unit we should absolutely try to hit the long ball against, but can Flowers/Newhouse hold up against Matthews/Peppers? My gut doubts it because of what we’ve seen all year, but I’m holding out hope that they can rise to the occasion.
Obviously the other half of this equation is the running game. This is especially important against the Packers because the best way of neutralizing Rodgers is keeping that @$$ on the bench as much as possible. Green Bay has a solid run defense, but we have to at least try to maintain a balance on offense (unlike that second Philly game). As most everyone here would agree, Perkins should get at least 90% of the carries. I feel he’s made tremendous strides in pass pro, and has only fumbled one time this entire season.
Let’s make the best slot DB in Giants history proud today. #DoItForJayron
Does anyone know if Randall Cobb and Bryan Bulaga are going to play today?
I think I heard yes to Cobb yesterday but have to think he’s still hobbled
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSk7PCFXhOA&feature=youtube_gdata