Giants’ Ben McAdoo on Eli Manning: ‘He Stays Consistent’

It is that time of year where New York Giants fans are hoping that quarterback Eli Manning can tune into his "Playoff Eli" persona where he finds ways to come up big in tight situations. In preparation for Sunday's wild-card game, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo sees nothing but consistency from the veteran.
Manning will be playing the Packers in the playoffs for the third time in his career when the Giants travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 36-year old has yet to lose a game against them in the playoffs and McAdoo expects nothing less of his franchise quarterback, which is as good of a bet as finding which site to use when placing your own bets.
"Eli Manning is a guy that is very consistent in his preparation and the way he approaches each and every week," McAdoo told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s important to him. He’s steady."
The Giants had to go through Lambeau Field during the two most recent Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In freezing temperatures during the 2007 matchup, Manning didn't light up the scoreboard, but he was tough in the elements and put the Giants in a position to win the game in overtime, 23-20, thanks to Lawrence Tynes' 47-yard field goal.
However, in 2011, the veteran quarterback lit up the Packers secondary en route to a 37-20 win that saw Manning throw for 330 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes and helped the Giants move on to their fourth Super Bowl win.
Now, the Giants are trying to put a fifth trophy in the case and will have to do so on the arm of Manning. The defense is stout enough to play against any offense, but the Giants will need to score and McAdoo is looking for the team to feed off of Manning's consistent demeanor.
"The rest of the team feeds off of him in that way. That’s really all you can ask for from a quarterback," said McAdoo of Manning. "Week in and week out, there is a lot on his plate and a lot he has to handle. Game plans change a lot week in and week out and defenses change. He stays consistent."
The Giants will look to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs for the third time since Manning became the quarterback. He has done it before en route to two championships and Big Blue is hoping that he can do it again.
Also…
Tags: Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Correction…the Redskins have fired their DC and 3 assistants today.
“flagina fest” LOL
Agree with the majority that we’re essentially playing with house money with this game. A bit unfortunate that we’re playing the other really hot team coming into the postseason, but it’s just how it goes.
Does anyone have any theories as to the sudden decline of our offense? We basically have all the same personnel – basically replacing randle with Cruz outside and Shepard in the slot – but the results have been consistently poor. As much as Eli has struggled I cannot place all the blame on him. It’s really quite a hard thing to figure out..
Paul Perkins!!
Best rookie RB in the NFC East #MoneyTimePerk #TheInvisibleOne
Can we please have Tye lineup the majority of snaps in Flowers’ area? You just know the inevitable holding call due to his fear or letting Matthews get past him, or even worse, the strip sack, is coming.
Speaking of inevitable occurrences during this game, anyone else seeing an OV tackle of Rodgers that will be called unnecessary roughness because the ‘chosen one’ got touched, and Hochuli just won’t have it?
Giants/ packers week 5 game is being played right now on NFL network for anyone who cares.
I’m hoping this is like 2011, when the zebras tried to give the game to the Discount Double ****, we still stomped their a$$.
I normally don’t go into a game thinking about the REFS favoring a team, but I have a sneaking suspicion this week for whatever reason.
That was one of the most worst officiated playoff games I’ve ever seen. They had Mike Pereira in the booth basically telling the entire planet what the call should be….and yet, after REVIEWS they STILL got them wrong. That was horrible. Thank God the Giants kicked their azz anyway.
*worst, not “most worst”.
D-o-u-c-h-e