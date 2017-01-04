Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Washington Redskins in Week 17.
Rodgers-Cromartie has two interceptions, one sack and three tackles in the Giants' 19-10 win over the Redskins to end their regular season. This marks the fourth time a defensive player has earned this award.
Safety Landon Collins has won it twice this season. The first time came in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and the second came in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the other player to win the award for his efforts against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. That was the last time he played a full game this season before tearing a core muscle.
Rodgers-Cromartie has been an undervalued piece on the Giants defense this season. He leads the team in interceptions with six and three of them have been in the end zone with a fourth coming at the five-yard line.
Along with the four defensive awards, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Punter Brad Wing won the Special Teams Player of the Week award in Weeks 14 and 15 while cornerback Janoris Jenkins earned it in Week 2.
The Giants defense has a lot of valuable pieces ready to make a playoff run and will face a tough test when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Tags: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Grats to DRC on the award. He also earned himself a $500K bonus with that 5th INT.
Another thing that isn’t often mentioned and I honestly think was a big part of the Gaints’ reason for thrusting Apple into the starting outside role and pushing DRC to the slot…he stayed healthy.
I don’t think DRC is going anywhere. Reese meant what he said about having 3 CBs and I think the results speak for themselves. Remove Apple and slide DRC outside, sure we don’t lose anything there, maybe even get better…but when Wade is lining up in the slot instead of DRC, the drop off is dramatic. Then think about the 2 games + 1 series per game that DRC likely misses due to being banged up, in which we wind up with Wade outside and Sensabaugh in the slot at the same time…yikes.
You can’t really talk about Apple’s value this year without accounting for his likely impact on DRC’s health.
That’s an excellent point jfunk.
In defense of Jennings … when they’re running out the clock … and the defense is jamming the LOS … he gets the suicide carry. He’s the closer. There are probably a dozen times … maybe more …. where he was given the ball with virtually no chance of getting any yards. That sort of thing kills your average.
Agreed. How would tacking on 6 carries for -2 yards impact Perkins’ average?
I think Jennings’ role right now is to help preserve Perkins. He’s a good leader and you can trust him to not miss an assignment or put the ball on the ground. He’s simply incapable of making anything happen anymore.
And … drugs on the boat …
Remember, nothing good ever happens to NFL players in Miami. Now they’re going to get “random” tested. And they damn well better test clean.
They are fine.
Cruz is the veteran and was there. I cant see him letting the young guys do stupid stuff a week before the biggest game of their young careers.
Not to mention if you listen to the video that has been found, Shep says ” I cant take adderal”.
So maybe someone drops something in a drink … or they sit too close to someone smoking up. I really don’t care that they partied on their day off. But they put themselves in harms way, and that’s just dumb.
Yeah, assuming all these guys test clean, that video is actually decent supporting evidence that at least Shep was behaving somewhat responsibly.
Still hard to believe that these guys didn’t think it was a bad idea. I don’t mind them going out to have some fun, but a Miami all-nighter that almost assuredly guarantees they got no sleep and mugging for social media while you’re at it? Literally begging for trouble.
At least keep it to the VIP section of the club and be smart enough to have a “no pics/posts” rule.
I must say I am not in agreement with those who say they are not nervous about GB or that we are playing with house money
the only time I am not nervous is when the game is meaningless
and the upcoming game against GB is anything but that
in fact it is the most meaningful game since the 2011 Super Bowl
and as we’ve seen season after season by a whole slew of teams, especially our own, the road back to the playoffs is filled with potholes that can flatten a team’s tires in an instant
now that we are here I desperately want to see this team win and keep this going and GB poses a serious challenge
most not Giants fans would argue an insurmountable one
but we have a championship calibre defense, we have an experienced QB and we are healthy
let’s go out and win this one
meanwhile I’ll chew my fingernails to the nub until we do
Really hope we take a corner in the first round this year so that some heads will explode around here.
hahaha i am not sure if i would be mad or not.
on one hand, it would be hilarious to be on this board for that
on the other hand, it would make our team worse