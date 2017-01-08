Giants Struggle to Contain Packers Offense in 38-13 Loss

The New York Giants saw their season end on Sunday at Lambeau Field after they lost 38-13 to the Green Bay Packers. They failed to contain the Packers offense, allowing more points on Sunday than they had in any game this season.
The Giants were hoping that their postseason history against the Packers at Lambeau Field would resurface but it seemed as though they could not grab a hold of it. They dominated the first quarter but it was all Packers after that.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his stellar play, completing 25 of 40 pass attempts for 362 passing yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers has now thrown 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last eight games.
The Giants weren't able to contain the Packers offense in both the passing and the run game. The continuous favorable field position given to the Packers offense didn't help the Giants defense at all.
The Giants fell behind late in the second quarter and the momentum was grabbed by the Packers when Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb on a Hail Mary to end that half that looked eerily similar to the 2011 Division game between the Giants and the Packers.
Quarterback Eli Manning look sharp but his wide receivers failed to make plays for him. Odell Beckham Jr. had three drops, one of which came in the end zone and another came on third down.
While the Giants lost in the first round of the playoffs, it is still an impressive turnaround that they have made from one season ago. They went from 6-10 to 11-5 with a rookie head coach and a struggling offense.
Free agency and the draft will be very important for the Giants as they look to make the postseason appearances a trend in the coming years. But for now, they will head home with an early playoff exit.
And I could care less that he (ODB) partied and went to Miami … but it was game day and he didn’t bring it … that’s all I care about. Biggest game in years and he came up small. He can cry and beat his head on the locker. He can hang with celebs and dress like a clown. Whatever. But if you do all that and then fail … you’re just an a$$hole.
good point. I dont care what you do, as long as you play well. cant show up small in the biggest game of the year and throw a tantrum.
LT partied like a junkie … but on game day he was the man.
Exactly. There’s playing with passion but there’s also something to be said for playing with composure. And when you play the way he did, then go b*tch about it like a kid hitting puberty, it just gives the perception of a me-first person, regardless of whether that’s true or not.
I also feel like as a teammate of his, I would be tired of having to answer about his antics to the press over and over again.
I still love him as a player, but I am just tired of hearing about this type of $h*t
I defend odell constantly here….and I probably will continue to because I truly believe that he wants desperately to win. However, I have to agree with Krow here. If you put yourself out there…like he did in Florida….then you DAMN sure better kill it on the field. Do i think that trip affected his play today? No. Do I think that because of the trip, which was a huge nfl story this week, he needed to produce big time? Heck yes.
The trip itself did nothing. But it was an unnecessary distraction. Maybe all the media attention got in their heads … who knows. But it was a stupid move, and anyone with half a brain should have known better. I do feel sorry for Eli having to deal with this bunch of chumps. He’s so serious … so dedicated. To have to put up with their half-a$$ed efforts must be infuriating. The defense has to be pi$$ed off too.
How many passes did the sailors drop today? Anyone count them? Mid-60′s in Miami tomorrow. They should be landing shortly. Enjoy the off-season. Thanks for letting everyone down.
Whatever. The boat trip was stupid, but not why he sucked. Beckham is a head case. I’ve defended him relentlessly on other boards but I’m done. Slamming your head and punching walls after the game? R u kidding me? And if you broke your hand and caused some kind of perm damage then what? Guy is moron. I was so hoping he wasn’t gonna be TO but he is. So disappointed
I feel the same. He could be Jerry Rice … but instead we got TO.
Maybe I’m just angry right now but I’ve had it with him. Between the shirtless pregame antics and the post game antics I’ve had it with him. It’s always about him. Look at me
I have two daughters and two sons who are all older than Odell….and kids do stupid things. Regardless of all of the fame and all of the fortune, odell is still a kid. That doesnt excuse him necessarily, but it sort of explains why he acts as he does (and its not like he’s out there committing crimes).
But some don’t. Antonio and Julio and Larry and Randall … they don’t … they’re serious professionals.
