Giants Struggle to Contain Packers Offense in 38-13 Loss

The New York Giants saw their season end on Sunday at Lambeau Field after they lost 38-13 to the Green Bay Packers. They failed to contain the Packers offense, allowing more points on Sunday than they had in any game this season.
The Giants were hoping that their postseason history against the Packers at Lambeau Field would resurface but it seemed as though they could not grab a hold of it. They dominated the first quarter but it was all Packers after that.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his stellar play, completing 25 of 40 pass attempts for 362 passing yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers has now thrown 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last eight games.
The Giants weren't able to contain the Packers offense in both the passing and the run game. The continuous favorable field position given to the Packers offense didn't help the Giants defense at all.
The Giants fell behind late in the second quarter and the momentum was grabbed by the Packers when Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb on a Hail Mary to end that half that looked eerily similar to the 2011 Division game between the Giants and the Packers.
Quarterback Eli Manning look sharp but his wide receivers failed to make plays for him. Odell Beckham Jr. had three drops, one of which came in the end zone and another came on third down.
While the Giants lost in the first round of the playoffs, it is still an impressive turnaround that they have made from one season ago. They went from 6-10 to 11-5 with a rookie head coach and a struggling offense.
Free agency and the draft will be very important for the Giants as they look to make the postseason appearances a trend in the coming years. But for now, they will head home with an early playoff exit.
It was a good season, with better to come. They laid an egg today but they have accumulated plenty of talent and will add more this off-season. Lots of mistakes made today by the young players and the coaches. They will all learn from this and come back fighting in 2017.
I don’t blame anyone for being mad. It was a deflating game, but all is hardly lost.
I agree with this, especially concerning the defensive side of the ball. It was the first taste of the postseason for most of those guys, and they happened to run into the hottest offense in league. It happens. I strongly believe they will learn from this.
Still think we’re a strong edge rusher away from a truly dominant defense.
One question I have is, is another LB really a need on this team? That unit has, to me, looked pretty solid all year.
We get Thompson back next year. He’s not a LB’er obviously but his presence makes our existing LB’s that much better. IMO, we may look to draft a LB’er in the first 2-3 rounds, but we dont look to sign one in free agency.
The team doesn’t have a single linebacker who can get home on a blitz.
Not one guy who is physically able to bend around the corner and make a sack.
Not even going into coverage ability. Those who have it, cant paly the run or blitz.
Pretty sad. And has been for years. It starts to show up big time after Stra, Osi and Tuck went away.
The ball club got RUN because this offensive line cant bust a grape. And yes, JPP or and even more effective pass rushing presents was needed.
I wont put down Vernon. Because he was playing contain along with the rest of the D-line. The overlaying issue is this offense (OBJ party or not) stinks. There is no balance between run and pass. Perkins gained 30 yards? The kid for Pittsburg Le’Veon Bell got that much on his first carry. It’s not Perkins fault. The O-line is simply horrific.
And how does the secondary allow that BS to end the half? Major mental failure. One of the things that just could not happen.
From the team that coined the phrase “You can never have enough good pass rushers” It should be noted that they only have two. And one of them didn’t play.
Because the schedule will be harder in 2017 we will find out early vice late just how poor this offensive line really is. But the Giants are what everyone really thought they were. Who really expected this no blocking piece of crap to actually win a playoff game? Seriously?
I had the feeling it was all over when DRC went down. But this offensive line made sure the loss of Cromartie was indeed a killer blow. Because Green Bay was NEVER threatened. They knew if they kept at it long enough, they would score, and the Giants would never be able to match it.
Like I said, the Mara’s will be happy with eleven or ten wins next season. It will put butts in the seats. But the current O-line and linebacker complement will NEVER progress past the first round. And they will never play a home playoff game either.
So this is my first post in a long while. I think this team really missed DRC today. He was a steadying force on the defense. Without him, Wade was exposed repeatedly which really cut down on the number of blitzes the defense could use. When I think about the game, I see alot of woulda, coulda, shoulda’s, but the bottom line is you have to make the play in front of you.
Beckham and Shedphard made some crucial drops. they just need to stop making the drops to move to the next level. They don’t always have to make a spectacular play, They just need to reliably make the one in front of him.
Flowers really needs this offseason to work on his technique. I’m not one of the many that think he will never be a left tackle but he definitely needs to put some work in. If we can eliminate these things, this team can go far next year. Its a young team, with a bright future.
