Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Believes Offense Needs to Take Over

The New York Giants will travel to Lambeau Field in an attempt to upset the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. They will take their second-rated defense into Lambeau but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. believes its time for the offense to take over.
The Giants will enter the wild-card round on Sunday with the 25th ranked offense in the NFL, but they are betting on themselves, just like you can get the best betting offers here. The Giants are averaging only 19.4 points per game and Beckham Jr. sees this as the opportunity for the offense to carry the load.
"The defense has done a phenomenal job all year, putting us in this position and now it's our turn," Beckham Jr. told reporters on Wednesday. "It's our turn to step up and now is a better time than ever."
Beckham Jr. has done his part this season. He has caught 101 passes for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions. It was the third time in as many years that Beckham Jr. recorded over 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown receptions. It was the first time, however, that Beckham Jr. recorded over 100 receptions.
The offense has struggled mightily for most of the season with inconsistency. The run game has struggled and has led to an inefficiency in the offense but they have made strides as the season has progressed.
The improvements out of the backfield can be linked to the increased carries of rookie Paul Perkins. Over the last five games of the season, Perkins averaged 4.48 yards per carry and recorded the first 100 rushing yard game for the Giants this season.
Beckham Jr. has single-handedly carried the offense at times during the season. In Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, the 24-year old recorded eight receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
"It's something about those moments, knowing you have to get it done," said Beckham Jr. "There's no ifs, ands or buts about it, there's no way around it, you just have to get it done. I do enjoy those moments. It's like taking the last shot, you never know if you're going to fail unless you shoot."
He also carried the Giants offense to win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 when he took a slant route for a 61-yard touchdown that gave the Giants a lead.
Going into Lambeau Field, the Giants are going to need their offense to step up in order to secure a win against the Packers. Beckham Jr. will be a big part of the game plan and will look to make sure the offense does its job.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.
How did he respond to the inevitable questions about the party or was that yesterday?
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/18408370/new-york-giants-receivers-odell-beckham-jr-victor-cruz-say-focus-green-bay-packers-not-miami-trip
Check the video on that article. Basically said “we’re concentrating on GB, I’ll talk about that after the playoffs”
The key to the game is if we can gain chunks of yards on the ground. Once that happens, the safeties cheat up and we can run the ol’ playaction.
One more thing: the Redskins fired Perry Fewell.
Thanks Odell. In other breaking news the team that scores more points, wins the game
He said the same thing like 10 weeks ago lol. The thing is he has already been a game changer..but nobody else has followed suit.
holy sh1t a Hosley reference username! lol
basically he is putting the onus on the offense to deliver. i like the comments; the defense has carried the team all season, now its time to put up or go home.
I love how head coaches preach responsibility … then fire assistants to save their miserable hides. Coughlin was an artist at this. Jay Gruden was obviously paying attention.
or, maybe Fewell really did just really really really SUCK
any evidence for that assertion?
I like your idea better