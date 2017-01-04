Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Washington Redskins in Week 17.
Rodgers-Cromartie has two interceptions, one sack and three tackles in the Giants' 19-10 win over the Redskins to end their regular season. This marks the fourth time a defensive player has earned this award.
Safety Landon Collins has won it twice this season. The first time came in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and the second came in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the other player to win the award for his efforts against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. That was the last time he played a full game this season before tearing a core muscle.
Rodgers-Cromartie has been an undervalued piece on the Giants defense this season. He leads the team in interceptions with six and three of them have been in the end zone with a fourth coming at the five-yard line.
Along with the four defensive awards, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Punter Brad Wing won the Special Teams Player of the Week award in Weeks 14 and 15 while cornerback Janoris Jenkins earned it in Week 2.
The Giants defense has a lot of valuable pieces ready to make a playoff run and will face a tough test when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Well deserved.
Yes indeed…who doesn’t LOVE D.R.C….
Now that the season is over, we can look back at the complied stats and see whether one of the biggest outcries from this forum actually meets the eye test. Namely, that the O line is not garbage but just middle of the road, and that they are made to look worse than they actually are due to a lack of productivity of one player. So, here are the data:
R. Jennings: 181 carries: 3.3 yards per carry
P. Perkins: 112 carries: 4.1 yards per carry
S. Vereen: 33 carries: 4.8 yards per carry
O. Darkwa: 30 carries: 3.7 yards per carry
It’s hard to not take those numbers at face value and not come to the conclusion that folks on this forum know what they are talking about. The p*ss poor running performance really can’t be blamed on the O line.
A little more to support your argument Chicago
Giants RB Paul Perkins was stuffed on only five of his 112 carries this season, best rate in the NFL.
That could also be attributed to his crazy ability to make defenders miss with his quick lateral movements. That play against the Ravens I believe where he broke the defender’s ankles comes to mind. Jennings definitely can’t do that.
nonsense
I’m not in debate with anyone here that Eli is “on the back nine” of his career. But as I’ve said a number of times already, I’m still riding the Eli Manning train “all the way to the station”.
And watching that clip again just brings many warm big smiles to my face!
Am I nervous about the Packer game….NO, not at all. Here we are again playing with “House Money”….. and I LOVE IT.
To ALL my fellow Giants fans, lets just sit back and fully enjoy this playoff game. We truly have a LOT to be happy about with how the 2016 season turned out and the 2017 season looks to be just as fruitful too!
Number of factors involved there. The blocking schemes and execution, the ability of runners to hit holes or make more yardage than what is there, and ultimately, what is one of the most unimaginative run play calls I’ve seen in many years. I’d love to know the percentage of our runs that are initially A gap. I’d say close to 75%. But that seems to be symptomatic of many teams I’ve seen. And quite frankly, our interior lineman are suited more for zone and move blocking schemes than power football. We’ve been doing more lately with our guards, pulling them and getting blockers in space and it’s been much more effective.
As for DRC, I’ve been on here for a long time saying the same thing: I don’t care if he plays outside, slot corner, or eventually moves to FS, I just want him on this team. He has great measurables for the position plus he hits, he covers, he makes plays, and he has always played with passion, even during the tough times the last few years. Find a way to keep the core parts of this defense together.
As for Eli, I’ve always liked him. Regardless of whether he is losing some physical acuity (and he is), he still possesses ability, intangibles, and leadership not easily found. My main gripes with him are first, his decision making. He has to make better decisions, especially when we are in the red zone. We have left a lot of points oin the field this year due to turnovers. That pick 6 against Philly was devastating. Sometimes you have to be Alex Smith and manage a game, rather than fit balls into tight windows. Secondly, and he’s getting better at this, but he can’t assume that receivers are as perceptive as he is in terms of making route adjustments based on defensive positioning. Eli is the most knowledgeable player on the field, both through intrinsic knowledge and hard work / study. Unfortunately, few other players possess his acumen. I think we have a few good years left with him, but have to groom a successor. Nassib and Johnson ain’t cutting it.
You know who i loved watching this weekend.
The QB from Penn State. So much heart played in that game. The kid from USC is going to be a stud in the league btw. But Mcsorely from Penn State played one of helluva of game. That pass rolling to his right, to the back corner of the endzone, unbelievable.
You know anything about this kid Coach C? Now he didnt huddle once the whole game. They run the offense where everyone looks to the sideline and gets the call so i dont know if he has any pro potential or not
McSorely is streaky as all hell, and plays more with his emotions than he does with any level of skill. Reminds me a lot of Kent Graham (for the of you that had the fortitude to watch the Giants play in the mid 1990s). Plus, he’s kind of tiny (more Drew Brees than Philip Rivers).
Now the running back from Penn State may end up being a first rounder. He’s really dynamic.
By the way…as I said last night, we sill may have the “answer” to our TE worries on this team. We all know that at least ONE of the present active TE’s will not be on the final 53 next year….most likely “Captain Sommersault”…god I really love that nick name, thanks Sunny Jim. But its been very easy for most of us to completely forget that JR signed Will Johnson away from Pittsburgh because he got hurt and then spent the entire season on Injured Reserve. So during the Draft AND F.A. time, let’s still try to remember that, we still have that guy! He may still prove to be ANOTHER solid FA signing, but we never got to see him play this year.
Not that I care that much about HOF but I think it would be funny if our good ol’ non-vendetta having buddy Kurt Warner gets snubbed again.
If it were up to me I’d put in Tomlinson, Owens, Dawkins, Faneca and Terell Davis.
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000769131/article/pro-football-hall-of-fame-class-of-2017-finalists
My guess is that it will really help Warner that he’s the only QB in the final 15.
Tomlinson, Andersen, Owens, Lynch and Taylor would be my picks, though.
Oh boy…
http://giantswire.usatoday.com/2017/01/04/new-york-giants-odell-beckham-jr-receivers-miami-yacht-illegal-drugs/
Glad to hear Shep was turning it down. It will be a distraction story which the guys will have to get past (already was), but so long as they pee clean, we should be no worse off here.
When you hear “I can’t take Adderall” (supposedly that’s Shepard talking” then to me it PROVES that our WR’s actually were being RESPONSIBLE because they were alert enough to say that they CAN’T be taking or doing this stuff.
These days just about wherever a young kid goes to have some fun “on his day off” by the way, you can be absolutely SURE that drugs will be there…even if EVERYONE on that boat was FISHING!!!
If the NFL calls them in for a drug test and they FAIL the test, THEN I’ll be worried. But NOT until they fail a test. Give these kids a break. Sure it may look bad if drugs were there, but that WILL HAPPEN. These kids need to pick their friends wisely, but if I was their age, a star NFL footballer and was invited to be on THAT boat, well I’m pretty sure that I would have made the trip. Be HONEST…if YOU were just as young, has just as much money and star power and in the SAME situation, wouldn’t YOU have been there too???