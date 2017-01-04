Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Washington Redskins in Week 17.
Rodgers-Cromartie has two interceptions, one sack and three tackles in the Giants' 19-10 win over the Redskins to end their regular season. This marks the fourth time a defensive player has earned this award.
Safety Landon Collins has won it twice this season. The first time came in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and the second came in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the other player to win the award for his efforts against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. That was the last time he played a full game this season before tearing a core muscle.
Rodgers-Cromartie has been an undervalued piece on the Giants defense this season. He leads the team in interceptions with six and three of them have been in the end zone with a fourth coming at the five-yard line.
Along with the four defensive awards, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Punter Brad Wing won the Special Teams Player of the Week award in Weeks 14 and 15 while cornerback Janoris Jenkins earned it in Week 2.
The Giants defense has a lot of valuable pieces ready to make a playoff run and will face a tough test when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
One thing of note, Ed Hochuli will be our referee. His crew usually on average calls more than rest of the league. Holding, etc roughing the passer and personal fouls are however apparently less. So he should be pretty fair. We need to play hard and get those shots on Rodgers. This isn’t home of the damn Eagles.
it is that Eagle game that has me the most concerned
over the last 4 games we hold Dallas to 10 points; Detroit to 6 and Washington to 10; and yet Philly puts up 17, plus 7 by their defense
Wentz escapes the pass rush over and over extending plays
we get 2 bad personal foul calls and voila, we lose, our offense unable to do its part
that’s how thin the line can be