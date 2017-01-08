Giants Struggle to Contain Packers Offense in 38-13 Loss

The New York Giants saw their season end on Sunday at Lambeau Field after they lost 38-13 to the Green Bay Packers. They failed to contain the Packers offense, allowing more points on Sunday than they had in any game this season.
The Giants were hoping that their postseason history against the Packers at Lambeau Field would resurface but it seemed as though they could not grab a hold of it. They dominated the first quarter but it was all Packers after that.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his stellar play, completing 25 of 40 pass attempts for 362 passing yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers has now thrown 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last eight games.
The Giants weren't able to contain the Packers offense in both the passing and the run game. The continuous favorable field position given to the Packers offense didn't help the Giants defense at all.
The Giants fell behind late in the second quarter and the momentum was grabbed by the Packers when Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb on a Hail Mary to end that half that looked eerily similar to the 2011 Division game between the Giants and the Packers.
Quarterback Eli Manning look sharp but his wide receivers failed to make plays for him. Odell Beckham Jr. had three drops, one of which came in the end zone and another came on third down.
While the Giants lost in the first round of the playoffs, it is still an impressive turnaround that they have made from one season ago. They went from 6-10 to 11-5 with a rookie head coach and a struggling offense.
Free agency and the draft will be very important for the Giants as they look to make the postseason appearances a trend in the coming years. But for now, they will head home with an early playoff exit.
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Nosh said:
“which is why I think the logic of a 4 year build is outdated”
Well then Reese is well ahead of the curve. Next season will be number eight.
And there is still not a single offensive lineman who could even be remotely considered All Pro. Skip that, how about Pro period?
And Nosh this is not a swipe at any of your posts. I feel you dude.
It is a direct swipe at Jerry Reese and his master (UN) plan.
The scary part is no matter how well the defense does. And it could do much better (See pass rushing DT/LB) the key areas which have died on the vine (See OL/TE) have no chance of improving with the current GM calling the shots.
And it is exactly those key areas that will have the ball club making reservation to warm weather golf vacation spots this time EVERY year. Mark it down people.
If Reese doesn’t get offensive linemen who can run/pass block and move people off the line of scrimmage; Tight ends who can block; And three down leader at linebacker and a DT who is able to play in the oppositions backfield, this $7!+ show is set to run longer than Cats did on Broadway.
JR is gong to have to delegate O-line, Linebacker and tight end selection to someone who has half a clue. I hope it’s not Ross. Hopefully he can put pride aside and at least listen to another voice that does not originate in his head.
Who else other the crack head owner and GM of the Colts forces franchise QB’s to play in back of Swiss cheese offensive lines that cant even run block? Well for one thing, no team currently alive in the playoffs. BOOK IT. It’s groundhog day unless the backbone of offense and defense are no longer missing.
I think last night was a good thing for the long term. A lot will be learned by a lot of people, from the front office to the coaches offices to the locker room. This will make the 2017 team better.
Meh, after thinking about this season last night I know everyone is thinking big things next year. This is a year to year league and reality is this team could have lost just as many close games as it won this year. Look at last year to this year. This team has major flaws that need to be fixed. Turns out we actually were pretenders this season. Hopefully the smartest guy in the room can actually fix some of the glaring weaknesses on this offense. I’m cutting Macadoo some slack today because he is young and a rookie. But he was def out coached last night and he needs to grow a set. Apparently TC and his conservative coaching got to him. He needs to learn to make adjustments and get some imagination. At least he isn’t afraid to play rookies. I’ll give him that
Reese: you can always win, so never delay plugging gaps (OL)
McAdoo: never take your foot off the gas
Players: regular season games matter, Dallas got to relax yesterday, blown games against Washington and Philly made that impossible for us; it’s hard to win it all and losing feels like sh|t so work hard and prepare hard
Etx
Guys,
i’m going to attempt to ween myself from posting for the next two months as there will be nothing but nonsense speculation until FA starts, existing players are re-signed, and we know where we need to fill in with the draft.
My valedictory post for this past season is that while we sported a great defense and a terrible offense this season and it worked to the tune of 11-5 and a trip to the playoffs, it is hard to know whether we are a bona-fide 11-5 or really a 5-11 masquerading. The offense is that bad.
All those less than one score wins were great for drama, but they could easily have gone the other direction.
And although we lost Johnson in pre-season, Thompson at the start, and JPP late plus DRC last night (and Jenkins was likely playing diminished) we were actually remarkably healthy this year. No way to know whether that will happen next year.
On defense, if you assume JPP, Hankins and DRC return , that Thompson recovers and lives up to hype/promise, then we likely need to draft one really good LB to put this defense up a notch further. Another DE for the rotation would be nice but not a huge priority.
Offensively I don’t know what to think any more.
For those saying Eli is back, as it were, I caution that by September he will be 4 months from 37. He played well early last night and was certainly not the problem, but he really is no longer the answer. He can’t carry the team.
We need o-linemen (3 perhaps), TEs (2), RBs (2) ,WRs (at least 1), and a PK.
And they all have to gel instantly if we are hoping for the offense to rebound next year like the defense did this season. Seems like a tall order.
