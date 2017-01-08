Giants Struggle to Contain Packers Offense in 38-13 Loss

The New York Giants saw their season end on Sunday at Lambeau Field after they lost 38-13 to the Green Bay Packers. They failed to contain the Packers offense, allowing more points on Sunday than they had in any game this season.
The Giants were hoping that their postseason history against the Packers at Lambeau Field would resurface but it seemed as though they could not grab a hold of it. They dominated the first quarter but it was all Packers after that.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his stellar play, completing 25 of 40 pass attempts for 362 passing yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers has now thrown 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last eight games.
The Giants weren't able to contain the Packers offense in both the passing and the run game. The continuous favorable field position given to the Packers offense didn't help the Giants defense at all.
The Giants fell behind late in the second quarter and the momentum was grabbed by the Packers when Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb on a Hail Mary to end that half that looked eerily similar to the 2011 Division game between the Giants and the Packers.
Quarterback Eli Manning look sharp but his wide receivers failed to make plays for him. Odell Beckham Jr. had three drops, one of which came in the end zone and another came on third down.
While the Giants lost in the first round of the playoffs, it is still an impressive turnaround that they have made from one season ago. They went from 6-10 to 11-5 with a rookie head coach and a struggling offense.
Free agency and the draft will be very important for the Giants as they look to make the postseason appearances a trend in the coming years. But for now, they will head home with an early playoff exit.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I was gonna leave a comment right after the game last night, but decided to calm down first. The comments section was blank also. I’m starting to think OBJ is a distraction, and we remember what happened to Jeremy Shockey. If the Giants can get a couple of high picks, possibly moving up to the top of the first round, maybe we can move him. Get rid of the cancer . There’s a reason we were unable to score all season and you can’t blame it all night.
I’m angry too, but let’s not go crazy here.
Sounds like you need more time to calm down. OBJ was atrocious yesterday but this is an overreaction.
Unless and until I start hearing that Odell is chirping at Eli Manning in the huddle, is most definitely NOT Jeremy Shockey….
In case anyone missed the post game interview with our WRs …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIrHIeWHvVc
Uklondongiant – Disagree on a few things there. Don’t think the timeout McAdoo had going into halftime had any affect on anything. Remember the Hail Mary came after Cook dropped that pass deep over the middle (which in hindsight was great for the Packers) so the clock was stopped. There was plenty of time to sub guys in and everyone in the building knew what was coming. Players just failed to execute.
Also don’t think the OL was the problem this game. Eli had time for a majority of the game and put passes in the right spots, receivers just blew it.
Troy – agree with it being execution , just thought he could have / should have possibly called a time out – freshen up pass rushers if required or sub out a hands team , but that’s down to the coaches , if all the coaches are on the same page as to personnel then that’s great, it was just an observation really …
My recollection during the second half was that Eli was getting hurried a lot, maybe not so much and i’m remembering specific plays, but in comparison with rodgers it seemed noticable…
OL also part of the reason our run game is so poor too ,
the post wasnt so much raving about the OL as that goes on here enough, just that this game for me served up a sharp comparison between the two (as well as what a receiving tight end threat can bring to your offence)
Rodgers had some obscenely long pockets but he got sacked a bunch early on. But I see what you’re saying overall.
The O-line was a HUGE problem. In this game, and all season long. Not because Eli was getting killed on every drop. It’s because they cannot run block to save their lives.
That combined with predictable run-play calls, horrible audibles by Eli, and the fact that Eli is a terrible short passer on dump-offs is what’s killing the Offense.
The person I feel the worst for is Eli Manning. The hardest working player on the roster. A consummate professional who brings it in the big games. He may be on the backside of his career, but once again he stepped up and had a hell of a showing. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to work with this bunch of a$$ clowns they’ve surrounded him with. Constantly covering for their antics. Doing your best to keep them concentrating on football instead of chasing the next shiny thing. Damn, that must really suck day in day out.
I agree with this 100%. I felt terrible for Eli. He was a real warrior-pro. He’s got a gigantic knucklehead for a LT and a diva WR who came up small on the biggest stage. And no — NO — ZERO — Tight Ends.
The biggest upside was that Eli played well. OK, he’s not the 25 year old gunslinger anymore. But he’s still a capable franchise QB. I’m not saying we don’t need to find a successor. At 36 we most certainly do. However he’s not finished, and that gives us time.
I’m not sure one good game against the ~13 bad ones he served up is enough to convince me he’s still got enough in the tank. I know that will make me unpopular (as it has already) but he was a big reason this offense stunk for the majority of the season.
I do feel bad for him though because he showed up yesterday when few did. He played well enough to win and the team let him down big time.
No, I get you. And I was one of the first to ask that hard question about him. He’s declining … no doubt in my mind. But he hasn’t hit “Peyton 2015″ yet. That means we have some time to find his successor. At least a year … maybe 2. We need that. And we had better not wait.
I love Eli, been an absolute favourite of mine, it’s going to be painful watching the end of his career, and i’m praying we can put enough around him to let him carry us to one more ring, he deserves it for his career
game yesterday shows he can still play play off football and he can still make the throws, i think more than we know it’s a theoretical call , linked to play calling, type of low risk offence to pair with the defence and a lot of this is on McAdoo & the OC.
I’ve not particularly enjoyed watching our o this year, it may be right thing to do with a final couple of years of a frachise qb, but get him a decent TE if that’s the way you’re going with it for Christsake
I think the reports of Eli’s demise by we fans have been greatly exaggerated. It was far more “painful” to watch the young guys spit the bit that it’s been watching Eli’s bad games this year. Odell and Sheppard EACH dropped first-down conversions AND Touchdowns. Can’t happen. Flowers looks like his game could only improve if he borrowed Laremy Tunsil’s gas mask. The right side of the Offensive Line couldn’t get a push going on a run play if you stuck firecracker’s up their azses. Mike Sullivan couldn’t have a cushier “no-show” job if he worked in government.
There’s a lot to fix on Eli’s side of the ball. And we now know that in the big spot, it ain’t Eli.
I’m also not saying Eli is a top tier QB any more. But he can man the position professionally for us for a year or two while we find the next guy … hopefully. We can win with him while we plan an orderly succession … hopefully. Hopefully.
Drafting 23rd … FYI.
I consider this post to be the official start of the draft season. Let the mocks begin.
I’m officially rooting for Atlanta. I haven’t learned to hate them … yet.
yeah me too i think , best team to watch this year i think
Idle musing, but what a shame Grayson Allen picked basketball over football. Just think of the ‘salt & pepper’ team he and Odell could make.
Did Clownell get in yesterday?