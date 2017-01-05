Giants’ Ben McAdoo on Eli Manning: ‘He Stays Consistent’

It is that time of year where New York Giants fans are hoping that quarterback Eli Manning can tune into his "Playoff Eli" persona where he finds ways to come up big in tight situations. In preparation for Sunday's wild-card game, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo sees nothing but consistency from the veteran.
Manning will be playing the Packers in the playoffs for the third time in his career when the Giants travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 36-year old has yet to lose a game against them in the playoffs and McAdoo expects nothing less of his franchise quarterback, which is as good of a bet as finding which site to use when placing your own bets.
"Eli Manning is a guy that is very consistent in his preparation and the way he approaches each and every week," McAdoo told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s important to him. He’s steady."
The Giants had to go through Lambeau Field during the two most recent Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In freezing temperatures during the 2007 matchup, Manning didn't light up the scoreboard, but he was tough in the elements and put the Giants in a position to win the game in overtime, 23-20, thanks to Lawrence Tynes' 47-yard field goal.
However, in 2011, the veteran quarterback lit up the Packers secondary en route to a 37-20 win that saw Manning throw for 330 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes and helped the Giants move on to their fourth Super Bowl win.
Now, the Giants are trying to put a fifth trophy in the case and will have to do so on the arm of Manning. The defense is stout enough to play against any offense, but the Giants will need to score and McAdoo is looking for the team to feed off of Manning's consistent demeanor.
"The rest of the team feeds off of him in that way. That’s really all you can ask for from a quarterback," said McAdoo of Manning. "Week in and week out, there is a lot on his plate and a lot he has to handle. Game plans change a lot week in and week out and defenses change. He stays consistent."
The Giants will look to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs for the third time since Manning became the quarterback. He has done it before en route to two championships and Big Blue is hoping that he can do it again.
Rodgers comes back down to Earth this week. People rarely talk about “Bad A-aron”, but he’s just as real (although seen much more rarely) as Bad Eli. When things aren’t going well, he becomes inaccurate. Unlike Eli, whose play is largely unpredictable (that’s how we trick’em!), A-aron can be frustrated into poor play.
The secondary blankets his receivers. He makes up for this by running around a bunch early, which makes him really happy because he just loves being a hero. But then Landon starts hitting him in the mouth every time he takes off, and he starts to get pissed at his teammates and throwing the ball in the dirt.
Giants victory ensues.
Thats what we need. In 2016 its not considered”nice” anymore, but back in the 80′s we’d all be rooting for someone on our D to knock his head off. Inflicting actual pain on the opponent USED to be normal in the NFL.
Rodgers can be blind sided. And when it happens, it will signal the beginning of the end of Green Bay Sunday. As I said previously, this is still the team who’s majority of wide outs can not achieve separation.
The Giant secondary will expose that flaw. And Nelson simply cant run by Jenkins.
Also, the **** heads wont run the ball very well. So they will be one dimensional.
The issue is they are good in that dimension due to Rodgers ability to extend plays.
The Giants need a linebacker and most likely Collins to come up big rushing Rodgers.
And the front four must maintain gap/lane discipline. All that, strong mental game and some pop plays from Perkins will tie this up in a nice post Christmas bow.
After Rodgers, the most dangerous QB’s left belong to:
Seattle
Atlanta
New York Giants
Cowturds
IN THAT ORDER
Jack Rabbit feels 100%…ready to go!
Good article on the Giants free agency class. Compares our big 3 signings to other great Free agent classes.
https://theringer.com/new-york-giants-free-agency-nfl-playoffs-9b30d027b148#.i26iwelmk
And here’s an article about how some teams are drafting differently the last 5 years. Looking more for freak athletes as opposed to great college production.
https://theringer.com/nfl-playoffs-draft-scouting-explosion-seahawks-steelers-cowboys-patriots-chiefs-85ea73e65837#.6wjyhdpyp