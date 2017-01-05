Giants’ Ben McAdoo on Eli Manning: ‘He Stays Consistent’

It is that time of year where New York Giants fans are hoping that quarterback Eli Manning can tune into his "Playoff Eli" persona where he finds ways to come up big in tight situations. In preparation for Sunday's wild-card game, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo sees nothing but consistency from the veteran.
Manning will be playing the Packers in the playoffs for the third time in his career when the Giants travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 36-year old has yet to lose a game against them in the playoffs and McAdoo expects nothing less of his franchise quarterback, which is as good of a bet as finding which site to use when placing your own bets.
"Eli Manning is a guy that is very consistent in his preparation and the way he approaches each and every week," McAdoo told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s important to him. He’s steady."
The Giants had to go through Lambeau Field during the two most recent Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In freezing temperatures during the 2007 matchup, Manning didn't light up the scoreboard, but he was tough in the elements and put the Giants in a position to win the game in overtime, 23-20, thanks to Lawrence Tynes' 47-yard field goal.
However, in 2011, the veteran quarterback lit up the Packers secondary en route to a 37-20 win that saw Manning throw for 330 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes and helped the Giants move on to their fourth Super Bowl win.
Now, the Giants are trying to put a fifth trophy in the case and will have to do so on the arm of Manning. The defense is stout enough to play against any offense, but the Giants will need to score and McAdoo is looking for the team to feed off of Manning's consistent demeanor.
"The rest of the team feeds off of him in that way. That’s really all you can ask for from a quarterback," said McAdoo of Manning. "Week in and week out, there is a lot on his plate and a lot he has to handle. Game plans change a lot week in and week out and defenses change. He stays consistent."
The Giants will look to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs for the third time since Manning became the quarterback. He has done it before en route to two championships and Big Blue is hoping that he can do it again.
Tags: Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I’m calling BS on the “gameplans change week to week”. Seen too many dives up the A gap to believe this.
Sometimes it’s A-Gap, A-Gap, Screen.
Other times it’s A-Gap, A-Gap, pass to Tye well short of the sticks.
lol…I was thinking the exact same thing as I read that.
Game plans change? Not this year they don’t.
Hopefully, that was Ben letting us know the gameplan HAS actually changed for the first time this week.
And the team “feeds off of” Eli? Really? The guy who is primarily know for looking like a mouth-breather and stoicism…THAT’S who the team feeds off of?
That could be the whole problem. Maybe the offense needs a little more OBJ and Landon Collins in its diet.
I think Mcadoo trolls the media with comments like this
Being consistent is not necessarily a good thing.
Eli has a ton of credibility because of his long, successful career. I don’t doubt for a second that the players look up to him.
As one of Eli’s biggest (i.e., most objective) critics, I will say this: the moment is never too big for Eli. He never gets unduly flustered by the importance of the game (he may get flustered by the crappiness of his offensive line, but not the game itself).
Hopefully, that calm will pervade the offense and they will play as well as they are capable of playing (which may not be hoping for much)
Win or lose I’m enjoying this upcoming game. The Packers are the hot team … everyone is picking them. We’ll be loose and angry. They’ll be tight and fearful. I love this.
just listened to Billick on Francesca
Rogers, he said, just turned in the best 6 game streak of his career
Giants are damned if they do, damned if they don’t: blitz and he’ll escape and hot his receivers on the run; play zone and he’ll pick even the Giants secondary apart
all but impossible for the giants to win given how bad we expect the offense to play
if there was ever a week to control the clock and limit the 3-and-outs…
Paul Dotino is flat out predicting a Giants win — 23-16
thinks the Giants defense will be too much for GB
and the only way GB can win is if their defensive front can overwhelm the o-line like they did in Week 5
a little astounding to hear him be so confident
He expects the Giants offense to score 23 points when they haven’t score more than 19 points in any game since October 16? I think the defense will have to score some point or at least set them up with good field position.
I think he assumes T. Wade, DRC, LC, EA, JJ scores one. Offense comes up with two TD’s
No one expected the Giants to be in this position. Regardless of what happens Sunday, the season has ben a rip roaring success with more to come in 2017. As far as Sunday is concerned anything can happen in 9 degree weather. The last time Eli was in this position he outplayed the anointed one. I have faith that Jackrabbit can shut down Jordie Nelson and the front 4 can stop whatever semblance of a running game Green Bay might have. I would love for Eli to have a big game and outplay Rodgers if for no other reason than to shut Troy Aikman’s pie hole. I often watch the Giant games when he is the color man with the sound turned down so I don’t have to listen to his BS. He actually used to be much worse but he is still insufferable. Giants 20, Green Bay 16.
This is by far best sounding matchup this week. I think Ben Mac sprinkles in a few new offensive wrinkles. I think Ed Hoch doesn’t have a flagina fest, let’em play we should smother a fiery hot QB into the dirt. Flowers gets a holding call on Clay. No predictive scores, could go either way but probably similar to gametime temp.