And then there is the scheme. Again, I don’t know what to think about it other than it does not work. Hopefully, come preseason FF can rub my nose in another “great” JR offseason, but it is going to have to be great to move a decrepit offense with an aging QB up even to average.
Fingers crossed, but this team looks as close to 5-11 next season as it does to 11-5.
Peace and love to everyone.
I’ll see you all in March.
You should hang around. I agree and disagree with you about equally, you add balance here.
Reese just has to rewatch yesterday’s game to know what is the priority this offseason. All the talk about Rodgers scrambling, but all he has to do was step up or to the side in the pocket. Their Oline stoned us. I don’t want to hear about the sacks, those came after about 5 seconds, except for the blitz by Hall. He had all day back there.
Also great post by Nosh earlier with the Sheppard stats. Offense needs another play maker. Sheppard is unable to get yards after the catch. I know he is a rookie and I know about the touchdowns this year. But if you are the slot receiver in a team that throws as much as we do, with another receiver who is essentially double teamed the whole time, how are you not sniffing 1,000 yards? I was greatly disappointed. His production was what I was expecting from Cruz, and that’s from a 30 year old receiver coming off leg injuries and missing two years
Last night sucked. Period.
1) Eli Maninng – Not even remotely close to done. His WR’s killed him last night. That first quarter and half were vintage Eli. He was Throwing darts and picking the packers apart. His deep ball was really good last night. If i am Eli, I am wondering if my young WR core was really prepared for that game. We can still easily win a SB with Easy E running the show. Arm strength is no longer a question in my book.
2) Odell and Shep – Odell is a PROBLEM. Sorry, i dont care how many amazing slants he takes to the house. We needed him to show up big last night. He talks about how he hadnt made the playoffs in his first two years in the league and then he goes and plays like that? Are you serious? And then youre going to act like a child after the game and let every media outlet see it? Honestly, he is the next TO. Shep is overrated in my book. Im with Nosh. Dude has no YAC. Its crazy how he never makes anyone miss or breaks a tackle. Oh and the drops, gotta love them. In my opinion, these two are still too immature for us to win right now.
3) The game was over when DRC went down. Yeah Spags did a helluva job holding Green Bay down for a while but Randall Cobb vs Wade, Sensabaugh was never going to last. And let me say this, if it was truly just a bruised thigh, DRC has some serous explaining to do. I dont care how cold it is, its a bruise. Biggest game of the year and you are going to sit out for a Bruise? Get out of here man. And once again last night showed that JR was right about needing three corners. 2 just doesnt cut it anymore.
4) Ben Macadoo showed his rookie side last night. On the most critical 3 and 1 right before the half you go with Bobby Rainey? Are we serious? What has he done all year to deserve that carry? Its inexplicable. And dont even get me started on the kick off. What a joke. The team was bleeding as it was and then you do that to the offense? Come on.
5) Where was that offense that we showed in the 1st Q all year? If we dont have drops, its either 10 or 14 nothing. Deep balls were being called, everything was working. I had not seen those all year until now. I dont know, but i think MAc needs to give up play calling.
6) Cruz has got to go. King is actually a better option than him at this point. At least he can create separation. Nice story that he made it the whole year but he wasnt close to himself. Probably 50%.
Looks like as usual I have a different view of the game last night that most here. I agree that the whole team should learn a lot from last night but will they? Why did Mac not run with Perkins all game?
Most here think eli played great and I’ll agree he played much better but the way I see it the loss is on him. If you look at the big drops they are all arms extended passes on the run. Anybody who has played a little cold weather football knows that the football feels like a big stone being thrown at you and there is no stick to it. Yet eli continues to throw the ball everywhere but where it needs to be. If you go back and see a few of Rodgers throws in the first quarter you will see him lead his relievers and after that it was all body throws.
Now I’m not saying obj didn’t do his parts of losing but I’m saying eli is nothing more than a good game manager….and even then he gets fooled a lot. I don’t think we should let him go as it would require a draft pick that we will be needing but it’s time to start looking for his replacement.
Defense was fun to watch this year but as someone said earlier when drc went down it was game over. Let’s hope we can resign our goods ones and pick up some depth this off season.
Eli was the problem on those throws? Dude, he put the ball in odells hands and the Shep one was in his chest.
Stop making excuses. Odell, Shep, Rainey and DRC are the main culprits for losing this game. Eli should have been up 14-0 before the 1st Q was over.
Game Manager, not even close
Dude, you have to let this har* on you have for DRC go, the second best corner on this team isn’t going anywhere. I am sick about last night as well but this will be something we can build on. Last year we had the worst defense in the NFL by a mile and we improved to a top 10 unit. We fix the O-line and we will make massive strides next year. Can we also please stop with the boat trip now, Odel is a nut case, a boat trip didn’t do that to him.
Lets face some facts:
1. Eli is not done, he was the guy we always knew he was last night, he is not mobile, can’t blame him for seeing ghosts and having happy feet.
