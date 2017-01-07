Landon Collins, Damon Harrison Headline Giants’ All-Pro Selections

The Associated Press released the list NFL All-Pro selections on Friday and six New York Giants earned the honor, headlined by safety Landon Collins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.
First-Team All-Pro
Landon Collins – Collins was voted to his first Pro Bowl and was selected as a first-team All-Pro in just his second year. He has shown how important he can be to the defense which is evident by his 125 total tackles.
In addition to his 125 tackles, Collins had four sacks, five interceptions and 18 total passes defended. He has been a huge reason why the secondary has allowed such a low completion percentage.
Damon Harrison - Harrison was seemingly snubbed from a Pro Bowl selection as the top nose tackle in the NFL. He finished with 86 tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks. The fact that he was selected to the first team despite a low sack total shows how much of an impact he's had against the run.
Harrison has been a very undervalued piece of the defense and arguably has been the biggest reason for the defensive turnaround from one season ago.
Second-Team
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie were selected to the second team.
Beckham Jr. finished the season with 101 receptions for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the first time in his career that he finished a season with more than 100 receptions.
Vernon started slow but ended the season as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He finished with 8.5 sacks and tied for the lead in the NFL with 17 tackles for loss.
Jenkins and Rodgers-Cromartie were big pieces of the secondary that picked off opposing quarterbacks 17 times and allowed a 58.6 percent completion percentage.
Also…
Jadeveon Clowney started out slow and in the shadow of JJ Watt.
He even heard whispers of BUST floating about. And injury prone/frail.
Cut to the chase, Clowney is every bit the monster talent he was reported to be.
This kid is straight scary. His combination of size, speed agility is off the charts.
He was a man among boys in college. He’s well on his way to becoming the same dynamic force in the professional ranks. Dominant.
Despite all my bashing I admit JR is incredibly tough to rate as a GM.
I think the biggest critique among many to choose from is his obstinance to his method of position importance. It is not by chance that Eli has never had even a “just good” LT or that we haven’t had a quality LB since he’s been GM. This is by design and even when the league radically changes to “high scoring” he will not budge.
The last 2 years with Mac as offensive coordinator another example because the guy runs an offense that must have a quality pass catching TE. If thats not enough most teams play us with 2 Deep Safety Looks to tone down OBJ…….In either case the offense is CRYING OUT FOR A TIGHT END WITH TALENT…….JR could care less, because the JR handbook says you don’t blow money or picks on the position. Thus we hamstring ourselves despite the screaming need.
WHY??? WHY????WHY??? TE is not that hard to find (unlike a LT), pass catching poor blocking TE is a dime a dozen (numerous teams have 2 good TE’s) yet we play 2 full seasons with absolute garbage…………AND THERE IT IS THE JR ISSUE….Hint: It’s JR!!!
RLHJr-
Most def not a dig at Dirt. That dude is one of my favorite posters on here. Just a disagreement on JR’s overall work.
The job on the OL is a real bummer because if he just simply didn’t invest in it then you could say it was by design. But in the past 4 drafts he has used the 9th overall pick, 19th overall pick, and 43rd overall pick on OL prospects. Flowers, Pugh and Richburg.
By comparison Jerry Jones used the 9th overall pick, 31st overall pick, and 16th overall pick to assemble the best OL in the league. Drafting perennial all pros Smith, Martin, and Fredrick.
At this point I don’t know what you do with he Tackle position. We’ve already used 2 first rounders on Tackles that can’t play tackle. Although they haven’t conceded that with Flowers yet.
Anyway enough Reese bashing from me. Looking forward to the game tomorrow.
Nosh,
You are my dude and you know this. But it’s kind of like what the Skip Bayliss types do for a living. It’s called “take a reasonable position and describe it in the most extreme of manners to get people talking because this place is a fvking ghost town on the eve of our first playoff game in five years.” But since this place needs some comments, I’ll indulge:
For starters, Penn played in both games in which Oakland lost quarterbacks number 1 and 2. And, allegedly, all the other guys are great too. ‘Cept that pesky film they showed during the game today of the two big hits McGloin took last week with immediate pressure right up the middle.
Eli Manning has, by and large, not seen much immediate pressure up the middle at all, all season. None. A ton of looping edge rushers coming around Flowers and Hart? Absolutely. But, facts are facts, and Eli gets touched far less than the average bear.
And the argument about his intelligence to not get hit? OK, maybe. But something tells me almost every single NFL quarterback absolutely hates 270 pound dudes savagely crushing them. I don’t buy that, as a matter of preservation, that Eli has some significant edge that others don’t.
What I will buy, which is what I’ve maintained all year, and was the impetus of my Raiders OL post, is that the Giants OL has been undervalued all season, whilst OLs like those that Oakland and Dallas possess (and even Carolina’s 3 Pro Bowl OLs that got abused in the Super Bowl) are overvalued. One can feel free to discuss the extent to which the disparity exists. It’s the internet!
One left over point about our OL: I posted stats the other day comparing Perkins and Jennings in the 4th quarter with a lead and Perkins has a statistically relevant advantage in YPC. Coupled with the same advantage in YPC overall, and that Jennings is 4th worst in the NFL, and is aged 31 years, and in possession of Twitter posts of game video throughout the season of Jennings missing mile wide holes, I am of the opinion that the backs have been the issue, not so much the line.
I will admit: I, too, want a nothing more tomorrow than an top tier left tackle. And while we’re at it, I’d take a right tackle too. Our team would be unstoppable. This much is not debatable. We ARE a top OL away from dominance.
But I’m afraid that’s not how it works. You gotta sign/draft guys with today and tomorrow in mind and you can’t control who’s available. I wish it was Tyron Smith on the board last year, not Flowers. And in free agency, I think we got the last three years based on an overreliance on veteran (read: expensive) guys. So to turn the entire defense around in one offseason AND completely fix the OL? Huge roll of the dice. In retrospect, it probably would have worked. But in March this place would have been laughing at Reese for adopting the Dream Team Eagles approach.
The great news: he’s got a great core and a ton of money and maybe CAN achieve a great roster next year that preserves the great defense and provides even better blocking.
OK, last point on the OL (I promise!): if you believe in building through the draft, then you need to be patient with our OL. Smith wasn’t always great. Doug Free was once an embarrassment. But they’ve aged. In fact:
Dallas Starting OL:
Average age: 27.2
Games played: 376 (75.2 avg)
Giants Starting OL:
Average age: 25
Games played: 261 (52.2 avg)
This Giants OL will probably never be as good as the Dallas OL. But it is certainly reasonable to assume they will trend directionally towards them.