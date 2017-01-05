Giants’ Ben McAdoo on Eli Manning: ‘He Stays Consistent’

It is that time of year where New York Giants fans are hoping that quarterback Eli Manning can tune into his "Playoff Eli" persona where he finds ways to come up big in tight situations. In preparation for Sunday's wild-card game, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo sees nothing but consistency from the veteran.
Manning will be playing the Packers in the playoffs for the third time in his career when the Giants travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 36-year old has yet to lose a game against them in the playoffs and McAdoo expects nothing less of his franchise quarterback, which is as good of a bet as finding which site to use when placing your own bets.
"Eli Manning is a guy that is very consistent in his preparation and the way he approaches each and every week," McAdoo told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s important to him. He’s steady."
The Giants had to go through Lambeau Field during the two most recent Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In freezing temperatures during the 2007 matchup, Manning didn't light up the scoreboard, but he was tough in the elements and put the Giants in a position to win the game in overtime, 23-20, thanks to Lawrence Tynes' 47-yard field goal.
However, in 2011, the veteran quarterback lit up the Packers secondary en route to a 37-20 win that saw Manning throw for 330 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes and helped the Giants move on to their fourth Super Bowl win.
Now, the Giants are trying to put a fifth trophy in the case and will have to do so on the arm of Manning. The defense is stout enough to play against any offense, but the Giants will need to score and McAdoo is looking for the team to feed off of Manning's consistent demeanor.
"The rest of the team feeds off of him in that way. That’s really all you can ask for from a quarterback," said McAdoo of Manning. "Week in and week out, there is a lot on his plate and a lot he has to handle. Game plans change a lot week in and week out and defenses change. He stays consistent."
The Giants will look to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs for the third time since Manning became the quarterback. He has done it before en route to two championships and Big Blue is hoping that he can do it again.
Maybe the offense knows something we don’t. It’s one thing for Odell to say the offense needs to carry a team to a win, but now Sheppard is saying how the packers secondary can’t cover them. We coming out with a completely different game plan or are they just ignoring the state of the offense the past two months?
Hoping to see flowers get help on every play. Whether it’s a tight end on that side, or the running back chipping him every play.
This from Justin Pugh:
“: John Jerry.
A: He’s a pro’s pro, and I think he’s kind of been overshadowed at times, first in Miami, he should have gotten a big deal after that, but that whole hazing scandal [Bullygate], what happened down there, then he gets up here and has to sit behind Geoff Schwartz. … We started Geoff ’cause we paid Geoff all that money, but John Jerry deserved to be the starter. I think this year he’s gonna get the contract that he deserves.”
Help!
Oh boy, where’s EliMcAdoo?
I’m totally confused about our OL. The common wisdom is that it sucks … but there’s also a lot of conflicting reports … especially from players. And the results are equally ambiguous. I mean we don’t give up a lot of sacks … but Eli knows when to dump the ball … and we don’t gain a lot of rushing yards … but we don’t have a lot of talent at RB.
I’m leaving this one to others to decide.
Is Pugh trolling us now too? Or maybe trying to trick the Packers into not attacking Jerry? This team can make whatever moves they want in the offseason, but if they give even decent money to Jerry, I will start the fire Reese twitter feed.
Time to initiate the concussion protocol on Pugh. Or maybe he figures that if he touts Jerry as a pro’s pro, then he should be viewed as a HoF candidate by comparison.
I hate to go all Pollyanna … but there’s a chance we beat the snot out of the Packers. They’ve had a nice run through pretty soft teams … and won a cupcake Division. We’ve hacked our way through a tough schedule … and our defense is peaking. The experts are of one voice in disrespecting us.
I’m really liking how this is shaping up.
Only thing is that the pack beat us pretty good when we were up there…even though we caused 2 of Rogers 6 picks all season. Otherwise I would feel the same.
Our offensive game plan is the reason we lost that game in Green Bay.
both us and the Packers were weaker and somewhat injured teams when we played Week 5
as all will recall, Apple and DRC were both hurt against the Skins Week 3
both missed the Vikings game
Apple played less than a quarter (1 series maybe?) against the Pack
DRC gutted it out but was hobbled
Vernon also was dealing with the bad wrist
plus we had lost Thompson 2 weeks earlier and were adjusting
the Pack were without virtually all their receivers, especially Nelson, and their young TE had yet to emerge
On the big players there then but not now, we are of course down JPP; they are down Lacey
both teams have compensated fairly well for those losses
but for all the growing bravado around here (and talk about bravado, take a listen to Paul dotino on Beningo and Roberts the other day) this will be a nail-biter to the end unless our offense does a complete 180
Jfunk, I am not only chugging the koolaid, I am showering in it. Make it rain G-men….
this one is for FF:
http://www.northjersey.com/story/sports/columnists/tara-sullivan/2017/01/05/sullivan-giants-gm-reese-silences-critics/96195006/
Here’s one big difference between the last time we played Green bay and now:
PPG Allowed, weeks 1-6: 21.83
PPG Allowed, weeks 12-17: 14
This entire team, even the defense, wasn’t all that special before the bye. With a week off and some self reflection, the coaches got this thing to the next level. This is most certainly a different football team than the one we saw on October 9.
As an aside, I love me some OBJ. But unless he is straight up dominant against a team that just called up a WR to play CB, he won’t be knocking Plax off the top of my best Giants receivers ever mountain.
it really should be a terrific match-up
Brian Bilick was on Francesca the other day and was gushing over Rodgers’s last 6 games — the best 6 game stretch of his career
Francesca was gushing over the Giants secondary which he called one of the best ever, at least as it is playing now.
Interestingly, Bilick “countered” by arguing that the Giants don’t really generate pressure with their front 4 (35 sacks; 8 by the secondary) and thus need to blitz a lot and Rodgers is the master of exploiting the blitz
the match-up could be one for the ages
This place before the first playoff game in 5 years:
http://y6auj24xr4y3qq95tz7io6uu.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/6827768459_e077edf77b_o-1024×768.jpg
Rodgers does have insane numbers against the blitz. That’s why I think the plan should be to have Collins spy. Use the front four to generate pressure and if Rodgers wants to run, have Collins lay the wood.
Is Rodgers still “banged” up a little? Never seems a guy run around so much, but when it’s time to get off the field he starts limping with whatever “leg injury” he has on a yearly basis.
Again the focus seems to be on the wrong side of the ball. Yes, I think the Giants D are more than up to the task and I’m not at all worried about what they can do. The offense has been awful throughout the entire year. Sine October, they haven’t been able to score more than 19 points against anyone, and they’ve played some of the worst defenses in the league. The only players on offense that have shown a pulse is OBJ, and two rookies (Perkins and Shepard). I know OBJ will show up but it’s asking a lot for a couple of rookie to carry this team on offense.