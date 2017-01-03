Giants’ Damon Harrison Has Bigger Impact in Pass Rush than Numbers Suggest

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison is widely known as the best run stopper in the NFL. While he has been magnificent against the run, the stats don't correctly show his impact in rushing the passer.
While there are other defensive tackles with gaudy sack totals to end the year, Harrison showed that he has improved his pass rushing ability. This was evident when he sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Giants' Week 17 win.
"He’s labeled a run stopper. That’s what he does best," said head coach Ben McAdoo on a conference call on Monday. "It was exciting to see him have an opportunity to transition rush and get after the quarterback a little bit."
That sack on Cousins gave Harrison 2.5 on the season which is a career-high for the 28-year old. Harrison has had a stronger impact in rushing the passer more than the numbers indicate.
Many times, Harrison will get push at the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket without allowing the opposing quarterback to step up into the pocket. This usually leads to a sack for Olivier Vernon or Jason Pierre-Paul but Harrison deserves credit for the job he does.
The Giants will need Harrison to be on top of his game come Sunday at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The Packers have averaged 30 points per game in their last four and have won six games in a row to end the regular season.
While "Snacks" has been doing a miraculous job against the run, his work in the rushing the passer should not go unnoticed, contrary to what his numbers might suggest.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Ben McAdoo, Damon Harrison, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Hunter, what in the world are you talking about? Are you a personal friend of John Mara? Come on man, Spags would jump at the opportunity to coach again.
Yes…..I keep WFAN on a lot until his show ends. I loved hearing what he said on Monday!!!
I know a recent team that fired their coach with a good roster: the New York Giants.
They won 6 games and lost another 5 with coaching blunders inside of 2 minutes.
Now they’re 11-5 with a few more new free agents, the draft picks (that every team gets) and a fresh approach to strength and conditioning.
Good vacancies do come up from time to time.
I must have the worst memory ever if this board believes at the end of last year we had a good roster. LOL
Laugh out loud all you want, but the team added just 3 free agents (and had ~7 draft picks like every other new coach) and won 11 games. Seems like it wasn’t destined to fail for the new coach, as the day’s comversation would suggest.
*just 3 notable free agents
Also we are screwed Sunday as Ed Hochuli and his crew’s 75 flags will ruin the game for us.
I seriously want to see him sustain a groin injury during a game….totally sick of Hochuli.
If spags jumps at a HC’ing job just for the power trip (which is all it is), then I will root to see him fail. The dude has a gift (with decent personnel of course) as a DC. If he decides to leave MY team at 57 years old, and throw MY teams’s defense into disarray, then I will fully root for his demise.
Skinny…
I said that NOBODY would ever FAULT him for taking another shot at a Head Coach position. But I would expect John Mara to try to keep him here. He just changed the Head Coach last year and got a winning season after 5 years of angry fans pounding on him. Why on earth would John Mara NOT try to keep him? Everything I wrote and what others have said WHY he failed the first time as a failed H.C. Then he had some pretty ugly years floating around until TC invited him back. The guy can make a ton of money here WITHOUT being in a BAD situation with a loosing team.
This weeks game comes down to how our linebackers play. Can they keep Montgomery from getting to the outside, cover him as he leaks out of the backfield, maintain their zone coverage when Rodgers avoids the rush, and how fast can they get to Rodgers when he does scramble. The linebackers have come out a handful of times and played some inspired ball, the most recent Dallas game comes to mind. But if they allow Rodgers to run while also letting him pick us apart in the middle of the field this will be a long day.
In regards to Spaggs leaving, only a team with a strong offense but a bad defense would give him a serious look. Of the available head coaching jobs so far, offense seems to be issue. Teams are goin to be looking. For quarterback gurus or innovative offensive minded guys. Unless he wants to further tarnish his head coachin record and take on the San Fran debacle, where they are horrific across the board
By the way…both Apple and Shepard will be on MSG tonight at 10:00 P.M.