Doesn’t excuse him at all. He’s 24 not 14. His actions are beyond ridiculous
Im not saying we shouldnt be ticked off….im just saying that I get it (his moronic behavior). Im not willing to toss odell away because he’s done several dumb things thus far. He’s 24, not 30. Without him this year we’d be drafting right after the browns and niners.
Meh, after today’s antics and this could be the frustration talking, but I’m really sick of his BS already. Another season or two of this and we’ll all be done.
Some helpful, team building stuff from ODB’s pal …
http://nypost.com/2017/01/08/trey-songz-rips-giants-dbs-as-boatgate-defense/
All solid stuff Krow…..Yes LT was an insane junkie when he wasn’t in the locker room or on the field. But he ALWAYS played “balls to the walls” every Sunday and NEVER overtly complained about being held like he often was too. I hope they paint a poster of OBJ being on that boat in the locker room for 2017. You can party all you what just like LT always clearly did…but he was a “crazed junk yard dog” solid game changer for his entire career, game in and game out EVERY Sunday!!!
ODB will be brilliant … then awful … he’ll make startling catches … then drop easy balls. He’s not a serious football player who is dedicated to his craft. He could be the best … but he won’t be because he won’t put in the work.
4 catches for 28 yards by the way.
I was expecting more out of our $85 million defensive lineman. He’s played well all year, but we clearly do need another edge rusher to take this defense into the stratosphere. OV is a very good player but not a ‘game wrecker’ ala Miller/Mack. I don’t think he even touched Rodgers today..
No he isn’t a game changer. Reese paid top dollar for a slightly above average DE. But I suppose he had to given how bad this defense was last year and his limited options.
He’s 2nd team all-pro. How is that “slightly above average”?
Vernon isn’t anywhere near one of the main reasons we lost today, so i’m not really bashing him.
I just find it interesting how he didn’t really do anything of note today, but nobody looks in his direction for an excuse.
So because someone voted him 2nd team all pro that makes him a game changer? How many games did he take over this season? How many sacks did he have?
Not bashing him. I like him, but he isn’t a game changer. Not even close
lol…someone? The dudes that need to know football for a living voted him to the AP team. Im not talking about the pro-bowl.
I get that you arent bashing him, but he is WAY above slightly average. Im not positive but Im pretty sure he either led the NFL, or was very close to leading the NFL, in QB pressures.
Ok well I respect your opinion. I disagree. He is a good DE. Not great. Leading the league in almost getting to the QB is nice and all but for the money he is getting paid I was hoping for more. He’s a nice player and I love having him on the team. But next year I hope he takes over more games. He was non existent tonight
Again, The poster said Vernon is not a game changer or game wrecker excuse me. Which I agree he is not. So I’ll ask again, what game did he single handedly take over this season?? I don’t care what he was voted for. If you think he is a game changer then give me some examples
Completely disagree. He led the NFL in pressures. He definitely did miss 5-6 sacks this year by not finishing, and with the broken hand his sacks stats from the first half of the year are deceiving anyways. If we have a healthy JPP and OV next year, look out.
Not saying he’s not a good player; i agree he had a very good season. My only point is that IN THIS GAME he didn’t do anything of note. Even if we bring back JPP I still believe we need another quality edge rusher. OO can’t stay healthy and the other guys are just mediocre.
I totally disagree….I think odell likely puts in more work than anyone. He just does dumb schiite off the field. I dont believe that his work ethic is in question.
Success has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.
OBJ will learn from this and become a more focused player or he will not be with the Giants for long.
Olivier Vernon got totally stoned by David Bakhtiari. OV never even sniffed Aaron Rodgers. And he was not part of the boat crew. Anyone blaming him for the loss?
How many missed tackles on special teams? I lost count.
I didn’t see the Packers’ punter having trouble.
Why was Bobby Rainey even in the game? Too dumb to realize that kickoff was gong out of bounds? Did everyone see that stupid smile on his face after he f___cked up?
This was a total team loss.