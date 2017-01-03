Giants’ Damon Harrison Has Bigger Impact in Pass Rush than Numbers Suggest

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison is widely known as the best run stopper in the NFL. While he has been magnificent against the run, the stats don't correctly show his impact in rushing the passer.
While there are other defensive tackles with gaudy sack totals to end the year, Harrison showed that he has improved his pass rushing ability. This was evident when he sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Giants' Week 17 win.
"He’s labeled a run stopper. That’s what he does best," said head coach Ben McAdoo on a conference call on Monday. "It was exciting to see him have an opportunity to transition rush and get after the quarterback a little bit."
That sack on Cousins gave Harrison 2.5 on the season which is a career-high for the 28-year old. Harrison has had a stronger impact in rushing the passer more than the numbers indicate.
Many times, Harrison will get push at the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket without allowing the opposing quarterback to step up into the pocket. This usually leads to a sack for Olivier Vernon or Jason Pierre-Paul but Harrison deserves credit for the job he does.
The Giants will need Harrison to be on top of his game come Sunday at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The Packers have averaged 30 points per game in their last four and have won six games in a row to end the regular season.
While "Snacks" has been doing a miraculous job against the run, his work in the rushing the passer should not go unnoticed, contrary to what his numbers might suggest.
