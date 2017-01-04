Giants’ Landon Collins: Confidence is ‘Through the Roof’

The New York Giants head into Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers, who have been on a roll, winning six straight games to end the season. Giants safety Landon Collins and the defense feel they are ready for the challenge.
Both teams have been on a roll as of late. The Packers have won six straight averaging 30 points per game over their last four and the Giants have won 9 of their last 11. Collins said the focus of the team has never been sharper.
"I want to say through the roof," Collins said of the defense's confidence. "I can’t speak too much for the offensive side because I don’t know, but when I’m watching practice their catching every ball, their running full speed trying to change their routes and stuff like that. Were all in and paying attention to key details."
The Giants will enter Sunday with the second-ranked defense but will have a formidable test in front of them as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed an MVP-caliber season and threw at least three touchdowns in three of his last four games to end the season.
What makes Rodgers so good is no secret. His ability to escape the pocket and extend plays is something he has been doing his entire career. No team has really found an answer for it but the Giants are looking to make him uncomfortable.
"Yeah were trying to slow him down. That’s the job. We try to get him uncomfortable and try to take advantage of it," said Collins of Rodgers. "That’s the biggest key keeping him contained and keeping him inside the pocket."
The Giants and Packers met in Week 5, which resulted in a Packers' 23-16 win at Lambeau Field. Big Blue will look to upset the Packers like they did in the 2007 and the 2011 playoffs but will have to rely on their secondary to stay on their receivers.
