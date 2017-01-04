Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Washington Redskins in Week 17.
Rodgers-Cromartie has two interceptions, one sack and three tackles in the Giants' 19-10 win over the Redskins to end their regular season. This marks the fourth time a defensive player has earned this award.
Safety Landon Collins has won it twice this season. The first time came in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and the second came in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the other player to win the award for his efforts against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. That was the last time he played a full game this season before tearing a core muscle.
Rodgers-Cromartie has been an undervalued piece on the Giants defense this season. He leads the team in interceptions with six and three of them have been in the end zone with a fourth coming at the five-yard line.
Along with the four defensive awards, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Punter Brad Wing won the Special Teams Player of the Week award in Weeks 14 and 15 while cornerback Janoris Jenkins earned it in Week 2.
The Giants defense has a lot of valuable pieces ready to make a playoff run and will face a tough test when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Tags: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Surprised Nosh has not jumped on this…..
Skinny –
I personally never wanted him cut. But I still say he is gone next year. Not because of his talent (obviously) but just because of cap restraints.
This is a tweet from Dan Graziano during the Week 17 game.
Dan Graziano ?@DanGrazianoESPN Jan 1
I don’t see the Giants keeping DRC, but it’s clear he can still play and he should help someone.
you see my point? Its not me, its them.
Weren’t we just talking about how making 3 cuts we’ll have somewhere over ~50m in cap space? I’m not trying to argue with you, and sure maybe we won’t be able to sign every FA we want to in the offseason, but with that much space, I just don’t see what there is to gain by cutting a guy who can play as a #1 corner over 4.5m in cap savings. Makes 0 sense.
Hell cut Vereen (not that I think we should) and you save 83% of what cutting DRC gets you.
Here are rushing stats in the 4th quarter with a lead:
Rushing
Player Att Yds Y/A TD 1D
Rashad Jennings 47 166 3.53 0 6
Paul Perkins 21 89 4.24 0 4
http://www.pro-football-reference.com/play-index/play_finder.cgi?request=1&super_bowl=0&match=summary&year_min=2016&year_max=2016&team_id=nyg&game_type=R&game_num_min=0&game_num_max=99&week_num_min=0&week_num_max=99&quarter=4&quarter=5&tr_gtlt=lt&minutes=15&seconds=00&down=0&down=1&down=2&down=3&down=4&yg_gtlt=gt&is_first_down=-1&field_pos_min_field=team&field_pos_max_field=team&end_field_pos_min_field=team&end_field_pos_max_field=team&type=RUSH&is_complete=-1&is_turnover=-1&turnover_type=interception&turnover_type=fumble&is_scoring=-1&score_type=touchdown&score_type=field_goal&score_type=safety&is_sack=-1&include_kneels=-1&no_play=0&margin_min=1&margin_max=99&order_by=yards&more_options=0&rush_direction=LE&rush_direction=LT&rush_direction=LG&rush_direction=M&rush_direction=RG&rush_direction=RT&rush_direction=RE&pass_location=SL&pass_location=SM&pass_location=SR&pass_location=DL&pass_location=DM&pass_location=DR
Scroll down and click Show Offense to see individual stats
there is no question that Perk is the superior back
I’m guesing that Mac rides him hard come Sunday
fingers crossed he can replicate last week
The boat trip…
Well as I said…”they need to pick their friends WISELY”. And in my mind, both Justin Beaver plus that other guy Trey Songz (who I never heard of before) because I’m old. But BOTH of them in my mind clearly PROVED that they are NOT Giants fans OR their true social/personal friends if they had stupidly/openly offered any of them weed or other drugs. And I would hope our guys intelligently understand that.
Lets NOT be surprised if our guys get a pee test very soon. If they fail, I admit I’ll be extremely angry at ALL OF THEM and DISAPPOINTED. Then all of these guys will be brutally crucified by the rest of the team, the ownership and the fans. What’s that famous old saying: Young, dumb and full of c**”
if they took the last foolish step, especially Odel, they’ll deserve any vituperation directed their way
Odel knows the league has a burr for him to begin with; can’t give them an excuse such as partaking of a drup that while legal in several states is decidedly illegal in Club NFL
And if you’re gonna get caught doing drugs with someone, at least have the class to pick someone other than a punk poseur like Bieber. That’s what ticks me off about all of this.
one man’s poseur is another’s …..
Seriously.. Getting caught partaking with beieber. sad… A weekend coke bender before the playoffs with the Legend LT? Now that would have my support.
By the way, I know someone brought up drafting JT Barret as that mobile QB project behind Eli.
Well did you watching him get BLOWN out 31-0? He is the worst college QB at a big time program. He isnt a QB, he is basically a poor mans terelle pryor. I want nothing of him. His last three games against TALENT
Michigan State – 86 yards, 1 TD
Michigan – 124 Yards, 0 TD’s, 1 Int
Clemson – 127 yards, 0 TD’s, 2 Int’s
He is what we like to call, AWFUL.
JT will never start in the NFL please stay away!
Arm Talent > Mobility.. this will never change. I’ll take another Eli-esque sitting duck with an arm over the lovechild of johnny manziel and lamar jackson any day.
I’ve been beating the drum for Pat Mahommes, but he looks pretty clearly out of reach now. When I started, he was thought to be a 3rd-4th round pick. Now I’m reading that the advisory committee has him projectec as a 1/2, and he’s getting mocked as a first round pick.
Based on his Rose Bowl performance, I love the Freshman QB from USC. I would fully expect him to enter the NFL draft after his 3rd year of college. Word is this is NOT the year to find a QB….but the next 2 years are said to be deep with QB talent. Lets draft to fill other MUCH BIGGER PRESENT NEEDS and then look for a QB in 2018.
agreed hunter. And the kid from USC is already being touted the number 1 overall pick next year so Giants (unless there is some sort of disaster) wont be able to get him.
Eh, a year is a long time by college standards. QBs are always getting “mocked” as the first overall 2-3 years prior until something better comes along or their play diminishes significantly. Matt Leinert, Johnny Manziel, Brady Quinn, etc. were all touted as 1st overall early in their college careers.
win the super Bowl this year
tank 2017
draft QB No. 1
Beckham lived with Drake this summer. No failed tests. Move on folks.
Sunny Jim…..now THAT would work for sure…LOL
JD….yes, I’m sure that we could never draft the USC kid because I’m hopeful that we are still a very solid WINNING team and way too far back in the draft’s selection order for 2018 when HE enters the draft. But that’s about the ONLY time that I would also be “100% in” for paying a Kings Ransom to get someone like he is projected to be.