Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ‘Continues to Grow’ at Nickel Corner

When the New York Giants drafted cornerback Eli Apple many wondered how the team would handle having three cornerbacks who regularly play on the outside. They decided to move veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to the inside and it has paid off.
Rodgers-Cromartie doesn't exclusively play nickel corner. He will see time on the outside but the nine-year veteran feels he still has things to learn in playing on the inside.
"No man, at the end of the day, you spend your whole career outside and once you’re out there, it's just like being at home," said Rodgers-Croamrtie on Wednesday. "The nickel spot was challenging, not being in there. You just got to continue to learn and just continue to grow."
Rodgers-Cromartie has been a very undervalued piece of the secondary outside of the Giants locker room. He has been a leader on the team both on the field and off of it.
He leads the team in interceptions with six and has had many clutch performances, especially late in the regular season. His two-interception performance against the Washington Redskins helped seal the win for the Giants in Week 17.
On Sunday, the Giants have a tough test in taking on the Green Bay Packers and their dangerous quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. The secondary will have to bring their best at Lambeau Field but Rodgers-Cromartie is confident they will do that.
"I think we can line up with pretty much anybody," Rodgers-Cromartie said. "I think we've got a group of guys who go out there and play hard and continue to play no matter who's on the other side. You just go out there and do your job."
The 30-year-old cornerback has done a wonderful job doing what he has been asked, whether it is playing inside or outside. He will have another chance to continue his strong play on Sunday.
There seems to be far too much focus on how the defense will play. There really shouldn’t be. The last time the two teams played, the Giants harassed Rodgers into having his worst game of the year. The problem was that the Giants offense can’t move the ball, even when given the defense provided them with ample opportunities. The Giants had only around 220 yards of total offense with about a third of that coming late in the 4th when the Packers lead by 2 TDs. The Packers also have linebacker issues and can’t cover screens or seam passes. The game will depend on the play of Perkins, Tye, and the O line.
Paul Perkins!!
Yup, the offense should start off going through him. The Packers will keep the 2 high safety look and give up stuff underneath. Perkins and Tye should be open for these.
The offense really needs to rise to the occasion this weekend. The Packers next phone call will probably be to Craig Dahl their secondary is so bad.
Defense needs to get after Rodgers early. He can be sent off the rails for a game if things aren’t going well.
CC Brown!
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Giants have a 0.8% chance to win the Superbowl.
Only the Lions, Dolphins, and Texans are worse. Even the Connor Cook led Raiders are better off than we are.
My thinking is that the game will hinge on the play of our linebackers. Spags will throw the kitchen sink at Rodgers. So the LBs have to cover the hot reads. If they can’t then we’ll get flared and screened to death. If they can then we can rattle him. And that gives us a great chance.
This!
I said this earlier in the week. If our linebackers can’t maintain their zone coverage when he extends a play, or get after him once he does take off and run, we are in for a long day.
Our chance on offense is hoping Perkins breaks one. Otherwise it will depend on Odell taking a slant to the house. Our tight ends will have 3 or 4 receptions in the first half and then nothing. Shepard should be good for 5 catches around 50 yards with no yards after the catch. Sprinkle in 1 deep pass to Cruz or King and people will say Eli has 4 more years or being able to lead this team.
Actually I think Eli only needs to complete one fairly long pass.