Giants’ Eli Manning Works Even on His Day Off

Much of the headlines surrounding the New York Giants in the last few days have been about a select few players, who decided to spend their personal time in Miami after the regular season ended, ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Eli Manning, along with most sensible people, had no quarrels with what the players do on their off day, so long as they return and report when they need to. With that, Manning isn't the type to make a long trip on his day off. Instead, he comes to the facility and begins preparing for the next opponent on his day off.
"On my off day I am always in here getting prepared, talking with the coaches a little bit about schemes and different things we can do," Manning told reporters on Tuesday.
The trip that Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis took down to Miami was blown out of proportion. Even Giants head coach Ben McAdoo didn't have a problem with it, because the players technically didn't have to work that day.
Tuesday was Manning's 36th birthday and with the Giants looking to make a playoff run, the veteran quarterback admitted that it is not an easy task to get to the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.
"Yeah, definitely. You know how these last couple years have been a great reminder of how difficult it is to make the playoffs and you want to take advantage of every opportunity that you get to make them because you don’t know if, when you get another chance," said Manning.
The Giants will have a tough road ahead of them but Manning has beaten the Packers at Lambeau Field before and he looks to use his veteran savvy and all of the preparation this week to have a successful first round of the playoffs.
Am I the only one here who had a religious experience when Eli uncorked that ball to King on Sunday? It took 15 games and 58 minutes, but that one throw gave me such an indescribable feeling that I felt like the champions of the 2016 NFL had just arrived. It was like the first time Derek Zoolander unleashed Magnum. It was incredible!
Honestly, I jumped off the couch, yelled or something, and scared the sh|t out of my kid. But I also blacked out, I couldn’t tell you how we went from that catch to a field goal, I literally have no memory of the next three (maybe?) plays.
My question is, why on earth have the Giants not tried to run two or three fly patterns at once? If you split the safeties and draw them deep, someone’s gonna be open.
Ha the funny thing is they did just that on the play to King. They got Washington with 1 deep safety so Shepard took Norman down the one sideline, Tye took and linebacker and occupied the safety right down the middle just long enough for Eli to hold him in the middle to get the ball where it needed to be.
I got a gem for you guys (in full disclosure, I heard this stat elsewhere but I looked it up for y’all):
http://www.pro-football-reference.com/play-index/psl_finder.cgi?request=1&match=single&year_min=1920&year_max=2016&season_start=1&season_end=-1&age_min=0&age_max=0&pos=dt&pos=de&pos=dl&pos=ilb&pos=olb&pos=lb&pos=cb&pos=s&pos=db&c1stat=sacks&c1comp=gt&c1val=2&c2stat=tackles_solo&c2comp=gt&c2val=100&c3stat=def_int&c3comp=gt&c3val=5&c4stat=pass_defended&c4comp=gt&c4val=12&c5comp=choose&c5gtlt=lt&c6mult=1.0&c6comp=choose&order_by=tackles_solo&draft=0&draft_year_min=1936&draft_year_max=2016&draft_slot_min=1&draft_slot_max=500&draft_pick_in_round=pick_overall&conference=any&draft_pos=qb&draft_pos=rb&draft_pos=wr&draft_pos=te&draft_pos=e&draft_pos=t&draft_pos=g&draft_pos=c&draft_pos=ol&draft_pos=dt&draft_pos=de&draft_pos=dl&draft_pos=ilb&draft_pos=olb&draft_pos=lb&draft_pos=cb&draft_pos=s&draft_pos=db&draft_pos=k&draft_pos=p