2. Odel is nuts but we aren’t where we are without him. $hit happens, he is still our best receiver.
3. Tye is incredibly slow, pathetic watching DT’s run him down last night.
4. Flowers is officially the worst O-lineman on the team, yes worse than $hithouse. He is a bust, we all need to accept that.
5. Maybe we don’t need another receiver who can stretch the field, last 2 weeks King has filled that role nicely, too bad he has been nailed to the bench all year.
6. Both RB’s suck, sorry Perkins is a complementry player.
7. Macadoo needs to surrender the play calling, he really isn’t any good at it.
8. Defense will be fine next year if Thompson comes back fully healed. We need to go *alls deep with offense in the draft and FA.
9. Good bye Cruz, Jennings, Donnell, Thomas don’t let the door hit you in your *sses on the way out.
10. Vernon is not a waste, he needs a stud on the other side to be fully effective. Reese, please pay JPP and solve this issue.
agree with 80-90% of this …
anyone else see John Jerry chasing that guy who intercepted Eli? F’n hilarious. Elimac must be pole vaulting out of bed with his *oner this morning….
Skinny read my post again. I did not say DRC should be let go. I even made an argument for him to be here. We need 3 corners, as you saw last night.
My anger is the fact that he sat out the game with what everyone is calling a BRUISED THIGH. Are you serious? He knew that Cobb would kill wade. we all did. And then cobb foes for 104 and 3 TD’s.
He b*tched out last night. No question about that.
DRC didn’t punk out. He could barely run. Did you see him on that special teams kickoff. Dude needed help to stand.
Again….Bruised Thigh
Who cares what it’s called? If the dude can’t run, he can’t run.
We can agree to disagree.
The game was over once he went out. Rodgers was going to attack us there all day. And he did.
Whatever JD. DRC is a warrior and has proved that more than one occasion. The guy could barely put weight on the leg. Easy for you to say oh just tough it out. My guess is you’d be in the hospital after that hit. Give the guy a break
“b*tched out” lol ok.
hey cut me some slack. Im still pissed about the loss. Emotions running high. And i live with a Packers fan so you can see why today is even worse.
But it just sucks that on the second play we got the worse possible injury. We could have survived if it wasnt DRC that went down.
He has been a warrior and the second best corner on the team, but we needed him last night. Sucks that we had been so healthy up till that point
Man people are killing Shep? Why? He’s a slot receiver on a team that can run the ball and sees nothing but 2 deep safety looks all day every day. Of course he’s not going to get a ton after the catch. If you guys were expecting Shep to be Cruz circa 2011 you’re crazy. Cruz was a freak athlete both quick and fast. That’s rare. Different offense too. Shep is more Steve Smith. Quicker than he is fast. Since we’re having fun with numbers lets go.
Bear in mind that Shep was a rookie 2nd rounder.
Amongst WIDE RECEIVERS he was 36th overall in catches. Do the math. There are 32 teams in the league. 32 teams with a number 1 and number 2 WR. He produced on the high end for a number 2 WR. As a rookie.
Amongst WIDE RECEIVERS he was 47th overall in yards. Again producing as a number 2 receiver and doing so from the slot which is a difficult position.
Tied for 9th overall in tds and 2nd overall amongst all rookies.
He was far from a problem this year. And he should only get better.
Cruz was an issue. Tavarres King showed what a legit speedster can do opposite OBJ. Too bad he didn’t get more opportunities during the season to seize the spot.
I love Cruz. He was a key piece to Lombardi #4 but he’s done. At least with us.
*can’t run the ball*
- I think adding another pass rusher is important. Not only to get another threat in there/protect yourself from injury but because Vernon (and JPP while he was healthy) played a higher percentage of snaps than any other defender in the NFL. That just wears guys down over time and you can’t blame them for that. Adding another pass rusher makes Vernon/JPP better in multiple ways.
- Don’t understand how people are hating on DRC. He tried to get back out there and just couldn’t move. If your muscle locks up that’s it. It’s not a matter of toughness or heart or desire or anything else, it’s just biology.
- People as usual are too harsh on rookies. Shepard was great this year for what he was. Same with Apple who also gets killed on here. Give these kids a chance to develop for **** sake. Not everyone is Odell.
- This offense has a multitude of problems and they all compound on each other. Everyone here is always trying to pinpoint that “one thing” that is holding the team back whether it’s Reese or the OL or this or that. In reality, very rarely is it ever one thing, or even one unit, that wins or loses you games in the NFL. There’s many small fractures in our offensive unit that have caused the whole thing to break.
Overall this was a good season and I’m with FF55, this team has a lot of good to build on. Nobody wants to hear it right now because we’re all still sulking (I include myself in that for the record) but we swept the Cowboys, beat the Eagles with their starting QB, knocked the Redskins out of the playoffs, and were actually playing meaningful football past September. I’m grateful for that even if the end was disappointing.
I too will be taking a small break from this site for a few weeks only because I can’t stand to see Giants fans cheer for the Cowboys.
I dont mean to be hating on DRC. I came off pissed because we lost. It just was hard knowing the game was going to be impossible for us to win without him out there. Wade is okay for a few snaps but if he is out there consistently, its bad