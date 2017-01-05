Giants’ Ben McAdoo on Eli Manning: ‘He Stays Consistent’

It is that time of year where New York Giants fans are hoping that quarterback Eli Manning can tune into his "Playoff Eli" persona where he finds ways to come up big in tight situations. In preparation for Sunday's wild-card game, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo sees nothing but consistency from the veteran.
Manning will be playing the Packers in the playoffs for the third time in his career when the Giants travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 36-year old has yet to lose a game against them in the playoffs and McAdoo expects nothing less of his franchise quarterback, which is as good of a bet as finding which site to use when placing your own bets.
"Eli Manning is a guy that is very consistent in his preparation and the way he approaches each and every week," McAdoo told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s important to him. He’s steady."
The Giants had to go through Lambeau Field during the two most recent Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In freezing temperatures during the 2007 matchup, Manning didn't light up the scoreboard, but he was tough in the elements and put the Giants in a position to win the game in overtime, 23-20, thanks to Lawrence Tynes' 47-yard field goal.
However, in 2011, the veteran quarterback lit up the Packers secondary en route to a 37-20 win that saw Manning throw for 330 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes and helped the Giants move on to their fourth Super Bowl win.
Now, the Giants are trying to put a fifth trophy in the case and will have to do so on the arm of Manning. The defense is stout enough to play against any offense, but the Giants will need to score and McAdoo is looking for the team to feed off of Manning's consistent demeanor.
"The rest of the team feeds off of him in that way. That’s really all you can ask for from a quarterback," said McAdoo of Manning. "Week in and week out, there is a lot on his plate and a lot he has to handle. Game plans change a lot week in and week out and defenses change. He stays consistent."
The Giants will look to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs for the third time since Manning became the quarterback. He has done it before en route to two championships and Big Blue is hoping that he can do it again.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I don’t post often, but have been reading comments and articles almost daily for I believe around 15 years. Have to say I’m in shock and quite frankly disappointed at the lack of content for our first playoff run in 5 years.
If this was 5 years ago this place would be blowing up with excitement…it’s sad now.
Playoffs!?
I think it was you that posted the tumbleweed and that’s what it’s turned into.
If not for posters like ff55, jim, Krow, dirt, and Nosh just to name a few, this place would probably shut down.
yeah, I’m more than a tad surprised at the lack of activity
I actually expected Dan Benton to make a surprise visit
but it appears the worm is turning and this site is likely to disappear this coming off-season
is there a place where posters have migrated to continue the passion?
There is some Facebook Giants groups but the posters are mostly bandwagon fans and their football knowledge is comical.
For it to be this dead at playoff time I’m sure your correct about it not surviving the offseason.
I’m especially surprised by FF’s absence
I even posted an article yesterday patting JR on the back
you’d think he’d be here rubbing my nose in it a little
He mentioned he was spending some time in Florida. Guess he’s enjoys the weather too much.