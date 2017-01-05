Giants’ Ben McAdoo on Eli Manning: ‘He Stays Consistent’

It is that time of year where New York Giants fans are hoping that quarterback Eli Manning can tune into his "Playoff Eli" persona where he finds ways to come up big in tight situations. In preparation for Sunday's wild-card game, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo sees nothing but consistency from the veteran.
Manning will be playing the Packers in the playoffs for the third time in his career when the Giants travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 36-year old has yet to lose a game against them in the playoffs and McAdoo expects nothing less of his franchise quarterback, which is as good of a bet as finding which site to use when placing your own bets.
"Eli Manning is a guy that is very consistent in his preparation and the way he approaches each and every week," McAdoo told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s important to him. He’s steady."
The Giants had to go through Lambeau Field during the two most recent Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In freezing temperatures during the 2007 matchup, Manning didn't light up the scoreboard, but he was tough in the elements and put the Giants in a position to win the game in overtime, 23-20, thanks to Lawrence Tynes' 47-yard field goal.
However, in 2011, the veteran quarterback lit up the Packers secondary en route to a 37-20 win that saw Manning throw for 330 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes and helped the Giants move on to their fourth Super Bowl win.
Now, the Giants are trying to put a fifth trophy in the case and will have to do so on the arm of Manning. The defense is stout enough to play against any offense, but the Giants will need to score and McAdoo is looking for the team to feed off of Manning's consistent demeanor.
"The rest of the team feeds off of him in that way. That’s really all you can ask for from a quarterback," said McAdoo of Manning. "Week in and week out, there is a lot on his plate and a lot he has to handle. Game plans change a lot week in and week out and defenses change. He stays consistent."
The Giants will look to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs for the third time since Manning became the quarterback. He has done it before en route to two championships and Big Blue is hoping that he can do it again.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
6 All Pros (Via Benton):
Giants named First Team All-Pro:
Safety Landon Collins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.
Giants named Second Team All-Pro:
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, and cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
http://giantswire.usatoday.com/2017/01/06/new-york-giants-six-named-2016-ap-all-pro-team-landon-collins/
would’ve been interesting to see where JPP was if he didn’t get hurt
an unsung point that I fully expect will play a role in a potential win is that we have corners that are willing and effective tacklers.
i expect to see a large dose of Montgomery trying to hit the edges versus dealing with the likes of Snacks and Hank. if we can keep those stretch plays from hurting us and take away the run game, i like our chances.
Rodgers to Nelson is just an uncanny combo, but I would expect Spags to cheat Hall over the top basically all day, leaving Apple to cover Adams (I like that matchup) and DRC on Cobb in the slot (if Cobb is healthy that’s a toss up to me but one that doesn’t scare me).
I think Jenkins can cover Nelson all day. I’d help the rookie if I was Spags
Diggy Doubtful.
Sorry but this experiment is over. In a week we are all geared up for this playoff game, its important to mention that we need to move on from this kid. Just too injured and not enough production when healthy.
they will at least give him training camp but you may end up being right
You’re right Jim because he is under contract so no reason to cut him before letting him compete with others but he couldnt even beat out Okwara. Says something.
Was never a fan of the pick. Hip surgery, and shorter than the typical Giant DEs.
I think we need the defense to score this week. I’m not expecting much from the offense. I don’t care who is in their secondary. If Matthews is around flowers before Eli even catches the snap it won’t matter. Hoping for a pick 6 from jackrabbit or DRC
Interesting thought….3 of the defensive FA’s that JR signed were named ALL-PRO’s this year. He really found a POT OF GOLD, when you think about it. We NEVER talk about Will Johnson that JR signed away from Pittsburgh here at all. But I wonder what effect HE would have had on this offense as our starting TE and H back had he never been injured and placed on Injured Reserve before the regular season started.
Hard to say much on Johnson when we didn’t see him do anything this year. Since his stinger was so bad it knocked him out for the year I don’t think Reese can assume the position is taken care of next year if he is on the roster. Need to infuse some young talent at TE and fullback.
Yes I agree with you. Its a shame what had happened to him. But he was a very solid all around player at Pittsburgh. It makes me NOT feel as worried about finding a TE for next year as most guys here. But I still want us to draft one or sign another as a FA.
he signed a two year deal so he will at least be back to compete next off season
Thanks JD….I forgot it was a two (2) year deal. I’m looking forward to seeing what he could add to this offense if he is part of the mix for 2017.