Disappointing end to a much needed bounce back season for this franchise. Lots of blame to go around for this loss (The Hail Mary, Rainy, dropped passes, specials, and the D wearing out late) but this game exposed the one weakness this team would not be able to overcome. Winning a shootout. And once Rodgers got hot in the second half there was no way this offense was going to be able to keep pace. It may not mean much, but at least we got beat by the best QB on the planet.
Just as Reese realized last offseason he needed to fix the defense he needs to go that way with the Offense this year. Don’t let the 11-5 record fool you, this is a broken offense. And if it is not fixed we are 8-8 next year.
JPP will be resigned. Don’t know about Hankins but if you let him leave you need to spend a first or 2nd round pick on a DT if you want to keep that level of talent at the position. Which of course means that you can’t use one of those picks to address other areas of need, which is why I think the logic of a 4 year build is outdated. Under the current CBA an NFL roster is a constantly leaky ship. Once you plug one hole, 2 more pop up. But that’s a conversation for another day. Perhaps a Cullen Jenkins level signing to replace Hank is the route to go.
We already have our RG on the team. His name is Ereck Flowers. What we need are 2 tackles. I could even live with Hart at RT if you add a legitimate LT, but under no circumstances am I drafting or signing a guard this season. We have plenty of serviceable ones on the team. Pugh, Flowers, Jones, Hart, even S-hi.t.-house isn’t half bad inside. The O-line needs a pair of tackles. Too bad we didn’t draft the bong smoking version of Tyron Smith this spring and we wouldn’t have this problem right now…….ah f-u.c.k it.
Shepard needs to take a leap from year 1 to 2. I’ll post this stat again. Shepard had the 6th most offensive snaps in the NFL for a WR this year (1005). On a team that threw the 8th most passes (598). He had the 60th most receiving yards (683). That’s disappointing production for the amount of opportunity, especially when he was gift wrapped the starting slot job the minute he was drafted. He needs to make a big leap next year. And Cruz, (he’ll always be one of my favorite Giants) likely needs to go. For both parties sake. Let him go to a place where he can play the slot, and let’s find someone better suited for the outside.
Love Tye’s heart but he is a TE in a fullbacks body. There’s a reason he went to Stony Brook and not a Big 10 or SEC school.Dude is just not an athlete. If we could put his head in Donnels body we’d have our TE for the next 5 years, but unfortunately both players will forever remained flawed. Hopefully Adams becomes a player but we should look to add a starter at the position.
Vern will be back next year and should be 100% healthy. He’ll fill the leadership role that Jennings did this year. Perkins should be better in year 2 but doesn’t look like a bell cow. A legit #1 back int he draft would be nice, if not though we at least need a good 3rd man on the depth chart.
And of course Mac needs to look in the mirror and figure out what the h-eL.L went wrong on offense this year. Because other then a drive here and there, the O never got in a rhythm all season. This unit was stuck in the mud.
So while the team should celebrate the 11 wins, they should not by any means get complacent. The offense needs some new blood. And probably a “semi” new scheme. Do that and we could be contending for a SB next year. Don’t do it and we’re all sitting here next January wondering how we went from 11 wins to 8.
Sheppard stats
(Snap Counts)
http://www.footballoutsiders.com/stats/snapcounts
(Passing Attempts) http://www.espn.com/nfl/statistics/team/_/stat/passing/sort/passingAttempts/seasontype/2
(REC Yards) http://www.espn.com/nfl/statistics/player/_/stat/receiving/sort/receivingYards/seasontype/2/qualified/false/count/41
Despite our O-line (most notably the miracle that flowers didn’t get Eli killed this year) and despite the fact Reese likes us to run a 4-0-4 defense, it was the Wide Receivers that let us down today. If they show up and do their job that game is at least 14-0 at half. Eli came out throwing darts and picking apart that secondary. It’s a totally different game if we jump out to that lead.
Yes there were other errors but that squad of se@men needs to get it together for next year.
Agree with all that. I hate to get down on Sheppard, but with Beckham doubled most of the year, I thought he’d be more of a game changer. Maybe it was all the hype, but yes I’d like to see him make a leap next year. And please stop hanging out with Odell outside of work. Flowers to RG is a no brainer. He doesn’t have the feet or technique to play tackle on either side. And macadoof needs to learn how to make adjustments. GB went into the locker room at the half and came out a new team. We run the same plays week in and week out.