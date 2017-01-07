Landon Collins, Damon Harrison Headline Giants’ All-Pro Selections

The Associated Press released the list NFL All-Pro selections on Friday and six New York Giants earned the honor, headlined by safety Landon Collins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.
First-Team All-Pro
Landon Collins – Collins was voted to his first Pro Bowl and was selected as a first-team All-Pro in just his second year. He has shown how important he can be to the defense which is evident by his 125 total tackles.
In addition to his 125 tackles, Collins had four sacks, five interceptions and 18 total passes defended. He has been a huge reason why the secondary has allowed such a low completion percentage.
Damon Harrison - Harrison was seemingly snubbed from a Pro Bowl selection as the top nose tackle in the NFL. He finished with 86 tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks. The fact that he was selected to the first team despite a low sack total shows how much of an impact he's had against the run.
Harrison has been a very undervalued piece of the defense and arguably has been the biggest reason for the defensive turnaround from one season ago.
Second-Team
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie were selected to the second team.
Beckham Jr. finished the season with 101 receptions for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the first time in his career that he finished a season with more than 100 receptions.
Vernon started slow but ended the season as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He finished with 8.5 sacks and tied for the lead in the NFL with 17 tackles for loss.
Jenkins and Rodgers-Cromartie were big pieces of the secondary that picked off opposing quarterbacks 17 times and allowed a 58.6 percent completion percentage.
Also…
Tags: Damon Harrison, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Football, Janoris Jenkins, Landon Collins, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
I think we have a defense that is as good as any in the league but the offense is bad we can’t score in the Red Zone. Remind you of kill drive?
I’m not sure any of Killdrive’s offenses were as bad as this one.
On the other hand, we haven’t had a defense this good since LT retired.
LaDainian just said the Seahawks “look like the team to beat in the NFC”.
??? Did he just watch the same game I did? I thought they looked lucky to have drawn the Lions.
Im almost 47…..I believe that this day, by far, has been the WORST day of playoff football that I have ever seen. What I saw today was an unmitigated disaster/
Im almost 47…..I believe that this day, by far, has been the WORST day of playoff football that I have ever seen in my life. What I saw today was an unmitigated disaster, and the worst part is that the two teams who actually won are also horrible.
Sorry for the double post.
I’m 77 this doesn’t compare to the Giants Raven s Super bowl . That really sucked.