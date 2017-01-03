Giants’ Eli Manning Works Even on His Day Off

Much of the headlines surrounding the New York Giants in the last few days have been about a select few players, who decided to spend their personal time in Miami after the regular season ended, ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Eli Manning, along with most sensible people, had no quarrels with what the players do on their off day, so long as they return and report when they need to. With that, Manning isn't the type to make a long trip on his day off. Instead, he comes to the facility and begins preparing for the next opponent on his day off.
"On my off day I am always in here getting prepared, talking with the coaches a little bit about schemes and different things we can do," Manning told reporters on Tuesday.
The trip that Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis took down to Miami was blown out of proportion. Even Giants head coach Ben McAdoo didn't have a problem with it, because the players technically didn't have to work that day.
Tuesday was Manning's 36th birthday and with the Giants looking to make a playoff run, the veteran quarterback admitted that it is not an easy task to get to the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.
"Yeah, definitely. You know how these last couple years have been a great reminder of how difficult it is to make the playoffs and you want to take advantage of every opportunity that you get to make them because you don’t know if, when you get another chance," said Manning.
The Giants will have a tough road ahead of them but Manning has beaten the Packers at Lambeau Field before and he looks to use his veteran savvy and all of the preparation this week to have a successful first round of the playoffs.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I also think we need to play Clownell. He’s every bit as poor as Tye and Adams when it comes to blocking, but he is a better receiving threat.
I would like to see more of Adams. He caught a few balls earlier in the year, broke some tackles and showed some good stuff.
Maybe he still needs some seasoning to get more reps but I dont need Clownell to catch a ball this weekend, flip over, fumble, and then have clay matthews bring it back for 6.
I miss his head landings. He’s probably gone after this season, so this playoff run is our last chance to see him in full acrobatic form. Don’t go and ruin it !
Can you imagine how great his highlight reel would be? All those flips and head dives ! Damn, I wish I had the game film library. We could put Yakety Sax on as background music.
Tye has been last year’s RR with the picks this year. I’d rather have Donnell run a seam. That first game, Tye would have walked in for a TD.. except you know he didn’t because there was no catch. Donnell has better, height, hands and wheels. According to Krow better acrobat too.
No I am not Larry tooting his own horn but we do need to attack and score TD’s instead of 3′s.
I remind all you nostalgia lovers that the one pass thrown Donnell’s way since he was originally benched was in Pittsburgh; it ended in a pick and the complete change in complexion of the game
Donnell is poison; tall poison with relatively soft hands; but poison nonetheless
and Tye may not fight for the ball, but he seemingly can’t be knocked off his feet
compare to Captain Sommersault
I’ve been saying since training camp:
We need to have a package specific TE rotation.
Donnell in red zone (only place he’s been reasonably effective)
Tye in base defense, and a whole lot more plays going to Adams!
Adams can run the seam. He did that very well at South Carolina.
I love the contrast between how Tye and Shepherd handled possible INTs. Tye looks as if he’s having tea. Very lackadaisical and genteel. Tut tut … please pass the watercress sandwiches. Whereas Shepherd just about ripped Norman’s head off.
I dont know why but I am not nervous about this game. I dont get it. The last two runs, I was nervous as all hell. This playoff experience tho, I just feel confident. No idea why, nothing to back it up.
Or I could just be a cocky 24 year old so theres that too.
I was nervous as hell too for first two, Im still pretty nervous for this one but earlier I stated why I felt good about Blue. I would like media to all but announce us one and done. More motivation the merrier.
Jim, I believe the answers to all of your questions on the previous page begin and end with Paul Perkins.
Why don’t we score much? Because we punt too much. Why do we punt too much? Too many third and longs. Why do we have third and longs? Because Jennings has never met a hole worth exploring.
We’ve literally not seen a game plan yet that features a heavy slant toward Perkins with Beckham on the field. Buuuuut, methinks we’re about to.
2016′s NFL rushers sorted worst to first by yards per attempt:
http://www.pro-football-reference.com/play-index/psl_finder.cgi?request=1&match=single&year_min=2016&year_max=2016&season_start=1&season_end=-1&age_min=0&age_max=0&pos=qb&pos=rb&pos=wr&pos=te&pos=e&pos=t&pos=g&pos=c&pos=ol&pos=dt&pos=de&pos=dl&pos=ilb&pos=olb&pos=lb&pos=cb&pos=s&pos=db&pos=k&pos=p&c1stat=rush_att&c1comp=gt&c1val=100&c2stat=choose&c2comp=gt&c3stat=choose&c3comp=gt&c4stat=choose&c4comp=gt&c5comp=choose&c5gtlt=lt&c6mult=1.0&c6comp=choose&order_by=rush_yds_per_att&order_by_asc=Y&draft=0&draft_year_min=1936&draft_year_max=2016&draft_slot_min=1&draft_slot_max=500&draft_pick_in_round=pick_overall&conference=any&draft_pos=qb&draft_pos=rb&draft_pos=wr&draft_pos=te&draft_pos=e&draft_pos=t&draft_pos=g&draft_pos=c&draft_pos=ol&draft_pos=dt&draft_pos=de&draft_pos=dl&draft_pos=ilb&draft_pos=olb&draft_pos=lb&draft_pos=cb&draft_pos=s&draft_pos=db&draft_pos=k&draft_pos=p
A fine eye would also note that the backs over 30 are generally on the top half (worst) part of that list and the younger backs are on the lower half (best). But hey let’s hope our bell cow 31 year old can put the moves on some guys!!!
(I’m Paul Perkins and I approved this message)
latest I can find on JPP:
http://www.espn.com/blog/new-york-giants/post/_/id/50399/giants-injury-update-janoris-jenkins-will-practice-jpp-still-not-ready
I havent found one media outlet (besides WFAN in NY) that has the Giants winning this weekend.
And they say history doesn’t repeat itself…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1kI8dZwM1Y
watch and enjoy my fellow G101er’s
I have to confess, I’ve watched that clip more than once already
I have too. But its amazing to me how this whole week, every debate show, every radio host, etc – Giants have no shot. Packers are too hot. Eli stinks.
There is just something that feels oh so similar…