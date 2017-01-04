Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Washington Redskins in Week 17.
Rodgers-Cromartie has two interceptions, one sack and three tackles in the Giants' 19-10 win over the Redskins to end their regular season. This marks the fourth time a defensive player has earned this award.
Safety Landon Collins has won it twice this season. The first time came in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and the second came in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the other player to win the award for his efforts against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. That was the last time he played a full game this season before tearing a core muscle.
Rodgers-Cromartie has been an undervalued piece on the Giants defense this season. He leads the team in interceptions with six and three of them have been in the end zone with a fourth coming at the five-yard line.
Along with the four defensive awards, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Punter Brad Wing won the Special Teams Player of the Week award in Weeks 14 and 15 while cornerback Janoris Jenkins earned it in Week 2.
The Giants defense has a lot of valuable pieces ready to make a playoff run and will face a tough test when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
As for what is similar to the start of a Giant playoff run. The team is obviously not the same save for Eli and the long snapper.
The Giants simply have it in their recent DNA to play tough on the road, and move the football through the air when it is clutch to do so. The 2007 and 2019 teams did it and the entire league took notice. So this new set of Giants have their expectations set high.
The ball clubs overall DNA is simply to rush the passer, punish receivers and stuff the running game. While offensively the goal is to hold the threat of running the football over the heads of the defense while waiting patiently for a chance to go over the top.
The offensive DNA is damaged. And the defensive DNA is lacking a couple of athletes behind the line of scrimmage.
But the formula is still the same. And hopefully it will never change. This formula has first concocted when Tom Landry and Vince Lombardi coordinated Blues defense and offense respectively. Parcells and Belichick found it and dusted it off in the 80′s and still use it today. They kept it alive.
RUN THE BALL, STOP THE RUN, RUSH THE PASSER, FIGHT FOR FIELD POSITION AND THROW THE BALL DOWN FIELD WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT. This is the Giants identity. This is the image that has been lost for several years now. And that identity is the only thing that will bring another Lombardi back home.
The formula ALWAYS works when the right players are executing it. Parcells Belichick, George Young and Ernie Acorsi knew how to obtain and select the RIGHT players to make the formula work.
And it matters not how much of a PASSING league this is purported to be. The formula WORKS. And it always will. Win or lose, “GET YOUR POPCORN READY”.
OMG, not 2019. Maybe 2010? Jesus.
Final Football Outsiders DVOA rankings
Giants
Overall: 10
Offense: 22
Defense: 2
Specials: 15
Packers
Overall: 7
Offense: 4
Defense: 20
Specials: 20
Weighted DVOA (Recent play is weighted more heavily)
Packers: 7
Giants: 6
Should be a great game.
http://www.footballoutsiders.com/dvoa-ratings/2017/final-2016-dvoa-ratings
Skinny-
I’m all corner back’d out after this spring and summer. I said what I needed to ad nauseam already (we should not have spent the 10th overall pick just so we could move DRC to the slot, he’s better on the outside. If we were that concerned about a slot corner then we should have signed Casey Hayward from the Packers. You know, the poor mans Chris Harris who plays inside and out, and cost you only 5 mill a year).
Anyway at least Apple looks the part of a first round pick, which is more than I can say for the Offensive Lineman JR has picked in the first round. And, if we take a corner in the first round this year I promise I won’t criticize it. “Lol” will be my only draft analysis. I’ll let others bash the pick and look forward to see the logic used in defending the pick. It will probably start off something like “In todays NFL……..”.
But I’ll save Reese bashing and offseason talk for later. Right now it’s all about GB. And win or lose it’s been a great season. In my mind we’re playing with house money this Sunday.
Yup….bottom line is that 2016 has been fun. I was on the thread here when we drafted apple….and I cursed the pick big time, I fully though that Reese had lost his mind. After a year Im pretty happy that we have him.
I went in five minutes from shock at the Apple pick to loving it. I think we got a future shut-down corner. Kid has ALL the tools including work ethic.
It was pretty lonely defending Jerry Reese as this season opened. Turned out he did a truly great job. Yes, he didn’t solve the O-line need and he had too much faith in Donnell, but otherwise his moves were brilliant.
As for Ben McAdoo, I loved the original hire, loved that he was the choice Mara made and said I thought he would be a very good coach but would probably lose two games because of his learning curve. I was too pessimistic. I think he only lost one for us (although Eli sure shared the blame.
As I’ve said before, he’s going nowhere and Mara definitely fired the right guy.
This game in Sunday just might be another epic one like the one in 2007. Pack has the home field and Rodgers but this Giants team is nothing if not dogged. They just don’t give up or in. It’s probably going to come down to the fourth quarter and the question will be who makes the plays under immense pressure. Eli and our defense have the advantage there even though Rodgers is so hot he could burn through the turf. I wish we hadn’t drawn the Pack (I think we’d have beaten Seattle) but it should be a wonderful game to watch. Have to say, if I weren’t in Florida for the next few weeks I might go to Lambeau. But it’s too damned nice down here now. And anyway, I’m not sure if my heart could take it and I wouldn’t want to be crowing after the game amid all those good Midwesterners. I’ve certainly let the lid off when we beat the Patriots and there were plenty of their fans around me, but I like those Wisconsin folks and don’t want ‘me to feel too bad after Eli feeds OBJ for a game winning TD halfway through the 4th quarter and then the defense stones Rodgers the rest of the way.