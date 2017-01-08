Giants Vs. Packers: 3 Matchups to Watch

The New York Giants travel to the frigid Lambeau Field on Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers to find out who will play the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round. Here are three matchups to watch during the game:
Olivier Vernon vs. David Bakhtiari
This will likely be the matchup to watch on defense. One of the best edge rushers in the game will line up against one of the best left tackles in the game when Vernon and Bakhtiari face off.
Vernon finished the season with 8.5 sacks and tied for the league lead in tackles for loss with 17. Bakhtiari didn't allow Vernon to get a sack when they faced off in Week 5 so this should be a great matchup to watch.
Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Ladarius Gunter
With a banged up secondary, Beckham Jr. will line up across from the 24-year old Gunter most of the time. Of course, Gunter will have safety help over the top, which is the game plan that most teams use to contain the star wide receiver.
Beckham Jr. finished the season with 101 catches for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Gunter started 15 games this season and ended with 12 passes defended and two forced fumbles.
Marshall Newhouse vs. Nick Perry
This is based on the notion that Newhouse starts over Bobby Hart at right tackle, which looks to be the case. Whoever lines up in that position will likely have their hands full going up against the fifth-year linebacker.
Perry recorded 11 sacks this season and 12 tackles for loss. He has enjoyed a successful season but keeping Giants quarterback Eli Manning will be a priority for whoever is the right tackle.
Also…
I will need to see more moonwalks and salsa dancing and less h0 hum Robbie Gould 30 yard chip shot field goals for me to buy into the Giants winning this game. Their red zone production has been abysmal this year.
I would add Brad Wing and Landon Collins as players to watch or rather players who will have a significant effect on this game . As I said before , they dont have to be perfect just play well enough to get an edge .
Also , with the pass catching abilities or rather lack thereof from our TEs would the Giants be better off using 6 Olinemen at least to create some mismatches ?
To me, one of the biggest factors is the offensive line. We will only be able to expose
GB’s banged up secondary if Eli is given ample time to throw the bal. Their secondary is a unit we should absolutely try to hit the long ball against, but can Flowers/Newhouse hold up against Matthews/Peppers? My gut doubts it because of what we’ve seen all year, but I’m holding out hope that they can rise to the occasion.
Obviously the other half of this equation is the running game. This is especially important against the Packers because the best way of neutralizing Rodgers is keeping that @$$ on the bench as much as possible. Green Bay has a solid run defense, but we have to at least try to maintain a balance on offense (unlike that second Philly game). As most everyone here would agree, Perkins should get at least 90% of the carries. I feel he’s made tremendous strides in pass pro, and has only fumbled one time this entire season.
Let’s make the best slot DB in Giants history proud today. #DoItForJayron
GAME DAY.
Older I get, the more ‘special’ these feel.
Rather be playing meaningful games than waiting for Alabama to lose (which they will) & what Tackle we will Draft (or not) in April.
Gonna enjoy today for all it’s worth.
The difference in this game, offensively for Gmen? I predict not one, but two BIG back-breaking runs by the Rook #28. I think GBs O-tackles will keep our bullrush in semi-check, but we must stay on the field & exploit their weak defense today….
Giants 24 — GB 17
https://youtu.be/mnLSvMZa3T8
Vernon needs to have an All-Pro type of day. Gotta be able to pressure Rodgers from the outside without losing containment and letting him slip outta the pocket. Hopefully he and Okwara have been practicing that this week.
Well here we are my fellow Giants fans.
The Keys to a Giants win are not much different than what most of you have been writing about all week PATIENCE will again be extremely important for Big Blue. The defense needs to not only contain Rodgers, but they must contain Jordy Nelson too.
Since our Offense is as it truly is, I believe the Giants can win this game with their defense. They will need to create least 2 turnovers. And those turnovers will need to be KEY ONES. This game will be extremely close. A battle up and down the field by BOTH teams. FG’s will be very important today. Look for a blocked kick with a scoop and score or a pick 6 to be a huge part of the Giants total point production. This could end up being won by the Giants on one or two big late plays of that type.
Ideally we’ll run well enough to force the Packers to play single safety at key points and Eli will adjust whenever it happens so he can burn them for risking that. Our WR’s CAN”T DROP PASSES and protecting the rock is going to be critical. So if its close at the end, I believe Eli can win this. But it may actually turn out that its the Giants defense that brings us this victory. again by a late blocked kick or a pick 6!!!
Giants 20 – GB 16