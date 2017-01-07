Landon Collins, Damon Harrison Headline Giants’ All-Pro Selections

The Associated Press released the list NFL All-Pro selections on Friday and six New York Giants earned the honor, headlined by safety Landon Collins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.
First-Team All-Pro
Landon Collins – Collins was voted to his first Pro Bowl and was selected as a first-team All-Pro in just his second year. He has shown how important he can be to the defense which is evident by his 125 total tackles.
In addition to his 125 tackles, Collins had four sacks, five interceptions and 18 total passes defended. He has been a huge reason why the secondary has allowed such a low completion percentage.
Damon Harrison - Harrison was seemingly snubbed from a Pro Bowl selection as the top nose tackle in the NFL. He finished with 86 tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks. The fact that he was selected to the first team despite a low sack total shows how much of an impact he's had against the run.
Harrison has been a very undervalued piece of the defense and arguably has been the biggest reason for the defensive turnaround from one season ago.
Second-Team
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie were selected to the second team.
Beckham Jr. finished the season with 101 receptions for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the first time in his career that he finished a season with more than 100 receptions.
Vernon started slow but ended the season as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He finished with 8.5 sacks and tied for the lead in the NFL with 17 tackles for loss.
Jenkins and Rodgers-Cromartie were big pieces of the secondary that picked off opposing quarterbacks 17 times and allowed a 58.6 percent completion percentage.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Damon Harrison, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Football, Janoris Jenkins, Landon Collins, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
If the Giants are so fortunate to win the Super Bowl and thus Jerry Reese will have won three (3) Super Bowls, how must one judge him? Among general managers, he would be the second most decorated general manager of the Super Bowl era and one of the tops of all time.
Discuss!
One might say he whiffed for like 3 straight years. I say “circumstances.” For starters, he (correctly) did a deal with the devil keeping a veteran roster on its last legs for a successful championship run in 2011 and into 2012. And those key cogs, guys like Tuck and $nee which were clearly beyond their expiration date as time went on, they occupied roster spots. And in a franchise that values loyalty, methinks it’s never going to be a Reese decision to cut Tuck or $nee. And when you have guys like that on the roster, eating cap space, and a coach with a proclivity to play veterans, can we be so sure draft picks were whiffs or not appropriately developed?
Some like to moan about Bennett leaving. Surely he’d be great to have. But I’m thinking Reese knew he needed to get almost all the veteran contracts out and build up a war chest to retool for one more stretch run. Such is life in the salary cap era. But we sucked it up, hoped our alleged HOF coach could – gasp – develop young players then went for the kill when we finally got all those contracts cleared.
I think he’s great.
* second most decorated general manager of the salary cap era (behind Belichick)
And for the record, he already has the 2nd most Super Bowls amongst GMs in the salary cap era. A third would put him alone at number 2
Reese has made too many missteps for me to buy into this thesis
Prior to this past season, the lack of pro bowlers selected through the draft was damning
as I’ve always said: unless JR was purposely screwing up to get Coughlin ousted (which I would have respected), it is undeniable that he had lots of bad years
Plus, 2007 was really Accorsi’s roster
so JR gets lots of props for this year and if we get to the Sure and make Tommie-the-**** cry for a third time, god bless
but let’s not re-write history completely
Supe not Sure
and as if anyone needs translation, it’s “Tommie-the-d.o.u.c.h.e.”
Bettors do not believe in us at all. The line is getting bigger (too many people taking the Pack at -4.5, it’s grown to -5.5) and people are betting the over, which can only mean they expect the Pack to blow us out because I doubt they’re assuming our offense suddenly shows up but we lose anyway.
As for the likely shuttering of this place, don’t forget the Haven still exists over on reddit. We can all post & comment on articles from any site overthere.
I think the 2 playoff games prior against the Packers the Giants were underdogs by 8 or so I believe
I think we need a few drafts without Coughlins influence before I can decide. One thing I dislike is when he low balls well liked players.
Interesting that the only recent All-Pros were free agents that Reese brought in, not players he drafted. I need to see more drafts before I accept the idea that Reese’s drafting hands were tied by ‘he who will not be named’ and whose coaching staff were not competent to teach and develop players. Let’s see where we go in the next 2-3 years draft-wise. Reese is not going anywhere, especially after the team’s success this year. If he drafts quality players who make the roster and contribute concomitantly with the round in which they were drafted, then we all need to get off of Reese’s back and let him do the job. I will admit that I have been one his greatest detractors but posters like FF55 and others have pointed out that we are not party to the inner workings of the team and cannot pinpoint the possible destructive influence people like Chris Mara and “he who will not be named’ have had on the draft process. Too many Univ. of Conn, Syracuse, and Boston College draftees in the past. Now we are seeing big school selections. Not enough evidence to make conclusions but common sense tells me the most NFL-ready players are going to come from schools whose players face the top competition.
On another note: temp. at game time tomorrow in Green Bay will be about 12 degrees. Too bad. I know it’s old time football to have to deal with the weather, and yes, Lambeau Field is a historic site, but we are not exactly equating the place with Wrigley or Fenway. I wish they would dismantle that place and build a dome. I suppose the purists will reply that a domed stadium would negate the entire Green Bay personality and on balance would detract from the NFL’s character. I get that. Giants 20, Green Bay 16.
I am not sure it quite matters whether it’s drafted players (e.g. Odell Beckham, Jr. and Landon Collins, et. al.) or free agents.
Hell, the gold standard, Bill Belichick has had his better seasons in the last decade with rosters filled with free agents. Ergo, Randy Moss, Rodney Harrison, Corey Dillon, Wes Welker, Junior Seau, Martellus Bennett, Danny Amendola, LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis, to name a sh|t ton.
12:00 Temperature in Green Bay today was 11 degrees!!!
And so far, there is no snow predicted for Sunday.
cold is not a worry
wind is the big concern
Prediction from the game. Green Bay scores first 7-0, Giants tie 7-7, but pack kick a field goal before the half to go up 10-7 at the half. Pack score again to go up 17-7 in the 3rd, Odell takes a 5 yard slant to the house to make it 17-14 entering the 4th. Defense holds them scoreless in the 4th and we score a late touchdown salsa style for the win. 21-17 Giants in a nail biter!
Kurt Warner just said he doesn’t expect much from Eli this weekend. Man, can that born-again-Christian hold a grudge.
Lol he said the other day that Eli has small hands and the cold and wind would affect Eli more than Rogers because of it. Guess he wasn’t watching in ’07.
Correct Jim….its the wind that will factor the most effecting longer passes and kicks. I posted yesterday that the predicted wind speed for Sundays game is about 7 miles per hour….that will not effect things much at all. So for this game it looks like the weather just isn’t going to be an issue.
Wow Krow….you put that PERFECTLY about Kirk Warner……bravo my man, bravo!!! The born – again Christian “All Forgiving” Mr. Perfect Goodie 2 Shoes….LOL.
He’s spiteful and unforgiving. After all these years he still hates him. And that’s exactly what Jesus would do. LOL